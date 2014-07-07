FIRST LOOK: “Master Jiang and the Six Kingdoms”

Check out this amazing five minute teaser for the upcoming Chinese feature Master Jiang and the Six Kingdoms The effects animation and scope will blow your mind – topped by the fact that the traditional animation in the trailer was made by only 2 animators: Li Wei and Pei Fei. It’s due for release in China in 2016.
I believe this poster below was created to announce the release of the trailer (above).
Comments
North America isn't ready for this. And that is why we fail.
Fantastic visuals!
when does this come out fr fr?
