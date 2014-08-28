Watch: 3 Graphic, Very NSFW Clips From Lars von Trier’s ‘Nymphomaniac Vol II — Director’s Cut’

We’ve moved. Our new home is over at THEPLAYLIST.NET. Please update your bookmarks and come on over to our new digs. Thanks for following us all these years, now follow us to our new house.
In case you thought Lars von Trier was done cheerfully provoking audiences via his two part opus "Nymphomaniac," guess again. The enfant terrible still has a director’s cut up his sleeve, and after unveiling Volume I at the Berlin Film Festival (our review), he’s hitting the Venice Film Festival with Volume II. As a bonus, the fest will will be the first place where both versions will be seen together. But if you can’t be there, here’s three graphic clips hinting at said director’s cut. Warning: these clips are very NSFW.
In the first, Charlotte Gainsbourg‘s sex addicted Joe visits a psychologist who has to sign off on her request for an abortion, and the meeting does not go well. In the next, we catch up with her during a therapy session, where a fellow nymphomaniac shares her tale of attempting to overdose on sex in the hopes of trying to cure her desires. Finally, we get a scene featuring Jamie Bell, in which Joe learns what the "silent duck" is.
Watch them below, and again, you may want to close the office door. No word yet on when the director’s cut of "Nymphomaniac" will be released in theaters.
Comments
Damn, that last clip was straight porn.
I don't know about a theatrical release but both volumes of the DC are gonna be on bluray on Nov. 4th
What concerns Lars, I've expected a better quality porn. The actress is ugly.
It's a pity.
Actually, she is quite beautiful if one focuses on the performance and not merely the appearance of the performer.
How you could think the actress is unattractive is beyond me? She has a lovely body, a pretty face and she performs well. Go back to playboy
I’m so glad Lars Von Tier made this movie because it epxlains my life. I’ve gone through similar circumstances. It may seem like porn to others but it’s a real movie showing all parts of what a nymphomaniac life is like. She loses everything it can destroy your life
while there is no doubt sex addiction can consume a person’s life, the latter part of the film is silly. nymphomania does not lead to a life of crime and murder any more than abstinence does. while it did make for intriguing and thrilling sequences, that part of the film is not what sexual addiction is all about. while i am a fan of von Trier, i think this film was a misstep in his catalog.
I am so confused! This is straight up child porn!!!! How is this ok?!
What about any of these made it CHILD porn? All of these actors are adults, the youngest here I believe being Jamie Bell who was 27 at the time.