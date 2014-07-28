Trailer: Man Makes 'Grand Gesture' To Win Back the Love of His Life (MVAAFF Premiere)

Dana Verde, an independent afro-Cuban filmmaker we’ve interviewed in the past, and whose work we’ve written about before on this blog, is ready to tour the independent film circuit with her latest feature titled “Grand Gesture”, a micro-budget (10k) romantic comedy about a man named Craig, played by Alfred E. Rutherford (“Popus Pane”), desperate to win Naima back. Played by Serena Reeder (“Get Rich or Die Tryin'”), she’s the one that got away and the woman he loves. While waiting for her to meet up with him at a cafe in Harlem, NYC – for one last chance to win her affections, Craig recounts the love story to cafe patrons, who provide their support… and criticism.

Gesture, shot in 10 days and on location in New York, L.A. and Las Vegas, was inspired by Verde’s “cinematic heroes that made their first feature films on shoestring budgets. My goal was to make a stylish romantic dramedy reminiscent of classic rom-coms,” stated the filmmaker.

The ambitious rom-com, released from Verde’s production company 3CK Media (3rd Culture Kids) in conjunction with Inn-A-Circle Productions, is making its premiere at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 9th of this year, followed by the Black Harvest Film Festival in Chicago on August 22 and 23.

Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of the film’s website:

Craig is ready for love, the problem is the one that he wants to love is the one that got away. Determined to win her back he makes a GRAND GESTURE but it doesn’t convince her. Still led by the belief that she is the “one”, he gives it one last try and invites his lady love to meet him at a local cafe in Harlem, NYC. He figures if she shows up then he still has a chance, but if she doesn’t, then it’s over. As he waits for her to meet him with plans to sweep her off her feet, random locals at the cafe support and criticize his quest for true love.

Watch the two teasers below: