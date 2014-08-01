Watch: New Trailer For 'The Expendables 3,' Lionsgate Sues Torrent Sites Over Movie Leak

It looks like the biggest battle over "The Expendables 3" won’t be happening with the aging action stars in Sylvester Stallone‘s upcoming movie. Instead, it will be with lawyers in courtrooms, as following the leak of the movie online, Lionsgate is basically telling torrent sites, "You better lawyer up, because we’re coming for everything."

THR reports that the studio is going after Limetorrents, Billionuploads, Hulfile, Played, Swantshare and Dotsemper to get them stop making the movie available via their sites, and that’s not all. Lionsgate wants their domains "locked," and they also want efforts made to "recall and recover" all copies of the movie (which makes zero sense if a movie is shared digitally, but let’s move on). It’s also expected lawyers will go after the ISPs and banks who provide services to those sites. And while there’s no word yet if this suit will eventually target users who downloaded the movie, we wouldn’t rule it out—producers Nu Image did just that a couple of years following the leak of the first "The Expendables" (though were stymied over jurisdiction issues).

Anyway, who needs a bazooka when you have a legal pad? "The Expendables 3" opens on August 15th. Check out the new trailer below.

