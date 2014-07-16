Immersed in Movies: DreamWorks Demos New Apollo Platform

DreamWorks Animation unveiled its new Apollo software platform with How to Train Your Dragon 2, and I got an in-depth presentation last month at the Redwood City campus. Taking advantage of Intel’s multi-core technology and its own hybrid cloud computing resources, DreamWorks has come up with a next-gen platform for visual computing from data center to chip set. Harnessing more power out of the CPU, it is intuitive, interactive, fully scalable, and makes computing a powerful animation and enterprise tool.

Apollo consists of Premo for animation (artists can pose on tablets and get instant playback of high-res models) and Torch for lighting (it’s really a services architecture that not only delivers more complex imagery but also gets data quickly through the pipe).

As character animation head Jason Schleifer (Mr. Peabody & Sherman) demonstrated, Premo is a lot more artist-friendly than the previous Emo software, which was laborious and full of data entry steps. Premo allows you to edit frame by frame at full resolution and computing power. You can interact directly with the CG characters and manipulate skin and muscle in real-time. Even I got to play with poses in just a few quick steps.

Meanwhile, Torch is used to design the look of a project and all of the data is handled by lighting supervisor Stephen Bailey. For instance, an animated feature has half a billion digital files containing information for such attributes as geometry, color, and texture. So it’s a massive data set that is under continuous revision. The Torch Project browser manages shots and other sub projects with the remaining assets.