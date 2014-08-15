WATCH: Rare Behind-the-Scenes Footage from 'Lawrence of Arabia'

What a discovery. The UK’s Huntley Film Archives has recovered rare behind-the-scenes footage from the set of David Lean’s wonderful 1962 desert epic "Lawrence of Arabia."

Late British journalist Ludavic Kennedy narrates a reel of director Lean, star Peter O’Toole and producer Sam Spiegel on-location in the Middle East, where this WWI-era military masterwork — as psychological, to this day, as it is physical — goes down in glorious Panavision. The footage is in pretty raw shape, but it’s neat to see the making of a real studio epic unfold. They don’t make ’em like they used to.

Thanks to Cinephilia & Beyond for bringing the clip to our attention. As for "Lawrence of Arabia" the film, see it in a theater if you can.