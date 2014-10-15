Do The Math: New Photos From Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’

Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” is apparently mind-bending, mind-altering, and inspires Kubrick-like awe, but it won’t be psychedelic. “Isn’t it nice to have a movie that is about all things the movie is about and not feel druggy?” Anne Hathaway said in the newest issue of Entertainment Weekly—where the members of the cast look a little bit like an improv troupe.

It’s apparently Nolan’s biggest, best, and, perhaps more importantly, most emotionally resonant and personal work to date. “Nobody is able to put more scope, scale, awe on screen than Chris,” Matthew McConaughey told the magazine. “But I think he was wanting to take the next step, toward something more intimate. It was an evolution.”

“Interstellar” has a gigantic star-studded cast that includes McConaughey, Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Casey Affleck, Michael Caine, David Oyelowo, Wes Bentley, John Lithgow, Ellen Burstyn, Topher Grace, David Gyasi, Mackenzie Foy, Bill Irwin, Timothée Chalamet, and Matt Damon. The movie features an hour of IMAX footage and hits theaters on November 7th. Check out the new pics below. [Lebanese Movie Guide]

