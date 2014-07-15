Watch: 13 Minutes Of Deleted Scenes From 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest'

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of Milos Forman’s fantastic and Oscar-winning “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” but it’s never too early to start celebrating a great film. To that end, some of the deleted scenes from the film have been posted online for your viewing pleasure.

Starring Jack Nicholson, the Forman-directed film was only the second ever film (at the time)—after 1934’s “It All Happened One Night”—to sweep the five major Academy Award categories (Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actor in Lead Role and Actress in Lead Role). The reel of deleted scenes runs about thirteen minutes long and look to have been uploaded from the film’s home video release several years ago. You get to see McMurphy’s initial meeting with Dr. Spivey as well as other scenes featuring the rest of the ensemble cast including a very uncomfortable shaving scene with Will Sampson’s Chief.

Watch the deleted scenes below. [35 MM]