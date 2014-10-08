Antoine Fuqua Signs Up to Helm DirecTV's New Scripted LA-Set Diamond Trade Drama 'Ice'

Antoine Fuqua is attached to helm a new drama series for DirecTV, which has been fast-tracked, titled "Ice" – a project co-written by Oscar winner Ron Bass ("Rain Man") and "Game Of Thrones" co-executive producer Vince Gerardis.

Named after the slang word for diamonds, "Ice" will be set in the Los Angeles world of diamond dealers, as the audience experiences that universe through the eyes of different characters, each involved, one way or another, in the trade.

It’s expected to be a gritty dramatic series, which is right up Fuqua’s ally.

Alcon TV Group, who created the project, is teaming with DirecTV on it, as that provider continues to beef up its original scripted offerings (see Thandie Newton’s "Rogue" as one example, which was renewed for another season).

"The Equalizer," Fuqua’s latest, starring Denzel Washington, is now out in theaters. Up next for the director is the boxing drama "Southpaw," starring Rachel McAdams and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Just yesterday, he also signed up to helm IM Globa’s film adaptation of the novel, "The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League," by Jeff Hobbs.