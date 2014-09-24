Interview: 'Black-Ish' Creator Kenya Barris Talks Blackness in the Age of Obama and in the Shadow of Cosby (Premieres Tonight)

Premiering tonight on ABC, "Black-ish" follows Andre

Johnson, a successful advertising executive, husband, and father trying to

establish a sense of cultural identity for his family in the age of Obama and

post-racial dogma.

The series is loosely based on the life of show

creator Kenya Barris, who leads a team of black executive producers including

Larry Wilmore, Brian Dobbins, and Helen Sugland, as well as Anthony Anderson

and Laurence Fishburne, who also star.

Leading up to the series premiere, Barris made time to talk with

Shadow And Act about the show and what he hopes to achieve with it.

About the series title, "Black-ish":

I looked at my kids and realized that they’re

growing up in a much different way than I did. I’m from Inglewood; my kids are

not. And my understanding of what it was to be black growing up is not the

world that they’re living in. They have a filtered version of that; it’s a little

black-ish. They’ve taken a lot of

different things from what Americana has become.

And at the same time I looked around at everyone

else who was in an additive way a little black-ish.

I say it in the pilot – Kim Kardashian, Justin Timberlake, everyone else who – it

used to be called "co-opting," but now it’s "an homage."

And it’s people sort of finally giving us credit for our contribution to the

Zeitgeist of the world today. So I felt

like the younger generation is living in this homogenized world that we’ve

never really seen before, which is capped off by our President who is black and

mixed race. I could have called it "The Johnsons," or "Keeping it

Real" or "The Burbs," but I felt like I wanted to say something

about this world.

On comparisons

to "The Cosby Show":

KB: Cosby is one of my mentors and that show

changed my life. It was groundbreaking, but it was about a family that happened

to be black. I wanted to do a show about a family that is absolutely black.

Because as Du Bois has shown, we do have to live a double consciousness every

day in the world. We have to walk our path and walk the mainstream path, and

there’s never really been a show that’s talked about what that’s like.

To me ["Cosby"] is one of the

greatest shows ever created. Monetarily, it’s proven to be one of the greatest

shows ever created. I set out to tell my story, which is based on my family.

Dr. Cosby told his story in "The Cosby Show." The comparisons stop

there in terms of my creation of the show. We just both happen to have black

fathers at the center of it.

Reflecting culture in the series:

Our main character is a little flawed, and I

think that works to the nature of single camera comedies. He understands his

misgivings eventually, that’s his journey each week, and we’re going on it with

him. From my perspective, I went through African rites of passage ceremonies, I

did Jack and Jill, I did Links and so many things that were part of what the

black experience was growing up. And I saw some of the hypocrisy of it. I tried

to do Kwanzaa with my family and was like, ‘This sucks. What am I doing this

for?’

For me, I felt like I was doing it because I

was trying to live up to someone else’s idea of what black was. At the same

time, my aunt does it and loves it and has a huge amount of passion for it. But

the great thing about culture on our show is that we don’t have to have one

point of view. They are not the spokesmen for Black America. They are one black

family, and hopefully people laugh and like them, and hopefully they shed some

light and start some conversations.

On Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow:

She’s a little more liberal. She’s mixed race

and comes from a different socioeconomic and cultural background. She’s

figuring it out too, as she goes. This is very much a couple who are figuring

themselves out, and figuring out parenting, and we’re on that ride with them in

a much broader sense than I think we saw on "The Cosby Show."

Dr. and Mrs. Huxtable were as close to

perfection as we could see, and I feel like was something that we really needed

at the time. This family is going to make a few more mistakes. But these

characters have learned from watching "The Cosby Show." Their lives are

influenced by the same things that my life was influenced by, so they’re aware

that they have a very Cosby-esque life and they want to live up to that, and

they feel disappointed when they can’t.



On casting

Ross:

We always knew we wanted Tracee, but the

network had to go through its process. But the moment she walked in, there was

no competition. We had worked together before on "Girlfriends" and we’ve

been friends for over a decade. I think that her talent is boundless. The best

part of the show, to me, is the cast. They gelled from day one and you see that

on the screen. It feels like a real family and that’s usually hard to build.

I’m so happy that it came together, and hopefully people like it.





Bringing the show to ABC:

We were really lucky. We showed it to ABC

because of [ABC Entertainment Group President] Paul Lee. They were the place

that we thought would really get behind us and at the same time, let us do an

honest version of what we thought the show should be. Honestly it’s been a

dream scenario.

.

On the pressures of representation:

We want a show that we feel is true to our

experiences. I think sometimes there’s an unfair bias, especially amongst our

people, that one thing has to be this pandemic cure-all for everything. And to

me that’s not fair.

This isn’t a political show. It may express the

political viewpoints of the characters, which are funneled through myself, my

partners, and the writers. But it doesn’t have pundits on either side. It’s a

reflection of my world, and Anthony’s, and Laurence’s, and Larry’s world. We

wanted to bring an honest reflection of our aggregate experiences, and just

tell an honest story. That’s all that any creative endeavor can hope to do, is

just try and bring an honest version of their experience.

On audience expectations:

I understand the reticence and some of the

reactions to the title. I feel like as a black person in this country we’ve had

the wool pulled over our eyes, we’ve had so much placed upon us, I get it. And

I think that most of the response is out of context because they haven’t

actually seen the show. So I understand, and all I ask is that maybe it draws

people to actually look at it and give it a chance and form their opinion from

there.

If the show isn’t for you, but it has something

that may be for someone else, some support of the show still goes a long way.

Because if it works, there might be three other shows behind it and one of

those might speak to exactly what you’re looking for. I’m not for having to

support everything that’s black, because I definitely don’t. But I do feel like

it is imperative for us to see that we are not a monolithic people. There are a

lot of different things that we will embrace, and a more unilateral approach to

some of those things may help us in the long run.

**

Thanks to Kenya Barris for the time.

"Black-ish" premieres at 9:30/8:30c tonight on ABC.





