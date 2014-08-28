Watch: 3 Graphic, Very NSFW Clips From Lars von Trier's 'Nymphomaniac Vol II — Director's Cut'

We’ve moved. Our new home is over at THEPLAYLIST.NET. Please update your bookmarks and come on over to our new digs. Thanks for following us all these years, now follow us to our new house.

In case you thought Lars von Trier was done cheerfully provoking audiences via his two part opus "Nymphomaniac," guess again. The enfant terrible still has a director’s cut up his sleeve, and after unveiling Volume I at the Berlin Film Festival (our review), he’s hitting the Venice Film Festival with Volume II. As a bonus, the fest will will be the first place where both versions will be seen together. But if you can’t be there, here’s three graphic clips hinting at said director’s cut. Warning: these clips are very NSFW.

In the first, Charlotte Gainsbourg‘s sex addicted Joe visits a psychologist who has to sign off on her request for an abortion, and the meeting does not go well. In the next, we catch up with her during a therapy session, where a fellow nymphomaniac shares her tale of attempting to overdose on sex in the hopes of trying to cure her desires. Finally, we get a scene featuring Jamie Bell, in which Joe learns what the "silent duck" is.

Watch them below, and again, you may want to close the office door. No word yet on when the director’s cut of "Nymphomaniac" will be released in theaters.