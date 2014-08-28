Guest Post: Going Back to School with Martha Coolidge’s 'Valley Girl'

Earlier this month, the hashtag #WomenCallAction flew around the Twittersphere. This live chat hosted by The Women’s International Perspective included

participation by director and activist Rachel Feldman and Women and Hollywood’s Melissa Silverstein. The participants

called for action by the studios, the unions, and by women themselves, urging

everyone to seek out stories told by women. Silverstein put the conversation

into perspective by stating, “Women’s stories aren’t valued and women’s history

gets erased.”

This shared sentiment drives the mission behind Seeking Our Story. I started this LA-based

screening series to watch movies directed by women that I had not seen before. Through

sharing these movies, we build a community of filmmaker friends while keeping alive

the history of women who paved the way.

Martha Coolidge is one such

groundbreaker. Growing up in New Haven, Connecticut, Coolidge had just her siblings and

her mother. During a 2001 interview, the director recalled making movies with her father before he passed:

“When I

was very young, my father had a hobby of making 8mm movies and using us kids as

the actors. He edited them with a little set of rewinds at home. After he died when I was nine and the oldest of the three siblings, I became the ‘director.’”

As a student, Coolidge became the first graduate at the Rhode Island

School of Design to receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts in filmmaking. She went on

to gain a Masters in Fine Arts from NYU. After creating a number of

documentaries in New York in the early 1970s, Coolidge directed a

semi-autobiographical film titled Not a

Pretty Picture (1976) that blended narrative and documentary styles to

dissect an incident of date rape. After the film’s completion, Coolidge moved

west to Los Angeles, where she worked at Francis Ford Coppola’s Zoetrope Studio.

Coolidge directed another feature, worked in TV, and directed more

documentaries. Finally, she caught a break with Valley Girl (1983). The film not only changed her life, but

introduced Nicolas Cage in his first leading role. Though Coolidge was paid

only a small stipend for her work, the film’s success launched her towards a

series of pictures. After directing two more features, City Girl (1984) and Joy of

Sex (1984), Coolidge gave Val Kilmer his start with Real Genius (1985).

Her subsequent films include Plain Clothes (1987), Rambling Rose (1991) for which Coolidge

won an Independent Spirit Award, Lost in

Yonkers (1993), Angie (1994) with

Geena Davis opposite James Gandolfini in his first major role, Three Wishes (1995), Out to Sea (1997) with Jack Lemmon and

Walter Matthau, and The Prince and Me (2004).

In addition to many made-for-TV movies, Coolidge directed episodes for TV shows like The Twilight Zone, Sex and the

City, Weeds, Psych, CSI, and The

Glades, among others. She has been nominated for multiple Emmy awards in

directing and won the DGA Award for Best Director.

Of her career, Coolidge

said, “All

my films have been about people facing personal challenges in their lives and

overcoming them. But as a director I like to stretch. I certainly enjoy the

action and the hardware as much as the next guy, but my films center on strong

characters. My greatest joy has come from working with so many talented

actors.”

Coolidge served as the first woman president of the Directors Guild of

America starting in 2002. The DGA credits Coolidge with

remaining “committed to promoting diversity and encouraging studios and

networks to hire minority and female directors.”

Regarding her career in

directing, Coolidge told Women and Hollywood, “It’s

a job very well suited to women. Half the traits of any good director are

female traits and half are male. Nurturing, listening, creative thinking, and

all the people skills are very female. Leading, making tough decisions under

pressure, long hours doing very physically and mentally demanding work,

managing equipment, large numbers of people and machines is very male. But all

good directors have these.”

Samantha Shada is a Los Angeles based story teller and artistic entrepreneur. She produces the Seeking Our Story series, screening an alternative approach to film history by highlighting the works of women directors.