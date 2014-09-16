‘The Killing’ Goes Out As One of the Most Baffling Shows Ever Made

[Warning: Spoilers for all four seasons of "The Killing" follow.]
If there’s any series that could best be described as "Sisyphean," it’s "The Killing."
No show gave its fans so much hope at the beginning of each season that this one would end differently than the last… only to fall apart at the end and make you wonder why you spent all those hours watching Seattle detectives Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman) chase down bad lead after bad lead and smoke cigarette after cigarette. Every year, fans rolled that rock up the hill of fine acting, great dialogue and stunning visuals, only to be crushed as it rolled back down, thanks to the end of the season making no sense, or executed so poorly that you found yourself yelling at the screen.
The show’s fourth and final season, which debuted on Netflix in August, was no exception. In the first five of its six episodes, it tightly wove together two stories, including one carried over from the previous season: As Linden and Holder try to keep it together while the disappearance of Linden’s former lover — and Pied Piper killer — Lt. Skinner (Elias Koteas) is investigated, the pair try to solve the murder of the family of military school student Kyle Stansbury (Tyler Ross) while being stonewalled by the school’s emotionally stunted commander, Col. Margaret Rayne (Joan Allen).
The show dove more deeply than it ever had before into the inner lives of its main characters, showing Holder questioning his ability to be a father while falling off the wagon, and Linden trying to figure out whether or not she’s a good person — and not just because she killed Skinner and is trying to cover it up. Allen did a fine job as the commander with something to hide, and we even got to see that Reddick (Gregg Henry) was a real cop with good investigative skills, as he put together the pieces explaining why Skinner disappeared.
Then came the sixth hour and everything went to shit. It turns out that Kyle really did kill his family during a rage blackout, and that Rayne was covering for him because — hold on to your epaulets! — she’s really his mother! Then, after Skinner’s body was found and Reddick had Linden dead to rights, she decided to be the bigger person and confess.
All of a sudden, a blast from the past wheels in (literally): Mayor Darren Richmond (Billy Campbell), who was shot in Season 1 because Linden was convinced he killed Rosie Larsen. Seems like the city of Seattle wants to bury the idea that one of their decorated police detectives was kidnapping and killing young girls, so as far as they’re concerned, Skinner killed himself. "You put me in this chair," he growled to Linden. "I would gladly lock you up for the rest of your fucking days." Oofah. Was bringing back Campbell really necessary here? Linden goes through all of this angst just to be told that the city is sweeping it under the rug?
If that were the ending, it would have been okay. But where the show really stumbled is in the last scenes, which seemed tacked on after Sud realized that the show wasn’t coming back. Linden comes back to Seattle after some time away; Holder’s kid is five now, and he’s a youth counselor. After some exchange of dialogue — spoken while the two were standing way too close to each other — that would have been more suitable to a Katherine Heigl rom-com, Linden decides to stay in Seattle and (gulp!) see where things go with Holder romantically.
Not only does that weirdly happy ending not strike the same tone as the rest of the series, but it makes no sense; the two of them trusted each other as friends and police partners. There was never any indication that there were any romantic feelings between the two of them. How could there have been? Linden was busy scowling behind baggy sweaters and Holder was barely keeping his sobriety intact. The idea that the two of them might start a relationship seemed more disgusting than all the blood that was sprayed around the blindingly-white house where the Stansburys were murdered. The thought of the two of them kissing felt weirder than watching your parents hold hands.
Should we be surprised that Sud botched the ending of the series so badly? Not really, when you remember how she fueled critic and internet outrage in 2011 by leaving us hanging at the end of Season 1 with the Larsen murder, and then, after a trying second season filled with almost as many red herrings as Season 1, solved it, but gave us no clues that the aunt was the culprit for very lame reasons. Then in Season 3, Sud left viewers with two choices as to who the Pied Piper killer was, so when it turned out to be Skinner, it wasn’t a big shock — and the fact that he basically committed suicide by cop was just a cherry on top of the poop sundae given to viewers.
For some reason, Sud and her writers always knew how to do all the flips and handstands, but could never stick the landing. Even this last season’s military school mystery started resolving itself early, as Rayne’s real relationship to Kyle was telegraphed in Episode 5; at some point you had to figure out why she was protecting him so fiercely, and it didn’t take much to put the pieces together.
To say that the "The Killing" was one of the most baffling shows of our current "golden era" of TV is an understatement. But what it did show viewers is that a show can be poorly plotted but still get by on good acting and dialogue. It also proved that shows that think they’re elite have to do more than just be moody in order to get viewer and critical attention. It also proved that sometimes it’s better to binge-watch a show than to watch it week-to-week; anyone who watched the show’s AMC seasons on DVD or Netflix enjoyed it much more than those who watched it when it aired, because, much like "House of Cards," the show’s significant flaws were hidden when watched one episode after another, instead of having a week in between each of them to think about them.
So Linden and Holder go off into the Seattle sunset (is there ever one? The show almost always showed clouds or rain) into their icky, co-dependent relationship. Good for them, and good for Veena Sud. She managed to get four years out of a show that enraged more people than any show not named "Girls" or "The Leftovers." That’s nothing to sneeze at.
Note: This article originally suggested that Linden was the person who shot Richmond. It has since been corrected.
Comments
first thirteen episodes were great, superb acting by people I had never heard of; then it seemed to me that the writer had been fired and the producers hired an out of work nephew, far too many improbables for the show to be taken seriously.
I won’t go on indie wire again . This show was incredible. I don’t need to look that far into it. Holder and Linden were terrific and it kept me entertained throughout. I thoroughly enjoyed the show!
O.K. I am sorry, but I loved this show. I was very disappointed that it is over. I loved the acting and the story line while it was very dark kept me engaged throughout….. I loved the two stars of the show, they were fantastic…..
Excellent! All the elements were there. Every season was great. the ending was perfect. I loved the series. There was some superbe acting, wonderful photography, and all the i’s were dotted and t’s crossed by the end. 5 f’n stars!
I really enjoyed every episode,it was great to watch it in a couple of weeks!loved the characters.do not see enough of "Holder"Wish it had not finished.
and this is why i don’t read IndieWire. Everything on this site is crap
I personally LOVED the show, I was addicted to it as soon as I watched the first episode! So i guess that goes to show that people have different opinions. I really wished they wouldve kept the show going!!!!
People, this is a TV SHOW meaning not real. It doesn’t need to be perfect. It entertained you and that’s all that matters.
I watched all 4 seasons in one week and I want more ! Holder and Linden have good chemistry. Was waiting for that kiss :(
I was never more engrossed in a series. Finally, we are watching real people with real demons make it through each difficult day, yes WITHOUT flair and quick answers. These characters are not Hollywood pretty and wearing the low cut tight sweaters, makeup, high heels… please.. My throat was tight and I did everything I could to hold the crying at the end. I would love to see this remarkable series continue.
I binged on all four seasons, and half way through season 3 I began fast-forwarding. The smoking got a little old, and some story lines were just too convoluted. That said, I was drawn to both Holder and Linden and the actors who portrayed them. Unfortunate that the writer/s let them down as things got tiresome. Finally, I always thought there was some sexual tension between them. Did the ending fit the tension? Ah…. Probably not after a five year separation.
I am so happy I was annoyed after episode 3 . Stopped watching never looked back.
I love it when people come to a website discussing a show claiming to have “never looked back” and here they are commenting. Ha, ha, ha.
I was totally mesmerized by this series. It is now hard for me to go back to my weekly drama and cop shows. There was a depth of feeling that I’ve never seen before. It was as close to a perfect "who dunit" show as I’ve ever seen. I feel in love with Linden and Holder. Maybe the last episode was a little off….but geez, no one or series is ever perfect. I don’t know much about acting techniques, but I felt their pain, grief and occasional joy. How can you be a cop seeing all those horrible things and not be dark at times. Put if back on!!!!!!!!!!
you are wrong about no romantic intentions …. in season three, The Reckoning, while Holder is blaming himself for Bullet’s death, and Linden is consoling him, he makes a move to kiss her . Am I right or not ?
I would like to add how wonderful I thought the acting was — superb, really. The depth that both actors brought to the main characters is, in my opinion, surpassed by few. Thank you to everyone who brought us this series.
Being halftime quarterbacks is always easy. The net/net is that this is one of the best things I’ve watched on television in years, if not THE best. I was completely involved in the characters which, to me, is even more important than the story line, which I also enjoyed. I felt like I really knew Linden and Holder. Each was flawed and as they struggled with good vs. evil in their work and within themselves, I felt every inch of their struggle. I’m not sure, in the real world, if Sarah would have had the good sense to wind up with Holder, but I was glad she did, and as sad as I am not to be able to see more of the show, I’m glad to have left it that way, with the idea that there is always hope, and a choice.
I see what you’re saying but I still enjoyed the ending but I’m a total sap, I fall for this stuff every time.
I enjoyed the series while I bin
I just finished season 4 thinking there was another season. I searched Yahoo, only to find it that was it. I really enjoyed the acting and I did binge watch. I think if I was watching it week to week, I would’ve stopped watching it.
There has to be more than a fleeting moment to make that ending feel earned. The overwhelming vibe I got from the pair over 4 seasons was close friendship and nothing more. If Sud wanted to make that final scene have more impact, the two should have shown at least *some* romantic chemistry beyond one scene in 4 seasons.
I basically agree with this assessment of the series. Some really great points. But this statement is wrong: "There was never any indication that there were any romantic feelings between the two of them." They did almost kiss in season three and it was apparent Holder was developing a bit of a crush, so the ending to the series didn’t just come out of nowhere.
It is an amazing show, and their acting is great.
It will be missed.
I guess some people are more The Originals or Vampire Diaries type.
Joel! I disagree with just about everything you wrote (because that’s never happened before, right? :-)). Ok, so the ending was a little out of character with the show, but that’s why I loved it. Finally, we get to see some light in this cloudy, rainy, gloomy show, and maybe, just maybe, the two people who should have been together from the start finally DO get together. In my recaps way back in season one and two, I kept speculating whether these two damaged souls would ever find their way to each other, and I can only speculate that they found their happily ever after — or their version of it. As for the show – poorly plotted? ‘The Killing’ was one of the most complex, interesting storylines I’ve ever seen on TV. You practically needed a storyboard each week to figure out the various alliances and relationships. I’m happy with the way it ended, and would love to know how things went for Linden and Holder after the show ended.
I agree with all you said, interestingly enough however I will still return for another season if there was one. Frankly, to me it was about how each case revealed the two partner’s strengths and weaknesses. I certainly didn’t turn in for the mysteries, they were terribly written, but those two lead performances were incredible. I plan to have a complicated relationship with this show. But not with its stars.
You are completely wrong about the final scene. There is no romance there. This is a older sister/younger brother relationship and Linden realizes that Holder is the only person who knows her secrets, forgives her faults and understands her nature. It’s literally her only healthy relationship and he is her family. They don’t start kissing because that’s not what THE ENTIRE RUN OF THE SHOW suggests will happen.
What a terrible reading.
They lost me when they killed Bullet just to have a motivation for Holder. Really sloppy storytelling.
Sorry. I loved every minute of this series. Even the 2nd season. And the sappy girl in me wants a happy ending
I literally just finished season 4 five minutes ago and did a quick Google search to find out when the next season starts so I would know how long I’d have to wait to see what the implied ending really ends up being. I’m so devastated to find out that was the final season :( I agree they could’ve added some extra flair instead of the almost Law and Order SVU easy to guess endings… But all in all I was entertained and I loved the characters and actors. Wish there was another season to clarify that season 4 ending :(
Yep, you’re right; it was her pursuit of Richmond that caused Belko to shoot him. I’ll fix that.
Linden didn’t shoot Richmond. Belko did.
Wow. You nailed it! I don’t congratulate Sud & the writers though.They cheat and it’s cheap.
On contrary: endings were great and always extremely entertaining, Linden and Holder as the whole cast were just superb! Miss them a lot.
This show was incredible, INCREDIBLE! anyone who says otherwise is a FOOL
Yes it’s a crazy, happy-ever-after ending. But that doesn’t mean that we can write off the rest of the series. It is seriously one of the best series I’ve ever watched. Yes, the made missteps in the plot line. But the acting and the larger story arc were so worth it. I was actually sobbing as I finished the final episode. That is not a reaction I have EVER had to a series. Kudos to the writers and actors. May we see more of all of their work!
There are very few shows I have become emotionally invested in, and this was one of them. I was hooked from the very first episode. Superb performances by the entire cast. I love Linden and Holder…two of the best characters ever. I truly will miss this show.
This show was actually very, very good and I would have loved another season or two. Great acting, yes, predictable in places, but above average of what’s on now! Bring it back.
I’ve seen some great TV series over the years, almost none as good or better than this. The storyline kept me guessing each and every episode. The acting, especially by the two leads, was absolutely superb. Some of the finest performances you’ll ever likely to see. As well, some of the cinematography and aerial shots of the city-were breathtaking at times. The rain was like an extra character in the series. Dark, gloomy, overcast, foreboding. All this added up to a truly wonderful, wonderful series. So bummed that there won’t be a fifth season. I rate Breaking Bad as the best show ever on TV, but this is right up there for me as well. I will really miss Linden and Holder.
“there was never any indication that there were romantic feelings”? are you daft? despite some obvious flaws in the show, it was pretty blatant from the start that holder wanted to impress linden in more than just a boss/employee manner. he took on jack as if he was his own son, he took care of her, he deferred his own family to insure her safety and find jack…that’s not just friendship.