Why Byron Allen Is the Biggest TV Producer Working Today... Period.

Now those of
my generation will, of course, remember Byron Allen. Back during the
late 70’s, well into the early 80’s, Allen was a very familiar presence on television.
A stand up comic
firmly rooted in the Bill Cosby-type, family friendly, clean humor mold, Allen
was seemingly everywhere on TV back then – on specials, game shows and talk
shows – morning, afternoon and evening.
He started
his career very early at 14, working at amateur comic clubs, and around that same
time, was discovered by comedian Jimmy Walker, who hired him to write jokes for
him, along with another struggling unknown, David Letterman. Eventually Allen
became the youngest comic to ever appear on "The Tonight Show" when he was only
18 years old.
The very
next day, after his "Tonight Show" appearance, impressed by what they saw, the
producers of the NBC show "Real People," offered Allen the job of host, which he accepted… and the rest is history.
However, after several years, Allen realized the real power wasn’t in front of
the camera, but behind it, and, in 1993, along with his mother – who was an NBC publicist – started his own production company, Entertainment Studios, with his first series "Entertainers
with Byron Allen." From that moment, he hasn’t looked back since, and reportedly is now
worth over $300 million, and climbing.
Today, Allen,
through his company, is the biggest independent producer and distributor of TV
programs in the world, with some 32 shows currently on the air, in syndication, on networks, local stations and cable, such as "America’s Court" with Judge Ross, "Comics Unleashed," "Beautiful Homes & Great Estates," and "The Young Icons."
Now you’re perhaps
saying to yourself, I’ve never heard of these (and in fact neither have I), but that’s not really the point. The real deal
is how Allen is getting these shows on the air; and that’s where all the money
is coming from.
Let me explain…
Let’s say
you’re a TV producer of a show. Now, what usually happens is that, you sell it to
a network or cable channel for a fixed, agreed-to amount of money. As an example,
let’s say one million per episode, for an hour-long dramatic series. Then the network
turns around and approaches advertisers to buy ad time on the show, hoping that
they will make enough to make up for the cost of buying the show from you, and
maybe even make more of a profit.
But if the
show is a ratings bust, then the network will have trouble selling ad time, or will beforced to offer bids at a lower rate. All this means is that, they lose money,
the show gets cancelled, and you, as the producer, now have to scramble to get another
show on the air, to start making money again.
However, in the
case of Allen, since he’s dealing exclusively with syndicated television, he
has a better deal. He barters his
shows.
In other
words, he offers all his shows to stations and networks for free. You don’t have to pay him for the right to broadcast his shows
and he pays for all production and distribution.
The deal however
that in exchange for getting the show for free. He gets to sell a minimum of 50% of the ad
time for the show himself. The ad revenue goes straight to him, and the money
that he gets is always much more than what he would get if he sold the show to
the station.
And as a
network or local channel, it’s a great deal. You get a show for free, and the other
50% of the ad time to sell. And it doesn’t really matter how well or badly the
show does in terms of ratings. As long as you can sell ad time for the show, it’s a
sweet deal. It’s the closest thing to free money.
Look at it
this way: You own a local station and you have a late night slot to fill. You
could either get "The Wendy Williams Show," which you have to buy per episode, or get
a Bryon Allen bartered show for free. True, the Williams’ show could pull in
ratings and you could make money from it. But, for how long? What happens if the
ratings take a big dive?
Or you can
get a show for free from Allen, with the 50% ad time offer, and you’re guaranteed to make money, regardless of the
ratings
Bartering is not a new concept. It’s been done for at least 30 years in the syndicated
TV business. But it’s really picked up in popularity in the last few years, since
money is a lot tighter now for local stations and competition is really fierce.
In the end, it all means that a lot of people are making a lot of money, with Allen sitting quite
comfortably on top of his self-made TV empire.
That’s why
he’s got that big smile on his face.
Comments
Y’all complaining about the content not being creative, lowest common denominator etc, the truth is it gets an audience and sells and thats the bottom line of this business. He also doesnt have to make what you or I may call higher brow TV as thats not his business. Look at his model and learn from the opportunities that it brings and you will realise that there is a whole lot of audience that his programs do not service and thats where the opportunity is if y’all stopped talking and started investing in yourselves like he has done. He is a huge role model for anyone wanting to get into and do real business in the TV industry. Thank you S&A for giving him props again.
I think he found a niche and capsulized on it. Pretty smart
I had open for jimmy walker in fort Knox ky .1975 army. Then appeared on your show pm magazine flint mi.running up a building 30 feet high. Then appeared on that’s incredible vertical leap 60 inch from stand still world record .jump over speeding jet car 200 mph. Now waiting for call to appear on Americas got talent to break world record catching arrows 44 arrows in 2 min: do you know of any sponsers.
Mr. Allen is doing exactly what anyone who is goal directed does. First, get your foot in the door by any good means that are possible.
An entrepreneur must first get penetration, otherwise nothing counts. B.Allan is a very smart man and furthermore, I watch many of his so-called "low quality" productions and enjoy them. They beat the so-called "high quality" "cheap minded"shows like Scandal and Empire by a mile! Kudoos to Byron Allen and thanks for winging Al Sharfton!
His shows are terrible…obviously he is paying ppl out of his 300 million worth to watch his shows if he is getting rating. The commercials are better than his shows. I detest an Uncle Tom business man going against another black man. It is a shame that when a negro chicken eating man marries a white woman and all of a sudden he thinks his black butt is white. Look in the mirror Allen, your color didn’t change. LOSER!!!
Stop hating! You loser, you are just jealous and trying to pull another man down. Get a life.
Mr.Allen doesn’t owe you I or anyone an explanation for his business practices he is a successful businessman without throwing or catching a ball he actually used his intellect one of those God given gifts that tend to go overlooked in the AA community he actually got paid at doing something "THEY" have been doing for a long time more power to you Byron
As I retired at60 years old, and usually watch the internet about 14 hoursa day, I love watching Brian TV Show every night at but 3:30 AM every morning.
Could someone use this model if they had a movie to sell?
” I wouldn’t say he is like Tyler Perry or TP in peddling low quality programming to the African-American community” byron allen is doing that…not tyler perry. tyler perry produces much better stuff then byron allen.
This article is garbage. Byron isn’t worth $5-million, let alone $300-million. In 2011 his company made $2.1-million; in 2012 the company made less than $400k; in 2013 the company lost over $2-million. It will make money in 2014, because he is engaged in massive levels of re-numbering fraud. He tried to sell the company to Miramax, MGM, Disney, Candy Spelling, Magic Johnson, and several private equity firms in 2013, and none of them valued his company at more than $3-million. The press continue to repeat the same made-up story the Hollywood Reporter ran in 2012.
Dis dude really REALLY nds 2 partner-up &/or support ColorCreative.TVâs CEO Issa Rae and COO Deniese Davis projects which wud b massively mutually beneficial 2 all parties including viewers & quality material.
Dayum just that quick Byron Allen became the new TP and regulars are ready to full blitz hate him. Somebody put a tweet out that your lifetime earnings may not exceed 6.7 million. Any attempt to financially enrich yourself will be met with pettiness and envy. Somebody tell T.D. Jakes he's next on the Shadow and Act hate list.
I think it's a great business model. Look at what it did for WalMart. We always have our low cost providers for any business. It's certainly worth taking a look at for a viable local or regional model for success in the TV business. It is a business if I remember correctly.
I find myself agreeing with Sergio here and disagreeing with people who are criticizing Byron Allen. He is a businessman who has to make a profit and keep his business growing. It's not his job to provide so called "quality" programming. As far as I can tell there is nothing particularly degrading or wrong with the shows that he produces, they are just not the high minded shows that people here like to claim are the only ones worth making. I think there is plenty of room for normal down to earth shows that keep people entertained even if they'll never be candidates for Emmy's or be featured on the cover of any magazine.
I respect him as a businessman,but his shows are garbage, but one thing we should take from ths is why you should do for self. My problem with Bryron Allen now is you worth 300 million now,so you got the money to step your game up. We have to invest in ourselves and offer what hollywood is not going to do when it comes to black films and tv series.
He is a good businessman but his shows are straight garbage …. but I guess he is counting the dollars and doesn't give a damn what I think…lol
Byron Allen's involvement in the entertainment business may not be on the creative side, but the business side. That's is what I take away from the article that Sergio wrote. I wouldn't say he is like Tyler Perry or TP in peddling low quality programming to the African-American community. He is a business man more concerned about the bottom line than the quality of the show.
Yet another TP model where one man rolls in the dough but short changes his audience by producing the lowest common denominator programming. Now that he actually has money one has wonder why he wouldn't spend it on actual quality programming. But I guess, like TP, he's a businessman not someone who is truly interested in making a significant or positive impact on the TV landscape. His programs are a hot mess, which is a shame because he' s obviously a smart man.
Byron is in the enviable position of being able to foot the bill for every aspect of production–essentially taking 100% of the risk for greater profit potential. Many people who can afford to don't expose themselves potential losses of this magnitude–surely Byron has lost money on more than a few failed projects (such is the business). Accountants and legal counsel typically discourage their clients from using their own money whenever possible, so it's refreshing to see it work for someone at Byron's level in empowering him over his successfully sustainable career.