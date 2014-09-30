The Films of David Fincher, Ranked From Worst to Best

David Fincher started his career as one of the most acclaimed music video directors in the world, shooting for Madonna, Aerosmith and Michael Jackson, among others. In the thirty years since his first video (Rick Springfield’s "Dance This World Away") he’s become not only one of the most visually accomplished filmmakers in the world, but also Hollywood’s most skillful director of thrillers and procedurals. His own obsessiveness as a filmmaker (he’s known for requiring dozens of takes before he’s satisfied) bleeds over into his films, most of which are methodical, pitch-black looks at how compulsion and misanthropy lead to isolation, alienation, or even oblivion.
Fincher’s latest film, "Gone Girl," just debuted to mostly glowing reception at the New York Film Festival, a week ahead of its wide release this Friday. In anticipation, Indiewire has ranked Fincher’s earlier films from worst to best.
9. "Alien 3" (1992)
The story behind "Alien 3" – talented fledgling filmmaker gets opportunity of a lifetime, only to be rushed into production and second-guessed all the way – is more interesting than the film that hit theaters. Fincher has since disowned it, but many fans of the "Alien" series hold up the longer Assembly Cut (based on a rough cut Fincher worked on) as vastly improved. The longer version does salvage much of the first half, which is given more room to develop Fincher’s interest in social alienation and isolation, not to mention how male institutions and societies view the very presence of a woman as a threat. But while the film’s nihilistic, anything-can-happen approach is initially thrilling as major characters are killed without warning, it backfires in the second half, in which most of the major players are gone (in their place: Monster Food Dude and Guy About to Be Eaten) and the first half’s hushed intensity devolves into an overextended, monotonous chase. The Assembly Cut is worth seeing, but more as a clearer portrait of the movie Fincher wanted to make than a wholly satisfying film in its own right.
8. "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008)
Received by many as Fincher’s one blatant case of awards baiting, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" is a bit more comprehensible as a part of his filmography now than it was upon its release. While the most obvious draw is the technical challenge of making Brad Pitt age backwards, "Button" is notable for how its protagonist’s bizarre condition forces him to let go rather than fixate like most Fincher leads; a more traditional Fincher lead is Button’s love interest Daisy (Cate Blanchett), whose compulsions and desires (first for a dance career, then for a life with Button) would have made her a stronger center and a better lens to view Button’s strange tale through. Unfortunately, Eric Roth’s script spends too much time on Button’s picaresque adventures, in which a miscast, dully wide-eyed Pitt is whisked from here to there without much of a reaction to or perspective on anything he sees, whether it’s a major world event or the death of a loved one (bizarre, considering how that should serve as a reminder of his own mortality). And while Fincher’s downbeat, darkly lit aesthetic makes sense for this more melancholic take on a "Forrest Gump"-style fable, the combination of a heavy tone, epic pretensions and a lumpy, episodic approach eventually grows draining.
7. "Panic Room" (2002)
After a run of major achievements like "Seven" and "Fight Club," some Fincher fans found the home invasion thriller "Panic Room" a bit wanting. It’s not totally unmerited: while the film does play with Fincher’s pet interest in isolation, it isn’t dealt with as more than a setup for a series of set-pieces. That said, those set-pieces are spectacular, with Fincher’s immaculate manipulation of space, sound design and cross-cutting heightening the tension in the film’s cat and mouse game. And what David Koepp’s script lacks in thematic and emotional resonance it makes up for in narrative economy, with every scene giving Jodie Foster’s resourceful mother and Forest Whitaker’s conflicted thief something to do that reveals more about their characters. The film is also notable for an impressive early performance from Kristen Stewart as Foster’s daughter, proof that — "Twilight" aside — she’s a major talent. "Panic Room" is a minor work, but it’s a perfect movie to catch ten or fifteen minutes of on cable and marvel at on a technical level.
6. "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (2011)
Fincher has a knack for taking questionable source material and spinning it into gold, but never is this more apparent than in his adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s bestseller. The key difference between Fincher’s take and the Swedish version from two years earlier is the way they process information. Where the dull 2009 film treats the exposition as stuff it needs to slog through in order to get to the whys of the case, Fincher is more interested in the process of sorting through the information than the mystery itself. Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist’s shared obsession is in the search, not the find, and when the mystery is solved, their commonalities end, along with their relationship. Salander (played in a galvanizing performance by Rooney Mara) is a flip side to Mark Zuckerberg, a quieter savant who tries to find a human connection in Blomkvist, only to face rejection once the case is done. Fincher can’t totally overcome the novel’s weaknesses – for the first hour, it feels like two thematically similar but separate movies smashed together, and the Bond villain speech the villain gives can’t help but feel musty – but he twists the narrative from a rape-revenge thriller to a story about how unsatisfying that revenge is, not to mention a look at the essential but limited reach of analog research and the frightening, near-limitless power of digital (possibly Fincher’s own statement about his switch from film to digital).
5. "Fight Club" (1999)
Fincher’s landmark satire of consumerism, nihilism and hypermasculinity has undergone a strange journey in 15 years, from financial and critical disappointment to cult status to generational statement to a movie embraced by the alpha males it lambasts. That last bit isn’t terribly surprising: for about 90 minutes, Fincher makes self-isolation, youthful nihilism and beating the shit out of people seem like the most liberating thing in the world, particularly when you’re guided by an impossibly charismatic Brad Pitt and Edward Norton at the peak of his run as the 90s’ reigning wiseass. But "Fight Club" is awfully canny in showing how seductive fascistic (in the guise of anarchic) movements can be before taking a step back and showing the terrible consequences and pure insanity of it (pun intended) and the need for moderation. In a way, it’s one of Fincher’s most optimistic movies, as Norton’s protagonist is able to break from his toxic worldview. "Fight Club" is occasionally a little too pleased with its own cleverness (that’s a product of its eternally smug original author Chuck Palahniuk), but Fincher’s technical playfulness, particularly with how he uses editing to give peeks into the narrator’s head, make that satisfaction pretty well-deserved.
4. "The Game" (1997)
Criterion release notwithstanding, "The Game" is still unappreciated within Fincher’s filmography (including by the director himself). At first glance, it’s little more than a wildly entertaining exercise in sustained paranoia, with Fincher and cinematographer Harris Savides making every street in San Francisco menacing, every bit player a potential threat. On that level, the film is worthy of "The Parallax View" (a clear influence). Where the film loses some is at the ending’s Big Reveal, which many consider a betrayal of a more natural, bitterly ironic conclusion. But Fincher and star Michael Douglas (in one of his prickliest, most underrated performances) build to that reveal, gradually parceling out information about how a traumatic past closed Douglas off emotionally from those who love him. He’s one of Fincher’s obsessive loners, and he requires a catharsis just as obsessive and meticulously planned in order to break from his myopic, misanthropic outlook and realize what he has. That makes it not only Fincher’s own "A Christmas Carol" or "It’s a Wonderful Life," but one of the most revealing films about his own interests and fears.
3. "The Social Network" (2010)
When news broke that David Fincher would direct a movie about the rise of Facebook, most reports were mocking. By the time it saw release, it was by far the most acclaimed film of its year. Like "Fight Club" before it, it’s one of Fincher’s most seductive films on its surface, particularly in a long, montage-heavy sequence of Mark Zuckerberg hacking into the Harvard network for a vengeful, misogynistic prank. But like "Fight Club," Fincher has a healthy level of remove, a clarity of vision that shows how poisonous its hero’s behavior is (rarely have the director’s distinctive, isolating shallow focus close-ups been more purposeful or more effective). The director also finds the key in making Aaron Sorkin’s florid, often self-indulgent dialogue sing: speed it up to the point where it’s assaultive, and put it in the mouth of an actor who’s totally unconcerned with making his character likable (Jesse Eisenberg in a revelatory performance). "The Social Network" is one of Fincher’s clearest and smartest portraits of obsessive drive, one that illustrates how it can be both beneficial and ruinous, both unitive and isolating.
2. "Seven" (1995)
The film that turned Fincher from talented music video director to one of the major filmmakers of his generation is still his most viscerally powerful, gut-wrenching work. The hook of a serial killer who bases his murders on the Seven Deadly Sins could have been a trashy airport novel-style thriller, but Fincher makes it as much about the obsessive search, a look at city-wide moral corruption, and a character study of three different kinds of compulsive men. The first, a methodical loner (Morgan Freeman in his most precisely modulated, quietly effective performance), uses apathy as a shield for the world’s horrors (and its own apathy about them) until he can no longer block them out. The second, an equally methodical killer (Kevin Spacey, equally precise, far creepier), turns that apathy against him, showing how it breeds those horrors. The third, a more hopeful cop (Brad Pitt, his youthful nervous energy and eagerness to impress being put to good use), is so fixated on his belief that Spacey’s killer is an insane anomaly that it’s far too late by the time he’s finally able to see the terrible method to his madness. "Seven" is simultaneously a headlong dive into the depths of hell and a slow, careful build to its devastating conclusion, to which the forced, tacked-on narration winds up working as a desperate attempt to make the world feel less hopeless than the film’s conclusion suggests it is.
1. "Zodiac" (2007)
David Fincher’s greatest film is also, naturally, his most obsessive, and the one that’s most illustrative about the dangers of obsession. Its three leads – a hilariously earnest Jake Gyllenhaal, a prickly, methodical Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey, Jr. at his most delightfully snarky and cynical – compliment each other perfectly, all going down the rabbit hole of false leads, dead ends, and clues that tease without fully satisfying their search.
Fincher’s own OCD nature makes him a perfect fit for a true crime tale that’s so flooded with information that it’s near-impossible to sort it all out. "Zodiac" is at once one of Fincher’s least showy films and one of his most impressive, with each shot and each montage contributing to the slow, frustrating process of seeking without not finding. It’s also one of his tensest thrillers, particularly in a bravura opening sequence hauntingly set to Donovan’s "Hurdy Gurdy Man" and a scene in which Gyllenhaal’s Robert Graysmith finds himself in the basement of a man who might just be a weird old guy, but in the moment seems like a possible murderer.
While the film follows Graysmith’s book about the Zodiac killer closely, Fincher again twists the story to his advantage, following through on Graysmith’s theory while showing how all of the loose ends bring his conclusion into question. The final ten minutes are more confirmation bias than confirmation, a view of how being utterly convinced of one thing can force us to ignore the niggling little details that suggest otherwise.
Odds and Ends
Fincher is the executive producer on the popular Netflix series "House of Cards," for which he directed the first two episodes. His work on those episodes is typically assured, but this writer is in the group of viewers who classifies the show as a turgid, self-congratulatory white elephant. More essential as Fincher miscellany is his long resume of stylish, iconic music videos, which have won him two Grammys for Best Music Video and three MTV VMAs for Best Direction (he ties with Spike Jonze for the most wins). Most of his videos are worth seeking out, from the expressionistic murder narrative of Aerosmith’s "Janie’s Got a Gun" to the crisp black-and-whites of his recent video for Justin Timberlake’s "Suit & Tie."
But his best videos are the three he did with Madonna, all of which show his and the queen of pop’s shared interest in classic cinema. Check out "Express Yourself" to see "Metropolis" reimagined as a tale of female empowerment through sexuality, "Vogue" for a repurposing of Old Hollywood glamor, and the evocative "Oh Father," which takes cues from "Citizen Kane" to process Madonna’s own history of abusive relationships. They’re truly remarkable videos, and a sign that Fincher was on his way to something greater.
This may be the best film ranking I’ve come across. The most objectively accurate I mean. Usually reading one of these I think, "no no, this should be number 3. Or, what!? That was bottom of the list!." But this has everything right. Including _Zodiac_ taking the top spot. Arguably ("arguably" being the key word here) his best film. My two cents. Thank you…
Abrahiem Froman, thats a Christopher Nolan movie you dingus.
It’s not even close. Fight Club is number 1. 2.se7en 3.gone girl 4.social network 5. Zodiac
1. Social Network – I mean the film is an American masterpiece, and is a film that really speaks for a generation like none other before it.
2. Fight Club
3. Gone Girl
4. Se7en
5. Benjamin Button
6. Zodiac
7. Dragon Tattoo
That is all, you all should prob re-watch #1 seriously. Scene for scene it’s flawless and gets better everytime you watch it.
Froman, dear lord what are you doing on this paige. Fincher did not direct ‘Insomnia’, Nolan did.
Wow – I’d say 1)Seven 2)Fight Club 3)The Social Network 4)Zodiac 5)Gone Girl. I personally don’t think "The Game" is a great film – in fact I think it’s really corny and predictable – no way it’s better than "Fight Club".
Benjamin Button And the game are his best
Exactly what Michael said…
Glad to see Zodiac as #1, it deserves more praise
Fight Club is maybe the film he will be rembered for , one of the best movies of our century so far.
I don’t agree with this list.. Fight Club is #1
Button should be higher up..I think both top2 movies are overrated.
And where would Gone Girl be put (question to whoever made this article) ? :) I personally would put it..top4 for sure..maybe top3..loved it
Let’s not forget his work w nine inch nails(who has done many soundtracks with Mr fincher…Trent winning a few Oscars I might add_)…n his work on the Judith video w A Perfect Circle….
ZODIAC, without any question, is his best. Hands-down.
ABRAHIEM FROMAN- hey, Insomnia is a Christopher Nolan movie
NO NO NO! Se7en is the best
Good to see the love for Zodiac. For me it reached the most haunting scale of what America was like the most iconic of John Ford (yes even more than There Will Be Blood veering off in self-indulgence despite its immense skills.) Even though Social Network is just as exacting, yet somehow more overdetermined that led to shorter reverberation.
My rankings is a bit different. The best movie is Fight club
Seven, Gone girl, Fight Club and The Game in that order. And maybe it’s only because the time perspective, but gone girl might be the best picture of fincher…
Panic Room is far from "great." It’s really the only flat out hackneyed flick Fincher has done.
1. Fight Club
2. The Social Network
3. Zodiac
4. Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
5. Alien 3 (Assembly Cut)
6. Seven
7. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
8. The Game
9. Panic Room
"Panic Room" was GREAT – far above "Fight Club" (good first half, ridiculous secind half) and "The Game" (which is just a bore). "Panic Room" is shamefeully underrated – wastes no time with set up into an exciting, truly scary film, with one of Jodie Foster’s best performances in a physically demanding role. On other side, glad to see you analyis of "Benjamin Button" – Cate Blanchett was only saving grace on that one.
Seven is number one for me, followed by Fight Club and Social Network. Gone Girl is probably number four, having just seen it. Panic Room 5th, then Zodiac/Benjamin Button (haven’t seen Button in a very long time though). Haven’t seen The Game, Alien 3 or Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
I realize now how much of a Fincher fan I am. "Gone Girl" is an interesting addition to his collection, I would place it at number 4, and dump "Alien" off the list. Also, "Insomnia" is a Christopher Nolan film, to the guy who poster about it…
Wow, major different strokes I guess. I’d put Zodiac and The Social Network at the bottom of everything. But then, I judge movies on whether they entertain me or not. That’s it.
I am so down with the entirety of this list. I have always found The Game to be vastly underrated and I hold it in a pretty high regard. I especially agree that Douglas is fantastic and it’s a lot of fun watching him play with the cynicism and paranoia the character goes through. He has a subduded anxiousness about his character that always really stood out to me. Anyway- Zodiac is not only my favorite true crime flick, but in my opinion one of the best films of the past 50 years, so I am always really happy to see it get the love it deserves.
ABRAHIEM FROMAN, Fincher didn’t direct Insomnia.
Ranking The Game ahead of anything other than Alien 3 is just absurd. Zodiac at #1, however, is the correct call.
What, is this high school? Indiewire, seriously.
I’m surprised at how completely I agree with this list. Zodiac is one of my favorite films of all time and I’m glad to see The Game ranked highly. I’ve always though The Game was one of his best because it so completely displays Fincher’s ability to absorb you into one man’s obsessive, paranoid perspective.
I disagree with "Benjamin Button." That movie has a beautiful strangeness to it.
Certainly one of the most interesting modern American filmmakers. I’m a firm believer though that one cannot be a fan of Fincher’s style and place Fight Club or Se7en at the top of a ranked list of his films, so kudos to this list. Mine would be 1) Zodiac 2) The Social Network 3) Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 4) Benjamin Button 5) The Game 6) Se7en 7) Fight Club 8) Panic Room 9) Alien3
"ABRAHIEM FROMAN" -Insomnia was by Christopher Nolan not Fincher
Whoa that came out of nowhere, i was expecting F.C o Benjamin Button or even Se7en.
Zodiac is one of the best suspense i ever watched.Nice list.
"The Social Network" is absolutely the best.
I agree with Zodiac, Seven… In my opinion Fight Club is top 3 (don’t know if before Seven or not) but I don’t understand why The Social Network is up in all the list (comments too). I liked the movie but I didn’t feel the complexity of his others films.
Regardless of the rankings, this is a remarkble body of work. Glad to see Express Yourself/Vogue/Oh, Father recognized. They are visually exquisite. They are those songs.
I disagree with this article. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is far from being "melancholic take on a "Forrest Gump"-style fable"… and I find Pitt just the right man for the role. People have issues with this movie because it runs 160 mins and moves on a slow-pace. But after all, this movie is not a typical Fincher movie so I take it that it is not for anyone. I agree that Alien 3 is the worst movie he ever did, but the next worst thing that he did is Panic Room. His top 5 IMO are: Fight Club, Zodiac, Se7en, The C.C. of B.B. and The Social Newtowk.
Zodiac??? — Seven and Fight Club are two of the most successful movies in history
I want to preface that Fimcher has yet to make a bad movie, otherwise this list is completely backwards. Swap fight club with Alien 3 and dragon with zodiac and then you have the real list. There is no universe in which the game is better than fight club or Benjamin.
1) Fight Club 2) Se7en 3) Benjamin Button 4) The Social Network 5) Zodiac 6) Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 7) The Game 8) Panic Room 9) Alien 3
Fincher didn’t direct Insomnia. That was Christopher Nolan.
Abraheim Froman, are you crazy? Insomnia is from Nolan not Fincher!
9. The Curious case of Benjamin Button
8. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
7. Panic Room
6. Alien 3
5. The Social Network
4. The Game
3. Fight Club
2. Seven
1. Zodiac
I agree with much of your list. I would put Se7en at the top and would send The Game down a few slots.
insomnia? That’s a Chris Nolan film mate, Zodiac is definitely in the top 2, my ranking would be:
1. The Social Network
2. Zodiac
3. Fight Club
4. Seven
5. The Girl with Dragon Tattoo
6. The Game
7. Panic Room
8. Alien 3
9. Ben Button
OK. And here goes the real list.
From worst to best:
Alien 3. It’s stylish and as it supposed to be with Alien-serias it is auteur’s work. But is also messy and script could be better. I presume studio officials spoiled it. But still nice work for a debut feature.
Then goes The Game which is interesting in a first view and as usual for Fincher masterfully executed but also it’s totally non-emotional. I have no sympathy for a protagonist in the beginning of this movie I also had none in the end.
Panic Room – just good thriller.
Fight Club, Seven – great films though I personally not a big fan of this kind of visual style and aesthetics.
In my opinion best works of Fincher are the last 10 years period. I can’t pick the best. Maybe Zodiac is the best choice because it’s the most uncompomising and unusual thriller.
Button is a tearjerker and sometimes is mechanic but still great.
Abrahiem Froman: Christopher Nolan directed Insomnia, not David Fincher. I’m embarrassed that I even have to say this.
Insomnia is Christopher Nolan. This list has all of Finchers’s movies.
"Panic Room" is his worst. Moreso because the trailer was so good and the movie was abysmal and nowhere near as suspenseful. Ranking the four I like best: 1) Zodiac, 2) The Social Network, 3) Se7en, 4) Fight Club. I’ve got mixed feelings about the rest, which have plenty of merit but plenty of flaws too.
The Game and The Social Network should not be above Fight Club. He also did 4 videos with Madonna, not 3.You failed to mention their masterpiece, Bad Girl.
No room for insomnia? Great movie. Better that social network.
David Fincher didn’t direct Insomnia, that was Christopher Nolan.
Glad to see "Zodiac" at number one. One of the best films of the 21st century. However, I still disagree with those who put "Benjamin Button" so far down the list. I think it’s a lot better than the credit it typically gets and, for me, I prefer it to "The Game," "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and "Panic Room," all of which I liked.
1. Fight Club
2. Se7en
3. The Social Network
4. Panic Room
5. Zodiac
6. The Game
7. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
8. Benjamin’s Butt
9. Alien 3
Oh, and Gone Girl should be just above Zodiac.
Seven should be way down the list, after Fight Club. It’s an overly-contrived, relentlessly unsubtle, overly stylized, over-rated film. Very much the mark of a young director trying to make a big splash and over-doing it. Doesn’t age very well. It does show Fincher’s talent in embryonic form, though. The difference between Seven and Zodiac is the difference between raw, unformed talent and mature, incisive talent. Fincher learned the value of understatement and subtlety and does it ever show. Personally I would put The Social Network at the top of the list.
My list would be: 1)The Social Network, 2)Zodiac, 3)Gone Girl, 4)Fight Club, 5)The Game, 6)Seven, 7)Dragon Tattoo, 8)Benjamin Butt, 9)Alien 3, 10)Panic Room ( the only film of his which I hated).
1) Fight Club
2) Seven
3) The Game
4) Alien3
5) The Social Network
6) Zodiac
7) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
8) Panic Room
9) The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
10) Gone Girl
His ’90s movies felt dangerous. And to the poster above: Seven may have more exploitative elements than Zodiac, but it’s more mature by being more emotive. Zodiac has some nice period design elements, but doesn’t deliver much else. The Social Network is the point where design-elements overtook a pulse, and Fincher morphed into Steve Jobs completely.