George Lucas Says Studios “Don’t Have Any Imagination And Don’t Have Any Talent”

For a guy who has made millions upon millions of dollars thanks to the support of Hollywood studios, the constant axe George Lucas has to grind with the system is a bit baffling. Last year, he and pal Steven Spielberg warned that an “implosion” was on the horizon, and raised concerned that their epics “Lincoln” and “Red Tails” had trouble getting made on the studio dime. Meanwhile, Lucas has also warned film students about being lured by the magic and endless possibilities of digital technology, while urging them to stay focused on “the art of the movies.” And according to Lucas—the guy who found homes and financing for mega-franchises “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” at 20th Century Fox and Paramount—the big studios are basically the worst.
“…the problem has always been the studios,” Lucas told Charlie Rose on “CBS This Morning.” “Although the beginning of the studios, the entrepreneurs who ran the studios were sort of creative guys. They would just take books and turn them into movies and do things like that. Suddenly all these corporations were coming in. They didn’t know anything about the movie business.”
“The studios went back to saying, ‘Well we don’t trust you people and we think we know how to make movies,’” Lucas continued. “The studios change everything all the time. And, unfortunately, they don’t have any imagination and they don’t have any talent.”
While he did acknowledge that there are filmmakers working today who do get creative latitude in the studio realm, and that he owes his own career to an executive who decided to take a risk on him, Lucas’ view of the system lacks self-awareness. “Star Wars” and “Jaws” are the reason studios turned their attention away from more creative projects and towards blockbuster tentpoles. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s just how business changed. Even Lucas previously acknowledged that television is going to be the avenue for non-blockbuster fare, and again, that’s not an unwelcome development. The priorities of the studios have changed, and it will remain that way until audience tastes change, and it makes more profitable sense to shift gears.
With such a diversity of programming and avenues to find fascinating, fulfilling artistry, putting studios in the crosshairs is a bit too simplistic at this point. They’ve made their position clear about the kind of movies they want to make (and audiences have voted about the kinds of movies they like to see), so writers and directors need to find alternate venues where more daring work can be made. And the good news is, with cable television and streaming services flourishing and seeking more content, the opportunities are there. [via The Wrap]
Comments
We need more United Artists type studios, started by film makers and actors willing to produce what the studios will not. The only one out there with any success is Dream Works.
Actually, I agree with the statement about Jaws and Star Wars, but you can include Avatar as well. Each created watershed moments, not only with the studios but with pop culture itself. The 60’s and 70’s saw a large amount of cerebral fare, but Jaws tapped into primal fear that set a new bar on horror films, Star Wars filled an absent niche of good old fashioned adventure movies and Avatar’s use of 3D tech transported audiences into alien world like no film before.
If George with his 4 Billion Dollars in the bank wants to bank roll indie films, then he should or simply shut up about it already. Expecting Harvard business grads to "create" the next trend or fad is asking for more than they are capable. They meddle because they can. The new frontier for entertainment is most certainly smaller cable networks and streaming services like Netflix. It is in their interest to provide such content because it brings in subscribers.
He might otherwise have a legitimate point if it weren’t for Star Crap Episode I…
Hey fanboy Hank you sound like an idiot, If you read what I was saying you would have seen I was saying George Lucas talking this art crap but he doesn’t produce small indie productions himself. He so indie but sold Star Wars to Disney when he already was a billionaire with his own studio. If it’s that important to him he would have started this productions yesterday. Hank you sound like a fool again talking about the last Star Wars films, those films were money grabs, creativity went out the door and this what he was saying except when it comes to him, then it’s cash in time. The word independent is thrown around too loosely, you can produce a movie yourself and still make a studio film. Independent means the spirit of the filmmakers and the actors to me, so Hank if Warren Buffet produce a film and distribute it himself, it’s an independent film, lol. Hank since you want to talk about Lucas films show me the diversity of Lucas films in the last 30 years, it hasn’t did sh!!t but Star Wars and Indiana Jones series, Willow, and Black Tails, all blockbuster type films, the only other two that was Tucker the man and his dream, that was only because he was doing his mentor Francis Ford Coppola a favor.
@ Gutrend… you DO know "Jaws" was a Spielberg movie, right? That Lucas had nothing to do with? And this is an article about Lucas? Not Spielberg? Right? Exactly which school is it where your "cinema class" is located?
LOL @ "D" … Lucas put his money where his mouth was and ran his own studio for over thirty years you idiot. It was called "Lucasfilm" … Bottom line is, Lucas didn’t benefit from the studios, ever. They benefited from him and were lucky to be given distribution on these films. Episode one.. piece of shit? Maybe. But it’s also the most successful independent film of all time. Sorry, just the facts.
The real reason was the dumbing down of the audience. The market changed.
Funny, because in every cinema class I’ve taken, Jaws specifically is touted as being the primary reason the ‘tentpole’ film model was created. Perhaps you should take a class before crapping on such a ‘complicated historical event.’ Historical event? You mean like WWII?
I can’t take what George Lucas is saying now serious, he got the money and influence to enact change. Either you put up or shut up, and he not putting up so he should shut the hell up, leave this conversation to filmmakers who are really walking the talk. I’m going to say it agian for those who didn’t get it the first time George Lucas could spend a 100 million a year on indie productions and they never make a dime the rest of his life and he would never go broke, this tell you the type of money he has and still is making, don’t think he is not getting a cut in the new Star Wars movies too and merchandising, from that alone he will see a half a billion, but George Lucas will have you believe he really care for the indie filmmakers, he just looking for indie cred trying to look hip, that’s all this is about if it wasn’t he would have at least 5 indie movie in production now.
Now that he’s made his millions by making movies out of ‘comic book stories’ e.g. Star Wars, what makes you think he wants to even look at helping fellow screenwriters eke out a living. He’s made it and that’s all that counts!!!
the opportunities are still far from here for the indie filmmaker. people just watch blockbusters and indie film is pretty much nonexistent for the large public. famous youtubers have indeed a large audience but they do that with tons and tons of cheap content [that is entertaining nontheless but.. has to be extremely cheap, simple, and fast to produce]. so.. indie feature film.. where is that? why should anyone spend years making a movie if there is no real market, no real audience for it?
There’s a great book/movie that has a chapter on the rise of Lucas thanks in part to Coppola. It gives a lot of insight as to what Lucas is saying, because THE SAME THING has already been said by him carbon copy, in the 70’s.
to everybody up here defending their hero George Lucas, if he was real about what he was saying he would start his own studio and start making those films himself instead of sitting on the sidelines with his billions running his mouth like he a poor man going against the machine. George Lucas was worth over 3 billion and he sold Star Wars for 4 billion. If he wanted to he could spend a 100 million a year on small indie production he talking about and never go broke, so I will let George Lucas sheep believe what he is selling.
The dude is right as always, he’s a franchise maker not a copier or follower
The success of JAWS and STAR WARS definitely signaled a new business model and an emphasis on crowd pleasing tentpoles, but the failure of auteur-driven projects like HEAVEN’S GATE and ONE FROM THE HEART probably has more to do with why the studios lost trust in their directors. Especially when you consider that JAWS and STAR WARS were also similarly troubled productions, and the latter in particular riding completely on the whimsy of the director.
What’s so wrong with Lucas pitching straight answers. As for the millions he’s made with Hollywood studios, why not a twist around the clock and log: The millions Hollywood made with his talent.
George is right in most cases. The keep remaking things and originality and creativity is not at the forefront.
Wait, the guy who made The Phantom Menace is complaining about other people not having talent and/or imagination?
That’s rich.
Edited to include Paramount re: Indiana Jones. And the bottom line is, whatever his own financial commitment, Lucas has already relied heavily on studio infrastructure throughout his career, for some of his greatest successes. He’s definitely a part of the machinery he’s railing against.
Kevin Jagernauth, you lose all credibility here with your first sentence. "Baffling" to YOU, Mr. Indiewire-internet-critic, very much so.
Indy’s distributed by Paramount, but why let facts get in the way of a stream-of-consciousness hit job?
Interesting. Wait, the four "Indiana Jones" movies were distributed by Paramount, not 20th.
Maybe he’s referring to the overwhelming amount of garbage that has long been produced by the studio system. Where producers routinely butcher director’s vision under the mistaken assumption that they have a better idea of what constitutes good filmmaking. In retrospect, it’s a miracle that A New Hope and Raiders of the Lost Ark appeared on screens in such good shape.
am I the only one who thinks people are going to get really ‘over’ the whole comic book movie assembly line coming out in the next five years?
the only way to change the quality of studio films is to have the audience basically not go see their crap. but will enough people do that? no. so as long as people are willing to go see junk in mass droves, we will continue to get junk.
I dont like the studios but are they really solely to blame? there are millions of people that go see their crap anyway. shouldnt we blame those idiots?
Sure you can, "One from The Heart" and "Heaven’s Gate"
Lucas didn’t make "millions upon millions thanks to the support of Hollywood studios" … seriously. Do some research before you write an article. The only studio movie Lucas ever made that made serious money was the first Star Wars. Every Star Wars film he made after, starting with The Empire Strikes Back was an independent production, completely financed by him. Fox was lucky enough to be given "distribution" rights to the films. He’s been pretty independent for the duration of his career.
All this would be a lot more meaningful coming from someone who hasn’t increasingly used his own vast resources to do almost nothing but find new ways to milk a lucrative franchise that was derivative and juvenile in the first place. And whose Star Wars "prequels" rate among the worst, most unnecessary sequel cash-ins of recent years. He not only helped create the monster he decries, he’s STILL sustaining it.
Agree with JD – JAWS was actually an art movie. It wasn’t intended to be a blockbuster, I just was.
No sh!!t Sherlock, you got to take what George Lucas say nowadays with a grain of salt, this coming from the same guy that whored Star Wars out to Disney when he was already a billionaire.Talk that love for art crap somewhere else when it came time for you to do it you sold out for greed.
Has this guy made anything worthwile in the last 30 years.
And yet, while I agree with Lucas about the dearth of imagination and risk taking within the studio system, he made the prequels with total creative control and an infinite supply of money and produced three of the worst examples of studio franchise blockbusters ever made. Just sayin’.
More and more, indieWIRE aggregated content feels like it was written by a college student with absolutely no awareness of anything beyond the world or history as learned through other web sites. It is depressing – both for those of us who used to enjoy reading here and also because the next generation is actually learning about film culture here. It’s a sad state.
Indiana Jones was financed by Paramount, not 20th.
they don’t have any imagination says the man who re released 3 movies then made another disappointing 3 then added so much CGi the whole thing looks like a cartoon
The television renaissance gets a little bit – a LITTLE bit – too much credit. It truly is mostly genre fare. Some of it’s exemplary like "True Detective," and some of it’s transcendently brilliant like "The Sopranos" and "The Wire," but I see TV falling into the same trap as movies. Most of the risk-taking fails. (Christopher Guest’s recent HBO show, for instance.) I’d like to see more miniseries. Wake me up when Tarantino’s miniseries airs on HBO. Or Mike Leigh does a 10-episode period piece drama. Or someone makes a movie crabbers struggling on the Chesapeake Bay. Then I’ll go, "Geeze, these TV executives are going balls out."
i hate this neck beard
"audiences have voted about the kinds of movies they like to see."
Riiiiiight. Just like pigs chose what feed to eat.
How this writer could possibly attempt what they have just attempted is amazing. Instead of criticizing Lucas for biting the hand that fed him, perhaps the writer should consider just how bad it has got, that a man like Lucas should do so. If he says the Studios have been rendered artistically useless by the invasion of business wonks without creativity or talent, perhaps we should listen.
This author’s argument might carry more weight if he did some actual research and fact checking. Fox paid for Star Wars, Lucas financed the other SW films. Paramount was the studio behind the Indiana Jones films. Another example of just how little modern net journalists care about being actual journalists and doing the job.
JAWS and STAR WARS are NOT shallow rubbish as the most part of nowadays’ blockbusters!
Ahem, correction: "You CAN’T pinpoint two movies" ect ect.
Uh, no, JAWS and STAR WARS are NOT the reason studios "turned their attention away from more creative projects, to blockbuster tentpoles". That’s a ludicrous simplification of a very complicated historical event. You can pinpoint two movies as the reason an entire industry changed.
Lucas is, as always, 100% correct.
From what Ive seen, TV programming is dominated by genre and trends, like vampires, zombies, etc… Hardly an outlet for the creativity that the Hollywood system stifles.