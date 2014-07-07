Back to IndieWire

FIRST LOOK: “Master Jiang and the Six Kingdoms”

FIRST LOOK: "Master Jiang and the Six Kingdoms"

Jul 7, 2014 1:15 pm

Check out this amazing five minute teaser for the upcoming  Chinese feature Master Jiang and the Six Kingdoms The effects animation and scope will blow your mind – topped by the fact that the traditional animation in the trailer was made by only 2 animators: Li Wei and Pei Fei. It’s due for release in China in 2016. 

I believe this poster below was created to announce the release of the trailer (above). 

This Article is related to: Features and tagged


More From IndieWire

Comments

dsee

North America isn't ready for this. And that is why we fail.

Reply
John

Fantastic visuals!

Reply
ty

when does this come out fr fr?

Reply
ty

when does this come out fr fr????

Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad