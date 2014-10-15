Coco Conners (Played by Teyonah Parris) "Gets Real Black" in New 'Dear White People' Clip

Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions opens Justin Simien’s much-anticipated feature directorial debut, "Dear White People" this Friday! Yay! It’s finally here, after what probably felt like a lengthy wait to a lot of you who haven’t seen it yes, since its award-winning Sundance Film Festival 2014 premiere, and film festival travels since then.

Based on Simien’s own experiences at a predominately white university, the timely film centers on 4 black students at an Ivy League college where a riot breaks out over a popular "African American themed" party thrown by white students.

With tongue planted firmly in cheek, the film explores racial identity in so-called ‘post-racial’ America, while weaving a universal story of forging one’s unique path in the world.

The film stars Tyler Williams, Tessa Thompson, Teyonah Parris, and Brandon Bell, and is produced by Effie T. Brown, Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez, Ann Le and Lena Waithe, and exec produced by Stephanie Allain and Leonid Lebedev.

"Justin Simien is a funny, fresh and current voice with his finger on the Millennials’ pulse," said Roadside’s Howard Cohen. "His crowd-pleasing Dear White People took Sundance by storm, with its sly and extremely topical satire sparking conversations about our supposed ‘post-racial,’ 21st century America."

Most recently, Wend reviewed the film for S&A after its London Film Festival premiere, and in short, she enjoyed it. Read her thoughts here.

Hot off the presses, a brand new clip from the film has been released, in which Coco Conners (played by Teyonah Parris), shares a few thoughts on how (dear white) people perceive her.