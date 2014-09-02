Netflix Renews and Cancels ‘Hemlock Grove’ for Final Season

One of the more difficult aspects of the Netflix model is how to judge the network’s pick-ups and cancellations. Considering the company does not disclose any statistics regarding how many people actually watch its shows, commenting on whether or not the streaming giant’s decisions to renew or dismiss its programs is done with loosely-based theories rather than insightful commentary (though they usually don’t “cancel” shows — they just don’t renew them). It seems safe to assume that when a show is ordered or thrown off a cliff, it means it either worked or it didn’t. Netflix is, after all, a for-profit business.
So what do we make of the news released today? Netflix has renewed “Hemlock Grove” for a third season, but also stated that Season 3 will be its last. It’s both renewed its original horror show and canceled it, with one coming sooner than the other (which is always the case in the long run, but they’re not always announced together).
Fans can rest assured the tale of a small, haunted town they’ve been tracking for two years will be given a resolution, but how many fans are there? In its release, Netflix stated the second season was released to a “tremendous outpouring of fans,” and each and every quote provided mentioned or thanked “fans” in some way.
“We are so grateful to the fans of ‘Hemlock Grove’ who have championed the series so intensely over two seasons,” Executive Producer Eli Roth said. “We are looking forward to taking the last and final season into some dark and unexpected places, and to giving viewers the killer finale you’d come to expect from ‘Hemlock Grove.'”
Chris Eglee, another executive producer said he was “delighted” the fans “invited us back” for another season. (Is he equally delighted they didn’t invite him to stay longer?) Katie O’Connell, the CEO of the show’s production company Gaumont International Television, described the fan support as “amazing.”
Every one of Netflix’s 50 million+ subscribers may actually be watching “Hemlock Grove,” but we’ll never know. Instead, we’re left to gauge its appeal in other terms. The show has been met with mostly mixed reviews, skewing negative in its first season while evening out in the second, according to review aggregator RottenTomatoes.com. “Hemlock Grove” has just over 40,000 Twitter followers compared to 301,000 for “House of Cards” and 581,000 for “Orange is the New Black.” (333,000 like it on Facebook versus 1.2 million for “HoC” and nearly 2.8 million for “OITNB.”) It’s netted two Emmy nominations, but both were in the first season and both were for technical awards.
“Hemlock Grove” looks and feels like a dud for Netflix, but we couldn’t possibly report that. We couldn’t base our reporting on a feeling and we can’t say the reviews, social media numbers or its awards record are indicative of its success. Instead, we’ll leave the simple question to you, our dear readers: Do you watch “Hemlock Grove”?
I forked all the seasons from season 1 to season three on my god the best ever just love it seriously has to be season Four it’s just deadly
I give Hemlock Grove a 5 out of 5. It is really intense,sometimes very violent but isn’t that what true horror is all about.
It’s a shame how they ended the show I wish they would bring it back I’ve been watching the show from the beginning and I thought what was cool over Netflix you get to pick what you want to watch ? But I guess not I really want hemlock grove and fix there mistakes killing off great characters from the show I want to see more roman and peter don’t let it go like this many fans as myself want hemlock grove back in a big way just back it up like you mean it because the way you ended it it was sloppy and not right for people loyal to the show
While i admit the show is a bit crazy and off beat, at the same time i fell addicted to the series. I always want to know what the characters are going to get into next. I will be disappointed to see it go.
Ibecame addicted to hemlock Grove because it was different and vampires and werewolves mad scientist ust finishe season 3. I liked it.
I loved Hemlock Grove. Am disappointed that they cancelled it. I didn’t like the ending of the third season because in the end you see the one thing that makes it what’s going to happen next what’s going to happen to everybody to the baby to Shelly. I love all three seasons but I wish the series kept going
I love Hemlock Grove. The characters were great and the fact that the storylines were different and unique had me hooked from the beginning. I will really miss it. Thanks to everyone involved cause it was a lot of fun.
I love it all. I can’t help but to be dissatisfied at the ending of the show. I love the acting and story line. So wish Mr Roth would reconsider
Love this show, unbelievably dissapointed that there will be no more. I am two episodes away from the end and I am not ready to say goodbye to these characters and this show end. I love that it’s different and fresh and gory. This was an unfortunate decision
I just finished season 3 and I am so sad they’re won’t be any more to watch. I hate when great shows end so quickly. Your fans would have watched season after season of this! There is a big fan base for these types of shows and very little competition! I don’t know why it was canceled but it will be missed.
I loved this series!!! It was intriguing and suspenseful and I couldn’t wait for the next season! I can’t believe they finished it with the ends they did!!!!! We will never know what happens! I loved all the characters and the conflict and the love they had for eachother no matter what. It’s what real life is like. Maybe that is why I could community all families are happy or get along but there is still a deep connection . And you find a find a connection with another group. I’m sad it’s been canceled.
I love this show!!!! I’m addicted. Only one episode left to watch….I really wish it could on longer, everyone dying anyways….great show!
I’m truly disappointed that your not doing more then 3 of Hemlock Grove it is a great series and I c I yld see it going places. But as with all great series you have to end them after you get pepole hook. I do wish that you continue on with more seasons and not stop at 3. A Hugh Hemlock Grove fan.
I thought the show was very interesting. Especially because it didn’t follow traditional laws of folklore. There was definitely some cheese to it all, but what show isn’t met with some form if criticism. The problem is it took way too long to get season two and three out. When the third season dropped I had to rewatch some of the last season just to know where the show left off. In any case, at least netflix sent the show off with a bang! Anyone else surprised they killed off almost all of the cast lol?
Just finishing up the third season :) But wish there was more seasons :(
no they shouldn’t take hemlock grove off the air…it’s a very good show
I always tend to watch a handful of shows and like most new shows acting is always off in the first season. It takes some time to adjust and get into. I really enjoyed this show. It is a bit disappointing it’s over but nevertheless I’d give 4 out of 5. With Netflix being somewhat unpredictable with their show’s for example orange the new black has so many followers yet I think it’s really dull and I could never get into it this hemlock groove had a different intriguing style to the whole vampire and warewolve aspect.
The show had incredible potential…at times we saw that potential. Unfortunately, it was premised on an incredibly racist conception of "Gypsies" that was never properly corrected. As much as I enjoyed this show…I wouldn’t watch it again for that reason. We need shows that, whether they are targeted at a younger, even teenage audience, don’t reinforce negative stereotypes about the Roma/Gypsy, who most North Americans know absolutely nothing about, and who face tremendous racism and persecution all across Europe.
I absolutely loved this show.All three seasons were great. I’m sorely disappointed that it’s over!
Yes. I love it and will miss the characters. Especially enjoy the relationship between Roman and Peter. Janssen is outstanding as the villainous!
I who loves anything syfy! Its the best category to watch in my opinion. Hemlock grove is by far the best show on netflix! It always sickens me when good shows get canceled for stupid crap like orange is the new black. I cant see how most people wouldnt enjoy being taken into another world. Such as Hemlock grove. All the good shows always get the boot. Sad but true! I think theres just to many uptight freaks running on the face of the earth who are against out of the box type shows such as Park avenue 666! Yet another incredible show that didnt deserve to be kicked off air. So my vote goes to Hemlock Grove. I almost want to boycot netflix for allowing this to happen. But unfortunelyn its better and cheaper than cable with it not having no commercials and its affordable. Well for now! I will boycot when those two things change!!! Netflix get your crap together and start keeping the good shows. Your not on cable and everyone can watch at there disgresion. You shouldnt cater to the idiots who dont know what good tv is!!! Peace out!
OMG just finished watching Season two I LOVE it!!! Definitely should bring more out..
Love Hemlock grove, I was caught from the first. I would love to see it more often and much longer, will take what I can get. When will the season 3 be realeased, can’t wait, love all the characters in the show. can’t wait.
I love the show- bummed that it’s being cancelled!! The actors are great!
I love this show! I agree, the acting is not the most fantastic, but I feel like it’s more the character and not the actors. It is a very strange show, but has a very interesting plot. I wish it would go on for longer…
I like this show and got into it quicker then i did true blood and i love trueblood. I wish we could see more vampires. I really hope they do not cancel it, maybe if everyone writes we will get lucky. Keep Hemlock Grove!
This show is amazing. It’s a darker tale than the usual werewolf/vampire genres. It creates a unique vampireish character, in which I believe is a success. The show is different than the rest and completely underrated in my opinion. I believe that the actors and acting are just as amazing as its special effects. Overall this is a great show, with a great story to tell. I’m excited that they’re doing another season. I could only wish there would be more to come, but since it’s not, I’m happy to know they will be going out with a bang!
I am waiting the wait is killing me hurry up to bring 3 season
Love hemlock grove. Sad there’s only one more season.
I ENJOYED HEMLOCK GROVE BOTH SEASONS. I AM DISAPPOINTED THAT IT WILL ONLY GO ONE LAST SEASON.
It seems like decisions are made but then again to never know. The beginning of first season was a little hard to follow but definitely got better and better I just finished second season, loved it! Looked up to see when next season was coming as you can I’m very behind all my shows… And to see It’s canceled and to be a third and final season, very very disappointed. There were so many places to go with story.. Hopefully third season still in play and patiently bummed but stoked…
I really love this series, and I wish it wasn’t ending yet. PLEASE GIVE US MORE SEASONS!!! ����
I love the show and been waiting for over a year for the new season to start. I don’t care to much for shows like house of cards and orange is the new black but this one takes me into a fantasy that is like reading a book. If a person watches any kind of fantasy shows or movies then this one hit it out of the park.
I love this show. I am so glad they are at least bringing it back to have an ending.
I LOVED THE SHOW AND THE FACT THEY ARE CANCELLING BC OF FEWER FOLLOWERS ON TWITTER IS RIDICULOUS. NOT EVERYONE CARES ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA! IF THEY WERE TO CHECK HOW MANY PEOPLE WITH NETFLIX LOVE THIS SHOW IT WOULD HAVE BEEN RENEWED FOR MOW SEASONS
If i had judged the show based on the first episode, then i would never have fallen in love with the show. I think the reason the first few episodes were a bit "off" was there was so much content, characters, etc to set up…Ive found that shows that start out slow like this, usually end up being the best!
This is the best horror show ever! I am happy for another season, but so depressed it is the last. Just as bad when Carnival was canceled.
I personallylove himlock Grove and am very upset to see it go rethink season 4 please let us know
I found this show addiction and I am excited for the season!
I find the rove is very interesting. I love the twist and turns that keep you wanting to know more. I do a whole season in one day. Can’t wait till the next show starts. Very sorry to know show has been canceled.
I love the show I love Cory I love creepy I love this show
I loved both seasons and can’t wait for season 3. The storie is great . Maybe everyone should in joy the tail that’s the true enjoyment . The acting isn’t that bad and the characters are nice to look at . Relax . People are to critical . Get lost in the story . I cant wait for more .
I absolutely love this series. I watched every episode twice and i cant get enough i think its more for a younger crowd though , considering most of the main characters are in their late teens . I agree with some of the other comments about poor acting in the first episode , the reason why i continued is that there isn’t a lot of other shows out right now in the horror / drama genre . And that’s my thing . so for thoese of you willing to give it a try i think you will be pleasantly surprised if you push forward .
I actually enjoyed and and have watched both seasons, and I’m looking forward to the third and final season. There are a number of Netflix produced shows I enjoy better than regular television.
Some of the acting was painful to watch, but despite that, the story line and the gory visuals were awesome. Totally great. Loved Bill Skarsgård’s character, Roman. Definitely watch it if you get a chance, try your best to stomach the moments were the acting is not so great.
Please season. 3 i cant waiting for wach de new season
I love the show, wish this wasn’t the last season
I guess for the most part we pay for junk on netflix and when the good stuff leave like this and many others. It leaves us wondering if we should continue this charade or just go back to the 5$ movie bin at walmart. Thanks netflix for making me wait all the time, then I forget the plot of the show??!!
I absolutely love Hemlock Grove. I can’t wait for season 3 but I am sad that it is the final season. If you like HBOS True Blood….then you will definitely like Hemlock Grove.
I watch both seasons and been waiting a long time for season 3 I love the show and I’m very disappointed they are taking it off the aircan’t wait to see the final season
I have watch the first two over and over love it disappointed to see it go will be waiting for the third season good luck
I absolutely LOVE Hemlock Grove and I am SO sad it’s ending after next season. It’s hard to find shows that are so weird they’re good, so once I find one its hard to let go. Every show I fall in creepy love with ends, as do most great things. I will mourn this show … *crying in corner missing roman*
Think about it, really good horror shows are so rare. I don’t understand the comments some of you are making. This show was different. Strange and the acting was above average and I couldn’t wait to see the next episodes. Compare it to American Horror Story, the first 2 seasons of AHS were awesome, after that AHS was all down hill. The last one was truly boring, the only thing worth anything in the last series was the Clown, and he was taken out of the series early on. On the other hand Hemlock Grove showed us new, and different things in a horror show. I thought season one was really good. Stop and think about it for a minute, think about a GREAT HORROR SHOW OR MOVIE, it is not an easy thing to do because they are rare. They have been getting better. However if you asked about a war movie, or mob movie, there are tons of great movies that come to mind. I’m sad that Netflix is ending Hemlock Grove after 3 season, but I guess it is better to have 3 seasons to enjoy than just one. Roth is awesome. Thank you for your amazing art and that includes Hemlock Grove, probably your best work yet. Of course if you think about it most people are dumb and can’t appreciate true art. We had a President that barely spoke English actually win one election, the first election wasn’t won, it was criminal what happened with the Supreme Court of Idiots. Gore should have sued and who knows where the world would be now if the President that was voted in was actually given the election he won. Maybe we would not have been in the Iraq war and e wouldn’t have the mess we have now. Plus all the must that "vanished" during those 8 years is truly amazing that no one even spoke about it. The first election should never have been that close but it goes to show you how many stupid people there are who would vote for that moron. And their hero, Ronald RayGun, sold drugs for arms to support an illegal war. He sold the drugs to his own people in the poor neighborhoods of our country and that piece of garbage is considered a great president. So, I apologize, I’m wrong these are exactly the responses I should have expected. Enjoy season 3!!!! :)
Honestly I’ve watched both seasons of Hemlock Grove and I loved it. It was one of the most addicting shows on Netflix other than Arrow, the first couple episodes in the first season are completely misleading to the rest of the first and second season. I definitely recommend this show to watch and although I’m very upset that it’s only being renewed for one more season, I’m also very excited to find out what happens with Nadia. This show is very addicting and it always left me on the edge of my seat. I cannot wait for the third season.
I think hemlock groove is a great show and it pisses me off that netflix is only going one more season. I also believe the acting is perfect. Once again the show is great
I watched both seasons. It’s strange, campy, gory, and semi-serious. But it’s still fun to watch. It’s simple and easy, and just entertaining. I think it’s a good decision to end after 3rd season. The story doesn’t need more than that. It feels like a creative decision at least combined with a business one. Not all shows should get 20 seasons. Some only need 1 to tell a good story, and more just dilutes the good stuff.
I’ll be watching the final season, whenever that happens to premiere.
I loved the first two seasons of this show and I really wish they would continue past the third season. I’m very disappointed that the third one will be the last.
I have seen every episode at least twice. I love the unique feel Hemlock Grove brings to this classic genre. I have been an avid horror/supernatural/science fiction nerd forever and I have never come across something as strikingly strange as this. It’s like something out of a Charles Simic poem and I love it. I think the problem is that this does not have a classic vampire werewolf show feel and it bugs the average viewer out, but if you could look past that aspect and see the art of this its a masterpiece of van gogh ideaology leaving the viewer with a sense of unsettled cognitive dissonance. in other words the puzzle pieces never seem to really line up for some reason. I for one like this but i think the exuctives forgot that this american teenagers and young adults your mostly subscribing to and when it comes to this genre they want to be spoon fed detailed romantic ideas and mild violence, thinking is not on there agenda. they get annoyed if you try to make them
Totally love it! so disappointed that it will be the last series it could be spectacular for so many more! Maybe they should continue withput Netflix.
I really enjoyed the show and wish there were more seasons. I wish they would come out sooner also. This was such an addicting show. I hate it when I get all wrapped up in a show and they cancel it. I am glad that they are going to show a season 3. I know though that I am one of those people that will watch the season straight through and then be wanting more.
Love hemlock grove. Can’t wait for the next seasom
I LOVE Hemlock Grove! Why are all the good ones going away?
I love the show I’m very upset they’re taking it off the air after the third season. I will say while slow in the beginning I was addicted after I started watching a few of the episodes but I did not find out about it until way after it had been aired for about both seasons and that might be the case for others who don’t have Netflix so I think it’s unfair to gauge it by ratings from other areas such as followers on Twitter and such I really hope they reconsider this and keep it going longer if the fans can come together and make it happen!!!!!!
i loved both series and have been patiently awaiting the third series. Yes its a little slow and a bit annoying when youb don’t quite understand the who and what they are but I liked it. WHEN IS SERIES £ GONNA STAT?? Lets give it a good end series and explain everything.
Love love love the show. I wait for the next season. Too bad people complain so much. I will miss Not getting to continue the story.
A tad more promotion and this show would have caught fire. Netflix failed egregiously in this function.
I love Hemlock Grove. An any production that includes Eli Roth, I know it’s going to be intense, sadistic, an well thought out. To find out that their doing another season, makes me so happy. But, on the down side, to hear that it’s the last season, it really upsets me. Mainly because I got my girlfriend into the show and she is just as addicted to it then I am. We both just stay up night and day watching it. Eli Roth, I think you did a phenomenal job on this show and it’s a shame that it’s not going to go past the 3rd season. So now I’m going to have to go and buy the book either at a local bookstore or buy it on Google Play Books. My only question is. When is the 3rd season going to be released on Netflix? I’m so eager to find out what happens.
I completely enjoyed the first season. Season 2 was not as good but I’m so looking forward to season 3 and sad that it will be ending.
Love it
Awesome…..let everyone know that we want more….
I enjoyed the first season and looked forward to the second. That said I was somewhat disappointed but still look forward to the third season. Like others who commented the some of the best characters were killed which was a disappointment. Enjoyed it while it lasted.
I and 47 years old and my daughter, 18, and my daughter in law, 22, all now hate Netflix! We all love this series! We are so disappointed. I watched after a friend turned me onto this show. I watched the 1st and 2nd series in a week or less! Then watched it again with my daughter and daughter in law! BOOOOO BOOOOO BOOOOO Netflix!
I love the show… if you get past the first couple of episodes its awsome! I absolutely love it! I can’t wait for season three. I couldn’t believe how season two ended.
Yes I watch this show, and I love it. I love all supernatural tv shows. I am disappointed that season 3 is going to be it’s final season!
I think this is one of the best shows on netflix why would they cancel a wnner
Omg I watched both seasons in two days and I’m pist there only doing a third and citing it off its not bad acting I love BBB this site so much very disappointed that y’all are cutting it
I love this show so much like some other people said it is kinda slow at first but then you just can’t stop watching! It is in my top 5 shows ever so sad this will be the last season!
I was crushed when Letha died!!!!!! :( :( :(
I really almost cried in real life! WHY?????
I actually love this show. My wife and I stumbled upon it after season two was done and proceeded to watch the entire series. It was a little slow the first few episodes but I feel it’s because of the depth of each character. The ones you see are it. No add ins really. We’ve been waiting on s3 for a while so it’s good to here it will be back. Super ready for Roman and Peter to square off!
I thought the series was great.. Started out a little slow but after that I jus wanted to keep watching it.. Sad this is going to be the last season, but excited to see how it will go and how it will end..
I LOVE HEMLOCK GROVE!!!
I am sooooo addicted, and can’t wait for season 3!
Yes, it may not be an Emmy or Oscar worthy show, yet… But this show get my blood boiling.
Full of instense scenes, gorry detail, interesting characters. So my type of show!
I am actually extremely disappointed in the fact that there will not be more seasons. I have loved this show since day one and I will hate to see it go. I truly hope that all questions are answered throughout season three.
I love Hemlock Grove and can’t wait til the third season. But I’m sad this is the final season. Can’t wait!!
I watched hemlock grove season 1 and 2 it is the first best Series I have seen in a Wild on tv so I say thank u
I love this show. I know the acting and so aspects are silly but it’s a good escape and I wish there were more seasons.
I am freaking obsessed with HEMLOCK GROVE-!! Iylts everythING that I want in a show.. gore.. love .. fantacy and literally all of the above!! Was just browsing through Netflix and thought hmmm I don’t know what this is about but heard great thinhs.. when I finish an episode I have to go to the next episode I can’t get enough!!! Sad to see only 3 seasons! Season 3 better answer all my questions and top the 2nd season!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hemlock Grove broke many of the rules in acting,giving many up and coming actors/actresses an opportunity to shine using a well written script! I have loved it since ep.1. It being cancelled at the end of season 3 is a big mistake. I myself introduced it to 30 people,12 of which didn’t even have Netflix and subscribed solely to watch this show! BRILLIANT Mr. Roth
I for 1 love hemlock grove. U do have to watch a few episodes to get into it. I love all things hemlock grove! Sad it was canceled :(
I can see why there is alot of negative connotation for this show, but sure judging something without seeing it in its entirety, of course one would not give this show a chance, but like any story once you read on or watch on for this case the characters become more intriguing and make you root for the cause. so before you knock it give it a try! This show is amazing with twists that make you question the intensions of the characters decisions, love stories that die and new beginnings! Anyone that loves dramatic vampire and werewolf monster stories with a hip modern age twisted with love and lifes hunger to belong watch this show! also producers and CEO please continue to make this show happen atleast for its fans we want more Hemlock Grove!
i have finished watching BOTH seasons of Hemlock Grove. I LOVE the show.
i do agree the acting isn’t perfect there are a lot of indie actors, the only veteran actor/ess on the show is fame janssen.
but the story line is really good after the first few episodes it picks up.
Hemlock grove is a great series its a shame to see Netflix is letting it go after third season why do all the good shows have to be cut short I really hope they know that there are more fans than they realize
Hemlock grove is a great series its a shame to see Netflix is letting it go after third season why do all the food shows have to be cut short I really hope they know that there are more fans than they realize
I read the book as well as watching the show and I absolutely loved it. I’m disappointed that the 3rd season will be the last
I LOVE Hemlock Grove. It made me cry, throw things at my TV, hide my face in a pillow, and I might have even gotten anxiety over the second season coming out. I don’t know if its the unquieish twist on vampires, or peters mysterious gypsi past. But Hemlock grove is my favorite show. Most of my friends are addicted to it, as now my fiance, and my mom was the one who gotten me into it.
I loved watching this, just finished the last episode of season two today.
I enjoyed both Seasons and an anxiously awaiting the third for some closure. I recall being skeptical on the first few episodes but it was weird enough that it made me curious, by about episode 5 or 6 I was really into it. Personally, I’m a fan.
I am so addicted
I LOVE Hemlock Grove! Before I started watching the series on Netflix I had already developed a taste for gore and supernatural activity. I love everything about it; I think Hemlock’s dialogue is funny, the special effects are plausible, and the plot is addictive. Admittedly the acting was not the greatest, but I was able to overcome it. Although I can barely contain myself in wake of the next season, I dread the moment the series will truly be over.
I am a huge fan of this show!!!!’ And I am dying to see what happens in season 3. It’s addictive!!’
Admittedly,it was difficult for me to get past the first five episodes since it reads like an early 90s independent film. But! The acting and storyline increase and in a way stabilize. Like everyone just needed to get comfortable with each other. There some pretty sick and down right horrifying things that happen and each episode turns a little something that make your heart ache or raise your fist to demand an explanation. I watched the first two seasons in a week trying absorb the amount of crazy detail that was put into this show. Something that may have you wracking your brain in frustration gets explained in vivid and unforgiving detail later. The characters may be lonely,broken, and emotionally stunted, but they keep trying to come out on top of the hell they live in.
Absolutely love the show!! Love love love it!! #HemlockGrove
I love this show! Unlike anything else I’ve seen. It was sexy, scary, and thoroughly entertaining!
Hemlock Grove was an awesome show. Once I started watching it I could not stop. I really hope to see another season soon.
I like the show, sucks only one more season. It is perfect for Netfix.
I love this show and will miss it.
I read some of the previous comments and I have to add that I disagree profusely regarding the acting. I think the actors have been great. With the exception of Norman (he’s not superior) everyone is supposed to be weird. A true series watcher would watch more than one or two isodesin order to understand WHY the characters are acting "extra" if you will. They’re weird, plain and simple. If they didn’t ACT weird it wouldn’t be as entertaining. Shows with this magnitude of "fairytale" absolutely require a certain amount of cheesiness (if that’s a real word, lol).
I watched seasons 1 and 2 and thought it was AMAZING! It’s 3 am right now and I’m so upset there isn’t more to watch. If True Blood could stay on for that long, Hemlock Grove should make it 15 years! I’m so disturbed that it’s being cancelled. It’s really good! I’m so bummed. I believe that it’s better then TB truly, because the Godfrey storyline is strong and supports a very good plot with longevity. They could add more ancestors, etc. The crazy snake doctor and the baby has left room for "sergeants", there’s dark Angels, oh he possibilities of what could arrive next!
I love love love this show the acting is much better second season. I am addicted to this show and I wish that there was more episodes to watch. I’m sad that there will only be one more season of the werewolves and umpires!:(
I would have to say I STRONGLY disagree with the previous comments. It takes a lot for me to get hooked on a television series and needless to say I am HOOKED! Roman by far is so addicting to watch. As for the rest of the cast, Iove them all! I can’t stop watching!!
My partner and I became instant fans of ‘Hemlock Grove’. Both of us being fans of the supernatural, Hemlock Grove fit the bill. The cast is fantastic and each character is well played by the actor itself. It has enough gore, suspense, and horror.
I actually watched both season 1 & season 2. The acting does leave something 2 be desired and it takes fooooorever for it finally 2 get good. There are 13 episodes in season one & it doesn’t all come together & get intensely good till episode 10 -_- season 2 you know the characters so you just have to watch the story unfold. Season 2 is alot better then the 1st. I’m honestly excited for season 3, it may not be the greatest show ever but I’m glad Netflix will at least make a season 3 as closure for us 1 in a million Hemlock Grove fans.
At first I didn’t want to finish the series because I’ll admit there are moments when the acting does get terrible but I stuck it out hoping it will get better which it did. I now love the show and am pretty sad that it will be over soon. Tho they do throw a lot of different story lines and plots into the series which is not all understandable at first they do end up throwing it all together nicely at the end of the season.
DO NOT CANCEL THIS SHOW, it’s amazing and i know a lot of people who would agree with me!! The werewolf transformation was just WOW!, not like the shitty twilight shit, well written and characters are on point
I almost every month google to see hwne the next season comes out. I’m actually heart broken that this amazing series is going to end. It is by far the best series I have ever had the pleasure of watching. And I know a lot of people will be very dis pleased to know that this is going to end. But I would also like to thank Netflix and Eli Roth for giving us such an imaginative series to fallow and love. I can honestly say I have never fallen in love with any shows characters as much as I have in Hemlock grove. I would really like to see these actors move on with there career. They are simply amazing!
Love this show! Such a different take on horror. Maybe not the best of the best but neither was True Blood, in my opinion. It got better every year and I would think that so would Hemlock Grove and btw, you can’t compare it to shows like OITNB or Game of Thrones. Horror is not for everyone and although they might not follow it, I believe a lot of people have watched and subscribed particularly for HG.
I love the show and I am a big fan if people would just give it a chance i know they would love it too and it is not just about werewolf’s
I love how they do the werewolf transformation. finished the two seasons and cant wait for the third.i wonder when they will show it.though I must admit, season 1 sucks.i dont have a problem with acting.its the storyline in season 1, its toooo slow
I can NOT understand the negative comments written by so many people about this brilliant show across the net, and yes i mean BRILLIANT SHOW!! People should be more supportive for the diversity in all its context, of which i think it is perfected by a great script, cast and crew. What these people seem to forget that its dealing with the supernatural and there should be no boundaries to where the story can be taken, instead of complaining open your mind and take it for what it is. I am gutted to know there will be only one more series as there are so many more directions the show could go in. At the very least Eli Roth and the entire cast should be praised for their talents on this EPIC performance!!! BRING ON SERIES 3!!!
It was slow starting, but I watch all of season 1 and could not stop watching. Its addictive. I know that I’m late in watching the show, but would really hate to see it go by season 3.
I love Hemlock Grove, something about that vampire…. Yummy
I love HelmlockGrove it’s a great show and I would love to see more of it!
Love it. Sad to know season 3 is the final.
My WHOLE family watches this show, Can’t wait for the next season, but very sad to hear this will be the last one. Could anything make them change their mind?? BTW, It’s wonderful to be able to sit down and watch the entire season at your leisure, but disappointing when there’s none left :o( BIG THANK YOU TO NETFLIX FOR A GREAT SHOW!!
I love this show, despite its cheesiness. Roman and Peter have such a bromance going on, lol.
I’ve just watched series 1 and 2 in a week and I found it gritty and compelling, more so than crap like Vampire Diaries. loved it and can’t wait for series 3
I loved the story …I didn’t like the acting …it was very addictive to watch…really wanting to catch up on the 3rd season and make turn for better would really be nice!
Love this series very addictive can’t wait for series 3 gutted it all be its last!
I am very upset that this is the last season. I became immediately addicted to hemlock Grove. I waited so long for Season 2, I ended up watching the 1st season 3 or 4 times. I will be very sorry to see it go.
The first season was my least favourite (especially Famke Jensens terrible accent) but I stuck it through to the end and it definitely picked up. And the second season blew me away. Famke lost the accent, and they explained -vaguely- why. The bad guys were awesome, the music was fantastic and the action was incredible. I agree the acting is not the best, but I am genuinely looking forward to season three and I’m pretty upset that it will be the last season.
I LOVE HEMLOCK GROVE!!!!! Please make more seasons!
My fiance and I LOVE HEMLOCK GROVE! for those of you who didn’t like the first episode, keep pushing. After the first episode, I thought it was aweful, but HE had watched the whole first season and promised it would get better. And IT GOT AWESOME! THE SECOND SEASON IS PHENOMENAL!
Wife and I happen to have liked both seasons. Never got into House of Cards. OITB season 1 was good but season 2, not so much. Just one person’s opinion.
I loved the first season and counted down the days to the second season. Finished the second season in three days. Looking forward to the next
I love this show & I loved the characters. I was pretty disappointed to heart they weren’t renewing past season 3. I don’t get why people thought the acting was bad, famke was brilliant as was bill. I stand by hemlock!
I binged both seasons of hemlock grove and really enjoyed it, however I just don’t think that the majority of people on Netflix are signed up to watch this kind of show, it may have done better on HBO or BBC 3
I LOVED both seasons and am happy there will be a 3rd! Yes, yes, yes!
I was addicted from the get go! I watched the first season in 2 days, and couldnt wait for season 2. Now we are gonna just get another season and thats it? Unless they can show how everything actually came to be, there will be no ending!
I’ve watched both seasons of Hemlock Grove… and LOVED every minute of it!!!!
I loved this show I watch both seasons in less than a week & I have been patiently waiting for the third season. I would watch this show forever if they wouldn’t have cancelled it.
I just finished season 2 of Hemlock Grove and can’t wait for season 3. I’m kind of sad that it’s the last season honestly. Season 2 really picked up and made it more interesting. Then again, I’ve always had an affinity for the underdog, b-rate, not-so-popular kid stuff anyway!
I thought this show was outstanding , not only was it addictive it was gripping gory and and had a great plot line. I watched bother seasons and and can’t wait for the third, I also have to point out that the soundtrack to both seasons were absolutely amazing !
I loved hemlock grove it just got better and better.Iv’e just watched all season 2 back to back,and as soon as it had finished I googeld it to see if there was a season 3. Now I know cant wait!
YES I do watch it and found the first season to be stellar and the second season to be less paced, but still enjoyed the character changes and plot points considering the trapped script for some of the actors. I think it deserves more seasons than only three, however maybe short and sweet is ok as it can be collectible.
i love the show i will miss it very much
I absolutely loved it bit slow at first an all that goes with it but when I got into it I couldn’t stop watching it can’t wait for third season.
heck yeah,they actors on hemlock grove rock
hemlock grove is awesome.
I have loved all of this show. I start watching it and cant walk away then I have to wait for the next season. it seems forever now the third season is the last. I am disappointed..
Well… it was to me one of the better, more twisted shwos around and the play between Peter and Roman was brought into its own in the second series which I had to watch back to back. It has good strong leads and it is nice to see a fellow Scot play a major part. Full of twists, kept guessing til the very last and then some! Bring on season 3
i love IT. sucks they are ending so soon? i think it’s much like Supernatural which by the way is on it’s 10th season!
Why? Just one look at the actors and I was hooked..Each show takes a different approach to the supernatural and this show is its own why follow the guidelines another show has set.?
I just finished watching season 1 & 2 and season one was kind of corny but it got really interesting I can’t wait for season 3
I love the show it is awesome
I actually love this show and will be looking forward to more. Its a work in progress.
I’ve watched both seasons now and am looking forward to the third. I agree that some of the acting in the first season was a bit wooden but as I watched I became emotionally invested in the characters. It’s definitely worth watching, just bear with it for the first couple of episodes.
I’ve watched both seasons now and am
Screw you guys for those opinions.This show is amazing, the acting is incredible. I don’t understand why y’all could have such a negitive thought towards this show. I find it different and not like the other cliche programs they show now a days. It’s hauntingly beautiful and lures you in. Though I do agree the second season was not as good as the first but all in all, it is great. The show really twist your insides when it comes to gore and touches your heart in odd ways when it comes to the unique characters. This show is great and if you don’t like it then you can kiss my ass.
This is by far the best show that I’ve seen on Netflix. It has just the right amount of everything when it comes to fantasy horror. I love the characters and all the twist and turns it takes you in. It came such dissapointment when I read the next season will be the final. I love the show greatly and will miss it even more when it ends. The painful journey Peter and Roman embark will be one that I will enjoy for a long time. If not a life time.
I loved hemlock grove from the moment i started watching it.. the mystery, the realness to it, the birth like transformations, its great.. one of my all time favorites.. im just pissed theyre cancelling it..
I love this show, will be sad when it ends :(
I watched both seasons thought it was awesome hope more comes out then just 3 seasons I know a lot of people who loves the show
We have season 1 and 2, with the finale leaving us bereft at having to wait for a conclusion. 40,000 followers! Get this series out there, it is riveting, we love it and can’t wait for the next instalment.
I watched it and loved it, and recommand it! I wish the 3rd season was not the last season
I watched both seasons of HG and liked it. I feel like if you appreciate it for what it is and not try to turn it into some big budget series you can get the most out of it. I think that the first season was better than the second, but liked that they took it out of the high school setting. I will def watch the third season, and am sad to hear it will be the last. Perhaps I am not surprised that it is the last season, people tend to look into things to hard and turn them into things they were not meant to be.
I do like this show but other than only able to really change on the right moon is crazy. We need more vampirism and werewolves. And when did vampires get cancer??? lol.. just wondering! But I will try and watch the 3rd season. Maybe it will be better. Tho, the guys are nice to look at lol.
Love it.
I do watch, and I tried to make some of my friends to watch it too; it didn’t work. Here’s the thing, this show is very gore and has a very unique shadow, so you either watch, get curious and then obsessed, or you watch the first episode e give it up because you think it is just too weird. I like weird, I like gore. It is far from perfect, but it entertained me. And even though I love Hemlock Grove, it is clear that most people don’t.
I love this series, I can’t wait to watch season 3. I wish there was more to come after. I couldn’t stop watching this show.
I can’t believe some of the comments I’m reading. I absolutely am a huge fan of this show. Its got great twists and turns. I think the gross tranformation of the werewolves are more realistic than other films. It is twisted and gross in some bits but thats what makes it different. If you dont enjoy horror genre you wont enjoy it. But if you love horrors this is for you.
I have to admit there was bad acting but that was only in the first episode of the first season, and they killed off the actors anyway. This show is amazing, so grim and nothing sugar coated. what is wrong with Netflix, there are other shows that shouldn’t even have more than one season.
I can see past the mediocre acting to be absorbed by an original, and enthrall inch, plot. I went through both seasons fairly quickly. The werewolf transformation was horrific, and awesome, and disgusting, and fantastic. That pretty much sums up the entire show, really.
I absolutely loved it! It did pretty much take over every spare minute of my life until id watch both series though!lol The only thing i was disapointed with was that the ending seemed so rushed. Cant wait for season 3!
You just have to push through the first episode! I was very hesitant about watching it at first, but after episode two I was hooked. After watching both seasons I’m dying for a fourth, fifth, sixth, etc. C’mon, Netflix!!!!
I love this show ….so bummed :(
I love it and am going to be disappointed when it’s over.
I loved it. It’s bad in places but me and my husband loved it .
I absolutely adore Hemlock Grove!! I’m so sad that this is going to be the last season! After finishing season 2 after just a few days I felt so empty knowing I need to wait for the next season to be up. I just hope that fans step up and show their support rather than just whatching it , Im sure there are more than 40,000 people that watch it
I watched both seasons with pleasure. sure, it’s different from other shows, but that made it so addictive to me… I thought the progress of the characters were well thought out, the setting is spectacular and I can’t wait for them to answer so many left questions. also the special effects and the settings are really spectacular. I can’t wait for season 3!
I happened upon hemlock grove by accident on Netflix. I was immediately addicted. I enjoy the characters and the dark Romanian and Gypsyf lineage. I watched both seasons in one week. Looking forward to learning about the new twisted plots in season three. I thoroughly enjoy the characters and storyline.
Yep i have watched both seasons and the first season was great but it got a little weird at the end of season 2! Im glad they are doing a series 3 and just hope its a great story line this time and less freaky ��
Absolutly loved season 1 and 2 was awesome better than twilight crap this has backbone literally plz keep em commin nadi from australia
I started watching Hemlock Grove last week and I’m already on season 2. It’s addictive and some of the characters are well written (Olivia, Dr. Pryce), but the teenaged characters lack a lot of depth that is present in other werewolf shows like Teen Wolf or Bitten. I hoped there would be more than just three seasons, but as long as they give it a resolution, I’ll be happy.
I loved both seasons of this and can’t wait for the next. Sad to hear it will be the last :(
Actually a really great show. I agree though. First season was a but rough but the second was amazing. And i wish they wouldnt cancell it. Especially just cuz the first season, it’s how like every show is
My wife and me love the show and are a bit saddened to hear it coming to an end so soon. Yea the first season was not EXPENDABLES 4 then again some people just cannot appreciate a good story. I am sure a lot of people feel as I do. Wish more of them would support the show. Dislike just reading hate comments about shows that people never really watch.
I watched every episode and was addicted to it. Some of the acting wasn’t spectacular at times but I am definitely a loyal fan!
I absolutely love the show. I think it has a great atmosphere, similar in bizarreness and weirdness to Twin Peaks. I think the story is interesting and the characters very intriguing. What let it down was a few annoying things like acting not being the best it could be and the script failing in a few areas, but for Original characters Shelly, Roman and the Crazy Scientist character are all very intriguing and I’ll be sad to see them go after season three but I am VERY happy there will be another season and hopefully it will have a good resolution and stand as a strange moody supernatural teen show with a bit more personality and intrigue and plain weirdness than similar shows. I am so dissappointed that it doesn’t have the popularity it should have had to give it more of a chance to prosper and grow as a show but I’m glad it exists if only for a few intriguing characters, the werewolf transformations and the promise of what it could have been with some experience and a few tweaks here and there. Also, the soundtrack is great.
I dont get what the guff is over HG…its better than most modern horror…well…anything. i have nothing but good things to say about this show, and i cant understand why someone wouldnt like it (other than the fact that its pretty gory/horror-ish)
I’ve just watched two seasons in two weeks … Best I’ve ever seen totally awesome …. Gutted third season is gonna be the final
It’s definitely a show that you have to get used to. You’re not going to find a moral to the story in this show. What it does best is shed light on the darkest and dirtiest corners of the human mind. But I absolutely love it. Think of True Blood on acid. And i would think that it would fall close to an accurate description of Hemlock Grove. I am sad to hear that it is being canceled. But can’t wait to see the craziness that season 3 will bring.
I watched the first episode of season 1 and was disappointed, I persevered and I am hooked, i can’t wait for season 3.
I have literally just finished season 2. At first I wasn’t sure if I liked it or not due to it’s confusing plot but the more I watched the more I actually understood what was going on and I actually enjoyed it. I am really looking forward to watching season 3
I really love this show, as messy as it is. So inventive and clever, and while some of the acting isn’t spot-on, I think that has more to do with the very complicated characters (if you read the book that came out before the series, you may see what I mean)…especially Roman, what a complex interior life! I get totally caught up in the atmosphere and what is unspoken in that show. I’m glad there will be a season three. PS: I’ve watched every episode.
I love this show. I wait for it to come out and I go on blitzes of watching episode after episode. Some are better than others but in all it is a well written show with interesting characters that are well portrayed by the actors.
:( i have to disagree. while i thought thought the last few episodes of the 2nd season were far fetch. i still wish the show would continue because when compared to any other "glamorous" horror flick this one is more intriguing. even the ending of the second season..
I loved Hemlock Grove and all the characters in the show and I would like to know and think that a lot of other fans would feel the same so that we can all keep the producers and directors interested in making more seasons because three seasons isn’t really long enough for fans to get to know and understand the characters but only what they are and what their intentions were. So I would definitely love to keep watching several more seasons to come. Thanks!
I ❤ this show, yes it was cheesy the first few episodes but so was true blood and look how awesome that tured out. I like for its originality, its dark and creepy, and it doesnt have predictable scenes, nothing is worse then warching a show and then your like yep… i knew that was going to happen, i didnt even say that once throughout thus series
I have watched every episode and will continue to watch them. I really like the show.
Watched it and enjoyed it, both seasons. Never failed to intrigue or shock me every episode so I came for more. The characters need time to develop in any series but I suspect that people watching were distracted by all the special effects to notice the characters. But I liked all the characters. One issue for me might be the disfigured girl and the too obvious change of actors. Well at least there will be a series 3 and then perhaps who knows ?
I’ve watched both seasons and loved them. I would say one of the big things that i can see as issues 1st is the fact that production wise the first season is dramatically different than the second. With the first season you can tell they really were going with a twin peaks sort of production. Also, with the first season the dialogue was as well written as the second. The combine that with the fact that it was Bill’s first time doing an American accent and things were a bit shaky. I have seen some of bills Swedish films and he is a wonderful actor I just thing the fact that the dialogue wasn’t that well written so he struggled with that and then he had to do an american accent so theres that. Also I think the mixed reviews come from the approach the second season took. The second season was nothing like the Twin Peaks aspect they took with the first season. So the fans that loved the first were sort of disappointed in that aspect. Personally I loved both seasons and I actually prefer the production of the second season to the first season. I also don’t think Netflix promoted it enough or got it out there. I had no clue what Hemlock Grove was if i had not randomly stumbled on it. I think instead of just not renewing it past season 3 they need to look at all the factors of why it didn’t work as well as they hoped. I think it’s non commercial success has more to do with technical stuff with production, writing, etc than the acting. I just think Netflix dropped the ball all this one, but at least they are giving us season 3.
I have just connected with Netflix and am watching season 1 of Hemlock Grove-Really like it!! I like it better than OITNB and Witches of East End.-I am disappointed to see it won’t be renewed after Season 3.
I loooove this serie! This werewolf, vampire, eerie , and creepy story is addicting, I couldn’t stop watching. I’m waiting for the third season. I really hope they make up their minds and not cancelled it.
Hemlock grove is the most addicting show I’ve ever watched! I have watched season one and two in 3 days. I am very upset there not continuing it! Like devastated! The problem is that they decided to make it a Netflix exclusive I’d bet my life that if they would have put it on public TV there would have been way more hype and knowledge and the show would be hugely successfull! If there’s ANYTHING we can do to make it not stop after only 3 seasons let me know :(
I can clearly see why this will be their last season – it’s a an adult knockoff version of Twilight.
I’m a fan of Hemlock Grove and I believe that it needs 2 more seasons. Everyone that I’ve talked with says the same thing. There is more than enough material already to lay out 3 or more seasons.
I have watched both seasons and I am trying to be patient for the third. I love Hemlock Grove, but I have to admit it did get a little crazy in the last couple of episodes. It’s still in my top 3 shows. Number 1 being SOA and 2 Walking Dead.
this show is the best!people are too critical when it comes to acting if you know what they’re trying say, and getting the story across it works for me. do not change the main characters, Olivia especially the actor who plays her is great no matter what movie she is in she plays the evil bitch. she’s great at it.
I’m PISSED I love hemlock grove I hate house of cards n orange is a.New black
finish the season! i enjoyed it and would love closure!!
I love it …. The gore is very awesome I didn’t notice the bad acting but I am excited for a season 3! I actually wish I could watch it right now
Yes I am watching Hemlock Grove, at first when I began watching it I wasn’t to sure about the series but now since I have just finished watching season 2, I find myself wanting more. So I can say honestly that I am really looking forward to watching season 3 and I wish that after season 3 there would be more seasons to follow.
I always force myself to watch 3 episodes of any new series. I’m so glad I did with H.G.
I almost gave up a time or 3 but I now love the show & am really hoping season 3 takes good care of ‘the family.’
I am so pissed to hear that I am loosing HemlockGrove .I am losing now 3 of my favorite shows and TRUE BLOOD and SOA are the other two.But I wasn’t that upset because I thought I Still had ONE favorite left…this was the absolute best next to The walking Dead.we people that love horror don’t have many great ones left.Please don’t listen to the hand full that don’t love it.For gods sakes make DVDs to buy to carry it on .I will buy it like I have to buy True Blood because I only have Net flex…I’m so sad ite now .Hemlock Grove was the all monsters all wrapped up in one show..and the effects were superb and the actors were the best matched up to their roll.reconsider please for us Horror buffs
Yes, indeed. It has to end sometime, I suppose, but I’ll watch it ’til it does. That’s for sure.
Avid follower of the show. There are some obvious flaws, yes but character development and overall themes of growth and interaction are fabulous. I have to say I enjoy it immensely. Also the soundtrack is amazing!
Are you guys crazy? I love Hemlock Grove! My son and his best friend got me into it. Was captivated from the start!
I love hemlock grove!
Its so addictive , I didn’t realize I was finished with both seasons until the last episode. Warewolf transformation is the best I’ve ever seen. I NEED MORE HEMLOCK!! At least one more season to tie things together…
I actually really love this series, I’ve watched every episode and I’m eager for the third season; I think the gory parts are wonderfully made and I didn’t find the acting particularly bad
I loved Hemlock grove, love the characters and the relationship between Peter and Roman. I am pretty gutted that it will end after season 3 actually
I’ve watched the first 2 seasons and looking forward to a third one it may not be as good as true blood and so on but it is different and addictive…I love weird and this is weird…bring on 3 I say :)
It took my wife two years to make me watch this show, and after seeing the first episode i was in love with the show. I had my mind simply blown away with the… I can’t even find the right word to express my self of how amazed I was with this show. I was considering to cancel Netflix and try something new, but this show made me stay with Netflix because I could not believe that I can see a show like this anywhere else. I am so sad to hear that it would be dropped after the third season simply because I believe that they need at least two more seasons to untwist all the twisted madness in this show. HEMLOCK GROVE YOU WILL ALWAYS BE ONE OF MY TOP FAVORITE SHOWS.
love it actually and I am not even a horror fan …but I like it a lot
What.The.Hell? Bad acting? Slow paced? Not instantaneously engaging? I have 9 children and managed to watch both seasons in two days…Sick that it’s not to be renewed…
I have watched all of season 1 and 2. I truely enjoyed both seasons and I really don’t see what people are complaining about in regards to bad acting. I think the show is a bit dark, but I’m also a fan of the Walking Dead. I think the special effects are amazing and the acting is good too. The story line keeps you guessing and you are always waiting for something to happen.
After reading the comments I’m wondering if I’m watching a different show?! Hemlock grove had me hooked from the 1st episode, nearly at the end of series 2 :( after a search on google and seeing it states 3 series I was gutted that Netflix only has 2!? I can honestly say I ❤hemlock grove!!!!
Love the warewolf thing since skyrim came out, not whatbi expected at first, however the changing is pretty epic, definately gruesome and thought out. Would love to see the next season, sad it won’t be alive for long. If the 3 seasons come out on did, I am adding them to my collection. I rated the series a 4/5 stars on netflix
I love Hemlock Grove. It’s a pretty rough obsession. Absolutely adore the characters and plots of each epi. I’m gonna have a hard time waiting for season 3.
I love Hemlock Grove.I look forward to every season. It is so I interesting, exciting, and a thriller.I personally hope they don’t cancel it is a very good show u just gotta give it as chance get into it.
I LOVED EVERY BIT OF IT, watched both seasons 4 times and PLEASE WANT A SEASON 3!!!!!!!! I love the show, the concept, the twist, drama, action, love, I mean the whole nine. I would be sooo disappointed for no season 3 plans
I thought it was a spectacular show, it kept me wanting more. I hope people start recognizing this show for the potential it has.
I absolutely love the show and found myself binge watching season 1 & 2 over a weekend…it’s very addicting. I’m looking forward to a 3rd season but wishing it wasn’t the last…
I LOVE this show! I
Admit it can be a little cheesy at times BUT overall it draws you in and makes you want to "binge" watch! A lot if shows are cheesy @ times but you take the good with the bad & boom! My sister & her husband feel the same way. It’s bizarre for me to read its a made for Netflix show, yet Netflix can’t release the stats on viewers to them. I’m not the only one bummed to see its only going to a third season & done?!? LAME!! Trust me when I say WE want more!!!
I am truly a fan. Yes the first season was slow but it happens that way alot thenusually picks up with the second season. It is different than the other basic werewolf vampire type shows. Hope they change their mind about making the third season the finale. I think they could get more view
I don’t really like the acting, but I love the story! Peter is one of my favorites & so is Famke Janssen. They are both the main reasons why I watch the show. I watched the entire season 2 the day it came out! But at the ending of season 2, I was disappointed at how fake the monster looked.
The show is awesome. Comparing the show to house of cards or orange is the new black is not fair. Politics and a women’s prison are everyday real situations. Acting with the werewolf or acting with special-effects is a lot harder than acting person-to-person. Great show hope they change their minds and continue the series
I love Hemlock Grove.
I LOVE this show !! I’m very disappointed there’s only one season left. Hope it has more than 10 episodes!
Ughhhh I lovvvved lovvvvved lovvvvvvved the show so much I don’t care what anyone else says you have to have a really open mind to watch this show . its so addicting
I enjoyed both seasons and can’t wait for season 3. But upset that it’s the last season. It’s not your typical story line of werewolf and vampire. That’s the reason why I like this show.
Watched the first two seasons of Hemlock Grove loved it . Love to see more should have had move eposes in the second season
I love the show something that’s finally different. This is what a I have been searching for in a television series like American horror story.
Love this show. I think the lack of marketing is its down fall. I really see these actors in social media or doing anything in general. More promotion. Oitnb had crazy eyes and laverne cox doing Red carpet events. These guys need more promotion and more seasons. PLEASE GET RID OF THE DUMMY MIRANDA PERMANENTLY!!!! PLEASE NO COMEBACK FOR HER. LOVE THIS SHOW!!!!!!
I really enjoy this show. It’s fun and wonderful that it doesn’t take itself to seriously. The acting is actually quite good, I especially love Famke, Bill and Landon, but honestly, everyone is good. Sometimes I wonder about Dougray with his deadpan delivery, but mostly I laugh at the Scotsman doing an American accent. This is a show to be taken too seriously, it’s entertainment and fantastic escapism. I love it and am happy to hear there will be a third season! Yay! :-)
Please I really liked the show love the casti started watching because of bill and famke please I love it don’t get rid of it
I absolutely LOVE hemlock grove! !!!!
I was skeptical after the first episode but then could not stop watching! I love the show as it is like no other!! Thanks for another season!
I. Love. This. Show. So. Freaking. Much. Why the hell are they canceling im so bummed
I thought that it started out slow but the acting I loved and then I thought it got better, a lot better. I love the story line and I love the characters
We never know with any TV show anyway, just usually over-estimated estimates at best. Most of these so called millions of viewers are based around an extremely tiny handful of people. We’re in the age of the internet, even to the point where every television in the world could be connected to a server and real statistics gathered on who actually watches and does what and yet we still go with wild guesses in the dark to sell more advertising space on a box that is becoming very quickly outdated. Netflix offers a much better way of watching programming, get it all at once and watch it over a period of time you choose. None of this once a week bull and let’s keep ’em excited with another 42 minutes of rubbish, 30 seconds of what was actually advertised and 17 minutes-ish of useless advertisements. I haven’t watched TV in years, I only found Hemlock Grove because I googled something new and horrory to watch. They don’t need to make ridiculous edits for "time reasons" so we get to see pretty much the whole vision, notice how the length of episodes change? That’s cool. Hemlock Grove is a great series, perhaps Netflix just knows when to leave something while it’s still good, unlike most TV Stations who drain the life out of every good thing they have for instance, Dexter, Prison Break, Supernatural and so much more over history. I really can’t wait to see what other projects they come up with. Stuff the ratings, the rest of us don’t need that crappy information for the rest of you to judge how good or bad something is… If it was really failing, why bother spending more money on a wrap up season? 21st century guys… A great time to be alive.
I have grown to absolutley love the series. After finishing season one I became eager and couldn’t wait to see more. When we were finally graced to see season two, it wasn’t suprised that it took me a day or two to finish. Something about the twisted tales,the gorey scenes and the sexual aspect in the show kept me very interested. I’m not shocked to hear that Hemlock Grove won’t be making it to season 4, but I also can’t help but feel a feeling of disappointment.
I love this show too. it was recommended to me so I arrived late but watched Seasons 1 and 2 back to back… I think it’s unfortunate there will only be one more season when I find shows like House of Cards dull and Orange ITNB lost me last season… I can name my top favorite TV series on 1 hand and Hemlock Grove makes the cut… My guess (having been a TV producer, writer and director for many years) is that it’s too expensive to produce. House of Cards and Orange are much cheaper shows to film, limited sets, no blood or SFX however the story and characters are so much more engaging. Oh well, if it had continued chances are it would have bombed eventually. At least it’ll go out with a "bang" ;)
I listened to the book on tape after watching the first season. I absolutely loved season one and to find out the book was nearly the same as the show was enticing. Season two of the show flew by so fast I was sad that I need to wait until next year to see the final season. I wish they were able to make more seasons.
Love this show! I’m waiting with bated breath for season 3!!!
I freaking love this series!!! Can’t wait for the 3rd one hope it comes out soon :)
I loved the first season, the 2nd one lost me a bit but I’m hoping the last and "final" season is better than the 2nd was. I’m bummed that it’s been cancelled :(
Nooooooooooooooooooooooo, I watched all three of Netflix´s shows and I just LOVE this one. Its just so different and really reels you in. What a shame!
I’m addicted…. waiting impatiently for Season 3!
I love this show I can’t get enough of it it good to me I whach season 1/2 in one weekend.
I loved hemlock grove tbf, the first season wasn’t as intriguing as the second but it definatly picked up in season 2 and left me wanting to c what the big flying mantis thing was.
I watch Hemlock Grove and I love it!! I watched all of season 1 in just a few days cause it was so good. So sad it has to come to an end though :(
I love this show and am disappointed season 3 will be its last :(
It’s getting through the the last third of the first season that can be hard. So much has to be set in motion, once discovering the series, it took me three months to get to the last couple episodes of season one, then I devoured the rest of season two in a weekend and can’t wait for the next. I somehow pray there will be more than 3 seasons
I actually think i watched the first season over the past 3 days. I like it and am now working on season 2, i probably be long done and watched it more then once when season 3 starts. I like the show, it’s characters and the story. I think what i like most is the fact it actually holds consiquention, (darn sometimes it suck not having english as a first language) as to were many shows forget that. It is sad to hear that it ends. I think they could do a lot more with this town and it’s people.
Honestly, I didn’t experience any bad acting. Maybe I’m wrong but I didn’t think that anything was wrong with Hemlock Grove at all. I really enjoyed it for what it was. I love Peter and Roman; the on and off relationship they had thruout was pretty wild. If I had a chance to be apart of the cast I would. It’s so interesting how everything came together and how everyone’s character played into The White Towers. I’m addicted; it’s my favorite since TrueBlood and if you guys decided to do more I’d watch every last one!!! Bring on Season 3!!!
I started watching to see what it was about, and it grabbed my attention so much that I watched both seasons within one week. Love the show! Anxious for season three, and saddened it will be the end.
love love loved this show. binge watched both seasons twice and read the book. i think its really different from the other wannabe horro junk like vampire diaries and teen wolf that are flooding the airwaves these days. theres a good harking back to classic horror, and AMAZING special effects paired with a truly gruesom story that brings it a step deeper than the other lame attempts i’ve seen in recent years. and i don’t know why everyone is knocking the acting. the acting is incredible, the characters are just diffferent from anything we’ve seen before. really looking forward to season 3.
ARRRRGGGGGHHHHH !!!!! PLEASE SAY IT AIN’T SO !!!!!!!!!!!! Love, love that show. My daughter and I watch it faithfully and are so very sad season 3 will be the last. (Sigh)
I liked it a lot, the acting was not too good but I really didn’t care, it’s the whole story behind it that matters. I loved the transformations too and yes I binge on it as well, I totally watched the entire 2 seasons in about a weekend and stayed wanting more !!! Very disappointed that we will only have one more season !!
Another great show ended to soon. Caprica all over again!
Honestly? I’m glad they have the chance to resolve their plots.
I’m tired of these shows that run endlessly – It’s okay to have your story end.
I absolutely loved Hemlock grove. I’m quite sad to hear that it is ending. The acting can become so so but it keeps your attention! I loved everything about the show!
I think the show is perfect. It is my apsolute favourite show EVER!
I got hooked on it late one night and really enjoyed it. Sorry to hear it’s ending so soon.
I was anxious for the 2nd season to start & would stay tuned for 8 or 9 more !
I watch a LOT of shows and movies about vampires, werewolves, and demons and yet there weren’t any that I could compare to Hemlock Grove because it was so unique. But I’m grateful that it will come to a conclusive end, unlike most cancelled shows. I think it would’ve been more popular if Netflix put commercials for it all over YouTube.
Im so sad hemlock grove leaving!!!!! Make a 4th!!!
i love seeing a lot of positive, well thought out comments. i fell in love with the characters of Hemlock Grove and while maybe it’s justified to say there was some occasional missteps in acting i don’t understand a comment saying the acting was terrible. i think there are moments of brilliant acting especially this season by Bill Skarsgard and Madeline Martin. Shelly’s reaction waking to her same body and Roman telling Norman off about his father were heart wrenching.i hope the writing improves so much next season that Netflix changes their mind about cancellation. (I know, Netflix doesn’t have a mind)
It is campy fun. Reminds me of a childhood show I watched in the 70s called Dark Shadows. I love vampires and werewolves especially the special effects. I find it addicting.
I couldn’t get past 2 episodes. Too boring and it didn’t make much sense. Btw cancelled and renewed for a final season? How about "Hemlock Grove renewed for a final season"? But i guess the cancelled brings in more hits?
I admit when the show started it was kinda slow but it was kinda intriguing so that kept me watching until the show became good but it seem that by then alot of people had already quit watching it, then season 2 came and blew me away, i am upset that season 3 is going to be the last season because i think the show has potential but i am glad that they are at least not leaving us hanging and we are going to be able to get some closure with season 3
Maybe Netflix didn’t promote the show that well…. I just happened to stumble upon it on a different site, boredom from watching reruns made me watch then by 3rd or 4th episode I couldn’t stop watching…. My two teen daughters (14 & 18) watched episode 8 or so and they were hooked… Had to start the series all over again…. It’s different and although we loved Twlight, we were happy it was different.The same thing happened when we found The Killing….. LOVED these shows and bravo for being different. My daughter is will be heartbroken.
This show got so much better over time plots thicken story becomes more interesting acting does get better and the gore intensifies. I wish they would do 8 seasons a gory "supernatural"
Alright… I’ll admit I binged watched the first two seasons. I love it, but unlike love at first watch, it took some time. I’m glad I stuck with it. I think the acting is good and it has a bit of a Twin Peaks vibe to it. I’m bummed that the third season will be Hemlock Grove’s last.
Yes and I love it! So sad that there will only be one more season
I absolutely love this show and have converted many of my friends. The cast is amazing on screen and off. Dr. Pryce (Joel de la Fuente) is engaging with fans on Instagram and Twitter. Every member of the cast brings something unique. It isn’t formulaic or full of interchangeable, cookie cutter characters. I think you will find the fans to be fiercely loyal of this show. I was over the moon when I heard we will get a season 3, and maybe it is a blessing we know it will be the last from the outset so the writers have an endpoint in view and can structure the aerie as such.
Another season yes yes please #thankyou? The last? Lets try that answer again. Hopefully writing will be endless for the next season. What another season?
I am hooked on this show!!! Best warewolf transformation in any movie or show. So many moments with nail biting edge of your chair have to look away scenes where you just can’t stop watching!! Love this show, I am dissapointed in there only being one season left…..
I love hemlock Grove and am very sad that it’s ending but also really looking forward to the next season even if it is the final one .I’m hopping to see a good plot line for nadia and miranda ….fully committed and guaranteed to watch .
Your approach and voice are negative and narrow minded.
Love Hemlock Grove. Yes the acting and writing are a mixed bag, but S is right. It’s addictive. I’ve seen Skarsgård in other (Swedish) films, and he’s got chops, which makes me wonder whether the dialogue is just so poorly written, he’s struggling (or struggling with acting in English, maybe) or if it’s just direction or them using weaker takes.
Either way, it’s a strong concept with a lot of memorable moments. Season 2 suffered a little for not getting a full 13 episodes. If Netflix wants them to have the richness of the first season, they need time for that. Seems to have led to a lot of plot issues (where things were explained as fully as perhaps they should’ve or otherwise could’ve been.
Overall, worth the watch in my opinion.
I’ve watched the first season, and gave up in the middle of the second. But I’ll probably take it up again
I love this show! The end of every episode left me thirsty for more. Its so different and I absolutely love that when it comes to werewolves! I really hope the fan base grows and maybe more seasons are made!!
I watched both seasons, started out kind of rough, but I love B movies so that did not bother me. I am weary about the shows current direction. Great cast
I like it
I actually enjoyed the show and I would definitely watch season 3.
I watched both series 1 and 2 over the last 2 weeks. Needs a third season to tie everything up.
I listened to an interview where Roth said that they had plans for up to seven or eight years, so surely he must be disappointed. I watched both seasons over a weekend and while the acting and script were painfully bad, the gory set pieces were spectacular, that werewolf transformation in particular.
I watched half of the 1st season, and while I agree that it could be campy and silly (also really gross), it was pretty addictive. Knowing that there will be resolution, I might try to catch up when the 3rd season comes out.
I tried watching it but I just couldn’t get past the acting in the first episode of season one. I love werewolves so I was fired up for this one, but I just couldn’t do it and I don’t know anyone who’s made it farther than episode one either. If the acting gets better, I’d be happy to try it out, but with so much out there that’s really good off the bat, it’s hard to justify committing all that time in hopes of it turning around.
Are we, or can we be, sure that this isn’t a creative decision?
This is complete bullshit, sorry about the language but that’s how I feel. Hemlock grove is the best show I have seen in years, I was 10x more into it then oitnb and I can’t even get into hoc. They need to bring it back for the millions of fans it did have, screw the people who didn’t watch it they should be a concern. The fans should be your their only concern. BRING BACK HEMLOCK GROVE!
Me and my sister love watching hemlock grove it’s the best show we have ever watched better than any show we wish to see more of roman and Peter and u all no way because they are hot and they are best pals and we wish they brought Peter girlfriend back from the dead witch would be good and we really want to watch season 4 so please bring it back for all the fans and it’s better than chunky As well wish roman stop changing it be good if shelly and Peter would get together
PLEASE BRING BACK HEMLOCK GROVE!!! IMMEDIATELY! Thank you
Bring this show back! I turn it on and can’t stop watching it. The monsters are awesome, the horror aspect of the show is amazing, and the writting is great. I love horror stuff and this is by far on of the best shows I have ever seen.
One*** of