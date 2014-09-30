Zach Braff “Shocked” By “Unfair And Unfounded” Kickstarter Campaign Backlash

It hasn’t been a good year for the celebrity, crowd-funded movie landscape. Despite a lot of press, "Veronica Mars" didn’t do much beyond play to the core audience (though it was popular enough to allow for a web series spinoff), Spike Lee‘s "Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus" got nearly universally panned (here’s our review), and then there was Zach Braff‘s "Wish I Was Here," which managed $3.5 million in limited release, a far cry from the mega-hit numbers of "Garden State." For the latter, it was an uphill battle from day one. When it was first announced the actor was passing the digital hat around to fund his movie, many openly wondered if the millionaire actor was really the right face to be putting on the Kickstarter service, which is designed for folks who have no other avenues to get financing. But according to Braff, the backlash took him surprise and was not warranted.
“I was completely taken aback by the criticism,” he said at the Zurich Film Festival, where he screened "Wish I Was Here." “I was expecting a conversation because it’s a fascinating and new model. But I felt that a lot of the criticism was unfair and uninformed.”
“It was frustrating having the debate with people who didn’t have all the analytics and facts. I knew that we were driving new people to Kickstarter who then invested in other projects, for example," Braff continued. “The onus was on me to explain why someone like me couldn’t get a film made in the traditional way.”
Indeed, Braff says he felt "shocked" by the negativity that came his way for what he clearly feels was a project launched with only the best of intentions. And producer Michael Shamberg addressed some of the issues brought up by the celebrity crowdfunding debate. “If you gave ten dollars to our film it didn’t mean another film wouldn’t get funded. By contributing a certain amount people felt part of the film. [Crowdfunding] can be a very emotional medium,” he said.
As for Braff, he won’t be crowdfunding again, saying, “This was always meant to be a really fun art experiment.” Except, for the fun part it seems.
So, looking back, do you think Braff deserved to be put in the crosshairs? Have your opinions changed on celebrity crowdfunding? Sound off below. [Screen Daily]
Comments
I backed this project and it was worth every penny. I goat everything that was promised plus a lot more in online coverage of the film making process.
I agree with Gary on 9/30… I saw the film at Sundance and even diehard Zach Braff fangirls left feeling disappointed. Its a piece of shit and every studio in town turned it down for that reason. Hmmm, guess what in this case the Hollywood system worked!
When the article mentions the uninformed, it’s specifically referencing other commenter in this thread. Read and understand film funding – especially for indies – and how crowdsourcing actually works. Then come back and type about someone you’ve never met is an asshole.
Well. Crowdfunding is a level playing field, just as it should be. Can Hollywood insider use it too? Sure. But I think it’s fair to say that Hollywood insiders using crowdfunding platforms do suck a lot of air out of the room. It may not be true that his $3M in funds raised was stolen right out of struggling indie mouths, but there’s no question that there’s a crowding out effect (pardon the turn of phrase). I’m all for Hollywood staying in Hollywood, and the difference between my level and Zach Braff is that I CAN’T fund my $3M film myself, and he could. I also don’t have near the reach to make that kind of money on Kickstarter/Indiegogo, and neither does most anyone. But even the fact that Braff/Lee/Ellis use these platforms to fund vanity projects which they could just pay for themselves steals attention and interest away from the smaller voices who have absolutely no other resource to get films made.
Why is everyone mad at me for getting idiots to fund my movie so that I can make more money?
I went to one of the advanced screenings for people that funded the film on behalf of somebody else that did. I didn’t think much of the film but the majority of people there seemed to really dig it and feel a part of something. I spoke to one girl on the tube who came all the way from Edinburgh to London to see it and she donated £100. She told me all the benefits they got from that money, but to me it didn’t seem much.
Personally, I don’t think I would have felt any connection to the film having paid 100 clams, it just seemed like a vehicle for Braff’s ego. (Too harsh?)
What he wanted was no accountability. Too bad that didn’t work out. The bloom is off the rose when it comes to donation based crowdfunding, and he is largely to blame. Crowdfunding is here to stay, but equity based is the future. People want accountability now, and the idea that people giving ten dollars for a feeling of being a part of something is entirely laughable. I’ll pay my money AFTER the movie is done from now on.
Next time he should use equity crowd funding and not rewards. People should be able to invest in a professional movies not receive t-shirts!
don Cheetle is doing the same thing and my reaction was one that is part of the overall crowd. Why ask ppl with everyday struggles for their money. The teirs of donation and payoff make it worse. In honesty I love a band with a backup singer who was really struggling for years to get his own cd out, I followed it and donated $5, when I ran into him at a bar after a show I mentioned;" what’s up with the kickstarter, I want the cd..( in a nice way)" and he was so appreciative and taken aback it was worth the $5 and the .mp3 pre release was worth it but the genuine gratitude was moreso. Zach can screw. He’s like the jason Biggs, stage five clinger.
No one forced anyone to pay for his flick. If you had a problem with it, get over it and do something better, otherwise quit your anonymous pms’ing.
I think it’s unfair to compare the Theatrical numbers of a film released before the "Digital Age" with one released in the New Age of "Filmmaking", Obviously NO Indie Movie is going to do Financially what a Breakout Indie could do a decade ago with Netflix, RedBox, Amazon Prime, Hulu & Free Pirating Torrents all over the web, so let’s start here my criticism & then we can say that by all accounts the guy made a hell of a Beautiful film, one that no matter what financial platform holds it at this point in time is worth its weight in Gold.
Work speaks for itself. A celebrity like Zach Braff enjoys access to wealth (actors, investors, producers) that most of us lack. It speaks volumes that none of them wished to fund his film.
Aren’t profits on crowdsourced projects only an issue when they exist?
What a prick!! (excuse the lingo) but really!!! My advice to mr IQ less than drywall: Leave kick starter for people who really need it and if is sooooo hard to find $$ in the industry, just open your own fat wallet !
This is just jealousy. The film was quite good and he was very appreciative and kind to all involved.
because if you have seen this, you’ll notice that it is made on a much higher budget than 3.5 million. And that nowhere has there been a confirmation of the actually budget. Where is the rest of this money coming from? Why did he need to beg for this piece of crap in the first place?
Kickstarter is NOT for wealthy celebrity projects, Zach. Pretty sure anyone on the planet knew that before your experiment.
Sorry, but I have always been turned off by very rich celebrities and their "passion projects", where the passion goes only so far as "please give me your money". With the current laws, they cannot make it a business proposition, but guess what, that doesn’t stop them from paying everyone back and sharing in profits out of the goodness of their hearts. Of course that would take goodness in their hearts! Sorry, no sympathy here. Crowdfunding should be used for artists who need it.
Sorry Adam, Kickstarter is a donation medium, not an investment.
I love when other people criticize how people choose to give their money on kickstarter.
I always cringe whenever Zach Braff speaks. The dude is seriously lost in outer space.
Another C-list, insulated boob, squeezing a living out from that last drop of tv celebrity. Keep it moving folks, nothing to see here.
Most of the press coverage (or at least the most widely read coverage) of Kickstarter this past year has been really negative. It’s either wealthy people like Braff who have no business using it or really stupid projects getting a lot of money for ridiculous reasons. That’s not good for anyone, not Kickstarter or people in the arts.
I invested on his Kickstarter and never got the benefits that came with my gift level.
look any one who had worked with Zach will tell you he’s a huge asshole. Let’s not skip this fact when we write about him.
I love it when people do shitty experiments with other people’s money.
in breaking news Zach Braff confirms that he’s clueless