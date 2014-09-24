Watch: William S. Burroughs and Allen Ginsberg Discuss Drag in Exclusive ‘Burroughs’ Clip

The film centers on legendary Beat Generation writer William S. Burroughs and is widely recognized as an important piece of the documentary lexicon. According to Brookner’s nephew Aaron, however, very little effort has been put toward maintaining and preserving its legacy over the years.

"Three years ago I had no idea if a decent version of Howard’s film existed, and if it would even be logistically possible to bring it back," Aaron said in an exclusive statement to Indiewire.

"At that time, all I knew was there were faded VHS copies floating around and poor quality and uncredited versions up online. I grew up watching the movie on an old VHS. I loved the film but the quality was pretty terrible. I knew I was getting only part of the experience."

Over the past three years, Aaron has been spearheading efforts to have the film digitally restored from a 16mm print stored in the archives of the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

READ MORE: Susan Kouguell Interview with Aaron Brookner