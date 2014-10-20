Full Synopsis & Cast Revealed for Idris Elba's Paris-Set Thriller 'Bastille Day' (Now Filming)

Idris Elba stars in the Paris-set thriller that will see him battle terrorists in the City of Light, in a project from Vendome Pictures and Anonymous Content, scripted by Andrew Baldwin, with James Watkins ("The Woman in Black") attached to direct, from a script penned by Andrew Baldwin (who currently penning "The Bourne Betrayal") and John Hodge ("Trainspotting"), with Philippe Rousselet for Vendome Pictures, and Steve Golin, David Kanter and Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content all producing.

After stopping at the Cannes Film Market (Marche Du Film) in May, where Focus Features picked up North American distribution rights, the film has officially begun production in Paris, and will continue principal photography through December, when it’ll movie to London for completion.

So it’s officially happening – a year after we first alerted you to it!

Titled "Bastille Day," we also now have an official synopsis for the film, which reads: "On the eve of Bastille Day, a young French woman, Zoe Naville, slips across Paris with the intent of planting a bomb to make a radical political statement but means to kill no one. At the last moment, she decides that she cannot commit this violent act. Michael Mason, an American pickpocket, steals Zoe’s bag, keeps what he can use and throws the rest away into a garbage bin next to a busy Metro stop. At the same time, inside the ultra-secure CIA Station in Paris, Sean Briar, an agent brought in from the battlefields of Syria and Iraq in the wake of a mission that has gone terribly wrong, struggles to adjust to his reassignment as a desk-bound data-analyst: a misfit real warrior in a world of cyber counter-terrorists. When the bomb goes off, Michael becomes the only suspect. Briar is determined to find him and bring him into custody before the French authorities do. From then on, Briar, Michael, and Zoe will be bound together in a 24-hour suspense ride across the city, in a frantic attempt to expose a conspiracy of chaos and greed that only they can prove."

Elba plays Sean Briar, the CIA agent on the hunt for the American pickpocket, Michael Mason, who’ll be played by Richard Madden, while Charlotte Le Bon will be the young French woman, Zoe Naville.

Kelly Reilly (“Flight”) and France’s Jose Garcia (“Now You See Me”) round out the key cast.

By the way, Bastille Day is the French National Day, which is equivalent to July 4/Independence Day here in the USA.

I’ll expect an international film festival premiere some time in early 2015. In fact, given that it was shopped at the Cannes Film Market earlier this year, I won’t be surprised if it made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015.

Stay tuned…