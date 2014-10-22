Book Excerpt: The Psychology of Fear in Ida Lupino’s 'The Hitch-Hiker'

Ida Lupino was the first mainstream American female filmmaker to make movies within the Hollywood system since the

beginning of film censorship in the 1930s. She is often cited by feminist

film scholars as one of the two major female directors of the mid-20th century

making women-oriented, independent films in Hollywood.

An

actress initially and throughout her career, Lupino never quite achieved the

massive success of the other leading ladies of her time. The well-known story of how

she began directing is credited to a mishap during preproduction on the set of

the movie Not Wanted (1949), which

Lupino co-wrote and co-produced independently of any studio with her then-husband

Collier Young. Director Elmer Clifton suffered a heart attack right before

production began, and Lupino stepped in at the last minute to save the picture.

Clifton was on set during the production, and his name remained on the film out

of respect to his career, but Lupino was the actual director of the low-budget,

unwanted-pregnancy exploitation flick. Lupino followed

the film with her official debut as a director, Never Fear (1949), a “women’s film” about a dancer who suffers from

polio. She directed another “woman’s film” entitled Hard, Fast and Beautiful (1951) and again went uncredited on the

film On Dangerous Ground (1951).

Lupino’s great

contributions to the thriller genre and to the later phenomenon of horror on

television make her one of the most important women directors of genre. In the

1950s, Lupino was the first American woman to direct a film noir, a post-WWII genre of crime dramas and psychological thrillers that depicted anti-heroes,

desperate people, and criminals in complex and sociopathic storylines that were

a result of en masse post-war trauma.

The first noir film directed by a woman

in the United States was Lupino’s dramatic 1950 film Outrage, about the violent rape and subsequent psychological

unraveling of a young woman in the shameful and terrifying aftermath of her

attack. Like Lupino’s other films as director, Outrage presented an alternative to mainstream Hollywood with its

controversial topic, but was also heavily influenced by contemporary trends in

suspenseful cinema.

Lupino returned

to the thriller genre in full force with The

Hitch-Hiker in 1953. The

Hitch-Hiker is a story of deviance and isolation, conformity

and monstrosity, and disturbed, unseated identity. Lupino’s crew was all-male

and the majority of the film was shot in exhausting desert landscapes in brutal

temperatures. In the book The Making of The Hitch-Hiker, Lupino is quoted

as saying, “To heighten the film’s suspense, I shot scenes in the claustrophobic

confines of the car, and to intensify the grit outside, on hot, barren expanses

of the desert.”

The official press notes written

for The Hitch-Hiker contained an

interview with Lupino entitled, “Ida Lupino Retains Her Femininity as

Director.” It was presumably written as a first line of defense

against critics, professional and peanut-gallery alike, that didn’t like the

idea of a woman directing films:

“While I’ve encountered no

resentment from the male of the species for intruding into their world, I give

them no opportunity to think I’ve strayed where I don’t belong. I assume no

masculine characteristics, which can often be a fault of career women rubbing shoulders

with their male counterparts, who become merely arrogant or authoritative.”

In 1953, Lupino

also released The Bigamist, about a

woman who discovers her husband’s second wife. Lupino then moved on to a long

and successful career in television. In addition to made-for-TV movies, she

directed for series such as 77 Sunset

Strip, Hotel de Paree, Hong Kong,

Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Have Gun – Will Travel, The Rifleman, Thriller, The

Untouchables, The Fugitive, The Twilight Zone, Bewitched, Gilligan’s Island, Daniel

Boone, and The Ghost & Mrs. Muir,

among others. Lupino’s last film, The Trouble with Angels (1966), featured Hayley Mills and June

Harding as two spirited young women at the St. Francis Academy.



The above is an excerpt from a forthcoming book by Heidi Honeycutt. Honeycutt is a film journalist and author who has contributed articles and opinions about women directors to Celluloid Ceiling: Women Directors Breaking Through, Indiewire, Fangoria Magazine, Famous Monsters of Filmland, and MovieMaker Magazine, among other publications. She is the Director of Programming of the genre film showcase Etheria Film Night for emerging women directors.

