Watch: First Clip From Civil War Thriller 'The Keeping Room' Starring Brit Marling & Hailee Steinfeld

One of the TIFF movies we’ve been most intrigued by, even if it’s somewhat under the radar, is "The Keeping Room." Directed by "Harry Brown" helmer Daniel Barber, and penned by first time screenwriter Julia Hart, it tells the story of three South Carolina woman at the end of the Civil War who find their home besieged by a pair of Yankee soldiers.

Brit Marling, Hailee Steinfeld and relative newcomer Muna Otaru play the heroines, while Sam Worthington and newcomer Kyle Soller play their adversaries. While it all sounded promising on paper, it might look even better in practice, as Deadline just debuted the first clip from the film, and it looks solid. The vibe is a sort of Terrence Malick genre picture, and the actresses look very strong, including what could be a star-making performance from Otaru.

Of course, we’ve been wrong before, but amidst all the TIFF noise, we’re definitely getting some good vibes off this one. The film premieres in Toronto on Sunday, so look for our review next week. In the meantime, you can watch the clip below.