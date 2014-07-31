'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director James Gunn Looks Forward -- and Back

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is the most irreverent Marvel departure so far, and, thanks to comedy writer-director James Gunn (“Slither,” “Super”), we’re reminded that sci-fi can be fun. What’s old is new again. But even though it wasn’t his intention to give us a nostalgia trip while creating his own colorful galaxy of rogues and villains, it’s an occupational hazard of turning archetypes on their heads. (TOH! review and roundup here.)

“When they first told me about ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ I wasn’t sure about it,” Gunn insists. “I’m a big Marvel comics fan but I didn’t see this as a movie. But for some reason, driving home from a meeting with the Marvel guys, it suddenly occurred to me that this was the space epic I’ve always wanted to make… The movies that influenced this movie the most were the movies that I saw as a kid: ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ ‘Star Wars,’ ‘ Back to the Future.’ I didn’t want to make a movie that was like those movies, but a movie that made people feel like those movies made me feel because they were so novel and different.

“But this movie has a nostalgia to it, and so did those movies. ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Raiders’ were harkening back to the pulp serials of the ’20s and ’30s, and this movie harkens back to the movies of the ’70s and ’80s. And there’s something about the forwardness of the movie with the backward feeling that is similar to those movies. But that aspect of it is not something I thought of until I was finished.”

This nostalgia trip is only strengthened by “Guardian’s” theme about loss. It permeates everything, especially the heroic journey of Chris Pratt’s outlaw Peter Quill, who longs to deserve the name Star-Lord. And while it was a wide-open opportunity to introduce a lesser known Marvel world, Gunn attempted something very dangerous in making a meta-movie about the importance of pop music. It could’ve been disastrous if we didn’t connect emotionally with the power of those silly love songs (ranging from “Hooked on a Feeling” to “I’m Not in Love” to “Come and Get Your Love” to “O-O-H Child”).