Time Warps and Little Monsters: How Queer Cultures Stopped Appropriating Camp Elements and Started Being Appropriated Themselves

This generation of queer youth is

entrenched in a culture of laziness. We live in a queer culture that doesn’t

actively look for camp pleasure, but relies on it being rehashed, whitewashed,

and force-fed back to us. Camp culture has not necessarily died, but it has

transformed into a postmodern culture of double-entendres and pastiche.

Fringe cultures – especially

queer ones – have always lied outside of heteronormative expectations. In order

to infiltrate and derive pleasure from mainstream media, queer cultures could appropriate

the limited (if not problematic) representations of themselves on the screen,

or they could fetishize the artificial elements (such as “The Lady in the Tutti

Frutti Hat” from "The Gang’s All Here" or

Babs saying “Hello gorgeous” in "Funny Girl"),

thus enriching camp culture. As a result of camp sensibilities, we soon began

breeding fringe filmmakers like Andy Warhol, John Waters, and Kenneth Anger,

who built careers around using camp to transform hustlers, obese drag queens,

and leather-clad bikers into queer icons. There was an inherent danger to these

modes of media consumption/creation since they challenged mainstream society,

but the rise of the AIDS crisis soon erased this element of sexual danger.

As our cultures shifted from a

free-sex mentality to a safer sex mentality, our camp sensibilities became apolitical

and desexualized. Songs like Madonna’s “Vogue,” films like Jennie Livingston’s "Paris Is Burning," and shows like “RuPaul’s

Drag Race” – though all important/great works – had a hand in this

apoliticization/desexualization, allowing mainstream cultures to appropriate

from whitewashed fringe cultures. “Voguing” transformed from an elaborate dance

to one that simply required you to make a frame around your face. Drag is no

longer a (completely) defiant act, but a career choice. And queer terms like

“reading” and “shade” have turned from art forms to excuses for bitchiness.

This gradual shift from modern queer cultures to postmodern queer cultures lost

the element of subtext and we no longer actively seek Babs, Liza, Cher, and

Madonna as our “gay icons,” but figures like Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are

actively seeking (and appropriating) us as their “gays.”

No one is more to blame for this

cultural laziness than Ryan Murphy, whose films and TV shows (especially “Glee”

and “American Horror Story”) forcefully (rather than subtly/subtextually) weave

camp into their narratives. On their own terms, "Yentl" and "The Rocky Horror

Picture Show" are fun films whose danger lies in their ability to challenge

gendered norms and heteronormative narratives, but in the hands of Ryan Murphy,

these films merely become whitewashed fodder for song interludes during

episodes “Glee”: “Papa Can You Hear Me” turned into an awkward emotional segue

in the episode “Grilled Cheesus,” while Dr. Frank-n-Furter (the most subversive

element of Rocky Horror) was played

by a female character in “The Rocky Horror Glee Show.” It is the “Glee Effect”

that endorses this cultural laziness and forces viewers to no longer seek out

camp/queer elements from mainstream media (who needs to when Murphy will chop

them up and feed them back to you?).

The problem then becomes that we

no longer appropriate subtextual elements from these cultural texts, but we are

confusing these postmodern pastiches for texts themselves. This new queer

generation doesn’t realize that Lady Gaga and “Glee” are descendants of a queer

cultural cache, but instead acknowledges these singers and shows as the

“original” sources of the queer cultural cache. Don’t believe me? Look at the

relationship between "Paris Is Burning" and

“RuPaul’s Drag Race.” How many times have the words “shade,” “reading,” and

“realness” been used in the first three seasons of “Drag Race” compared to how

many times they have been used/misappropriated in seasons 4-6 (resulting in

contestants like Laganja Estranja who actively deny that their affectations and

appropriations are anything but “realness”)? This younger queer generation is

no longer quoting camp elements, but they are quoting a show that is quoting a

movie.

Camp culture is no longer a Rolodex

of cultural knowledge and pleasure, but it has become a iPod with preset

playlists of edited pieces. As we delve further into our postmodernism, we run

the risk of cultural implosion. What happens when future queer cultures begin

quoting postmodern cultures who are referencing other postmodern cultures?

Eventually the batteries of that iPod will have to wear out and you’ll have to

find pleasure elsewhere.