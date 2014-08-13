Spike Jonze and Jonah Hill Embrace New York Fashion Week With One-Act Play

Innovative retail store Opening Ceremony has collaborated with "Her" director Spike Jonze and actor Jonah Hill for their New York Fashion Week runway show. The twosome have cowritten a one act play that will premiere at the fashion event this September.

Although it may seem unexpected to some, this is not the first time that Jonze has worked with Opening Ceremony. The retail company has featured fashion capsules for some of the director’s films, including "Her" and his 2009 adaptation of "Where the Wild Things Are."

The play will also be directed by Jonze, who has put together a cast of actors and models for the events. It was also his idea to bring Hill onto the project. This past year, both were featured in Martin Scorcese’s "The Wolf of Wall Street." Nevertheless, Hill is not slated to appear as an actor in the play.

The still-unnamed play will premiere at the Opening Ceremony runaway show in New York on September 7.