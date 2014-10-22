Back to IndieWire

Attention, Filmmakers: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Film Festivals

There are countless film festivals out there, but which one is the right one for you? And once you get accepted to a film festival, what’s the next step? Let Indiewire serve as your resource to film festivals. Below you’ll find articles covering everything you’ll need to know from how and where to apply, to what festivals expect from you and how to follow-up after the festival’s over.

Applying to Festivals

5 Questions You Always Wanted to Ask a Documentary Festival Programmer

How to Get into Sundance (and Other Festivals)

Why You Shouldn’t Care About Getting Rejected from Film Festivals (and Some Tips for Succeeding)

5 Tips for Filmmakers on How to Navigate the Film Festival World

How Filmmakers Should Decide Which Filmmakers Are Worth Going To

Preparing for Festivals

10 Things Every Film Festival Wants Filmmakers to Know

5 Things You Should Always Do When Attending Film Festivals

5 Film Festival Survival Tips for Introverts

And if you’re feeling entrepreneurial…

11 Tips for Starting Your Own Indie Film Festival

