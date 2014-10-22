Attention, Filmmakers: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Film Festivals

There are countless film festivals out there, but which one is the right one for you? And once you get accepted to a film festival, what’s the next step? Let Indiewire serve as your resource to film festivals. Below you’ll find articles covering everything you’ll need to know from how and where to apply, to what festivals expect from you and how to follow-up after the festival’s over.
Applying to Festivals
Preparing for Festivals
And if you’re feeling entrepreneurial…
