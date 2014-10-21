George R.R. Martin Talks Comic Books, Taxes and Hating 'Game Of Thrones' Interviews

In 1979, George R.R. Martin gave up a teaching position in Iowa and moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico to become a full time writer. As he’ll tell you himself, he came for the natural solitude but stayed indefinitely for the green chili and mosquito-free sunsets.Thirty-five years later, Martin isn’t only a global icon of the fantasy genre, but he’s also a man who has helped facilitate the rise of the arts in Santa Fe. In 2006, Martin reopened the city’s oldest independent movie theater, the Jean Cocteau Cinema, renovating the concession area and installing a new screen and digital projectors. To put it mildly, this renovation of the famous theater helped Santa Fe explore its artistic identity, as has rising festivals such as the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival, now in its sixth and most-attended year yet.

To celebrate Martin’s city contributions,

the directors of the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival not only gave him the 2014 Lifetime Achievement Award. but they also programmed a Master Conversation moderated by his friend and colleague, Oscar-nominated filmmaker and screenwriter Pen

Densham ("Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves"). "Thrones" may be dark and full of gruesome twists, but Martin is quite the jolly presence in front of an audience, full of energy

and compassion for his craft. From dishing out parental advice to exploring

his adoration for comic books, here are the highlights from SFIFF’s George R.R.

Martin Master Conversation:

Martin Loves Talking, Except About "Game Of Thrones"



Anyone hoping the writer would reveal tidbits from the final two installments of "A Song Of

Ice and Fire" was surely disappointed by the conversation. Ironically, the only time Martin spoke about "Thrones" was when admitting to hating having to speak about it in the first place. The reason: talking about it is tiring nowadays. As Martin put it, "I’ve done so many

interviews recently and I think I’m going to cut down on that. I just did a

film festival in Switzerland and France, and I was in a room for two days

having different journalists come in every 30 minutes to ask the same questions

over and over and over again. I was drained halfway through it. It’s creatively stifling." There’s also the reoccurrence of his least favorite

question in the world: what’s going to happen if he dies before finishing the

books? "I got pissed at one guy and gave him the middle finger when he asked

that," the writer admitted to uproarious laughter. "I really don’t like that

question. But honestly, I probably wouldn’t have done that if I wasn’t so

tired from the proceeding seven interviews."

Comic Books Inspired Him to Read and Write

If there was one takeaway from the Master

Conversation it’s that Martin is completely infatuated with comic books, so

much so he credits them for instigating his entire career. "I’m so grateful for comic books because they were really the thing that made

me a reader, which in return made me a writer. In the 1950s

in America, we had these books that taught you to read, and they were all about

Dick and Jane, who were the most boring family you ever wanted to meet. They lived in this white bread

suburban world that was absolutely of no relevance to me living in the densely urbanized Bayonne [NJ]. I didn’t know

anyone who lived like that, and it just seemed like a horrible thing. But

Batman and Superman, they had a much more interesting life. Gotham City was

much more interesting than wherever it was where Dick and Jane lived. When you read comics you start to identify with the hero. You can be Batman, Green Lantern,

John Carter of Mars or whoever you want to be. It’s a great way to have

adventures you can’t have in real life. You can live a broader life. Comic books really kept me going."

Sorry DC Comics, but Martin is a Marvel Guy

Martin wasted no time searching for an answer when asked

what the most inspiring piece of literature he ever read was. "The Marvel

comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the 1960s," he claimed proudly. "I had been reading DC comics

before that, from Superman to Batman and The Flash, but when Marvel came along

Stan Lee broke all the rules. Nothing ever happened in the

DC comic books. They were circular. Superman would have an adventure but by the

end he would finish in the same place where he started. Batman would have an

adventure and come right back to where he was before. Nothing ever changed.

There was no conflict. There were good guys and there were bad guys."

Martin singled out the Fantastic Four as a major reason Marvel

was so influential for him. "Those early issues were amazing. Heck, one of them

was a monster, The Thing! That was just unheard of at the time. Here you had

this guy who didn’t like being what made him special, and he was really angry

at Reed Richards for making him The Thing and not being able to cure him. There

was even a romantic triangle in those early comics where The Thing was interested

in Sue Storm but she was interested in Reed."

Spider-Man was another. "Spider-Man went through all these girlfriends

and he was in high school and then he actually graduated. He was with Liz Allan

and Betty Brant and Gwen Stacy!" he said with excitement. "That kind of thing

never happened in DC! It was just Louis Lane and Superman for 30 years, and it

was just always going to be Louis Lane and Superman. They never had any progress

in their relationship and they never broke up. Sometimes Jimmy Olsen would

become a giant turtle boy, but then he would stop becoming a giant turtle boy

by the end of the episode and you’d be right back where you started. The idea

of comics where something actually happened was tremendously powerful to me."

You Can Thank Wonder Man For Martin’s Career

You wouldn’t be mistaken for drawing parallels

between Martin’s own work and the love triangle/identity complications of "Fantastic Four," but it’s a more obscure Marvel character the author

pinpoints as having the most influence on his own novels. "Clearly one of the

biggest influences on my own work was that Marvel actually killed people," Martin admitted with a grin as audience members laughed while bitterly

remembering The Red Wedding. "One of the best issues of ‘The Avengers’ is the

one that introduced a character called Wonder Man. He was this new character

that came in and joined the Avengers but he was really a bad guy. He was like

this plant in the team who was supposed to destroy them from within. But then

when it came time to destroy them he ended up liking them too much and was unable to carry through with the plan. He ultimately gave

up his own life and died to save them. So here you have this grey character who

pretends to be a hero but who is really a villain, but there’s actually some

decency in him because he can’t do the villainous act at the end, and then he

dies in the same issue that he’s introduced.” Martin concluded the only way he could, "Stan Lee was the great comic genius of

our time."

Martin’s Career Was Started In Fanzines

Martin was first published in

comic book fanzines before selling his first story to Galaxy when he was 21. "I

had a letter published in ‘Fantastic Four,’ and because my address was in there

I started getting these fanzines and I started writing stories for them. Funny

enough, people writing stories in these fanzines at the time were just awful.

They were just really bad, which was good because I looked at these awful

stories and knew I could do better than that. I may not have been Shakespeare

or J.R. Tolkien, but I was certain I could write better than the crap in the

fanzines, and indeed I could. So I wrote stories and they published them and

people would write into the fanzines saying they liked this guy George. That

was crucial to my development – the early praise encouraged me to do more.

Eventually I started sending out some of my other stories and it was one of

those a couple years later that sold to Galaxy and got me my first $94 check."

Development Forced Martin Out of Hollywood

After plans to turn Martin’s failed novel "The Armageddon

Rag" into a movie fell through, producer Phil DeGuere ("Simon & Simon")

courted the novelist to help him write for the remake of "The Twilight Zone." Thus began Martin’s ten years in Hollywood, the first half of which was spent

writing for various shows at once, including "Max Headroom" and "Beauty and the

Beast." As time went on, Martin turned to the lucrative business of developing

pilots, but constant rejection soon pushed him out. "They were paying a lot of

money for these pilots but none of them got made!" he shouted in annoyance. "We

shot one pilot that didn’t get picked up. We developed three or four other

pilots but none of them ever got made! But I eventually learned something about

myself during those five years of development, and that was that I’m an

entertainer. I want an audience. Spending a year of my life creating this world

and setting up characters only for the studio to decide not to do it was awful.

Nobody ever saw these works except for four guys in a room. I don’t care how

much money they pay you, it’s just so not emotionally satisfying to be in

development."

But HBO and the "Television Golden Age" Brought Him Back



When asked why he returned to Hollywood for "Game of

Thrones," Martin snapped back with the most hilarious answer of the event – "It’s not TV, it’s HBO!" His real answer was more in line with what has drawn other talents to the small screen over the past several years. "Television is largely run by writers. The showrunners who are in charge of

shows are writers 95% of the time," he reaffirmed. "Writers long

ago lost the battle for feature films, which was taken over by directors. We

can blame the French for that and the auteur theory, which basically said the

director is the real author of the film. As a result, writers are treated

horribly on features. They’re fired on a whim, they’re replaced or you get 12

different writers on one script. It’s not a good system to produce good movies.

That’s why we’re in a Golden Age of TV because TV is where the real drama is.

TV is where the real writers are."

Martin Hates Syd Field

Martin believes nobody

has a clue what they’re doing in Hollywood. These beliefs were bottled

up in a hilarious tirade against American screenwriting guru Syd Field. "There

is a book out there by Syd and it’s his guide to writing screenplays and

it’s probably one of the most harmful things that has ever been done for the

movie industry," he criticized. "For some perverse reason, it has

become the bible not for writers but for what we call the suits, the guys at

the studios whose job it is to develop properties and give notes to supervise

screenplays. They take Syd

Field’s course and they buy the book and they start cirticizing screenplays

like, ‘Well you know, the first turn is supposed to be on page 12 and yours is

not until page 17, so obviously this won’t do!’ Syd just writes downs these

ridiculous rules. If there really was a formula as he says than every movie

would be a blockbuster. We would just connect A, B and C and we would have a

great movie and everyone would pack the theater to see it. But every movie is

not a blockbuster. Many movies that follow his rules precisely actually go down

the toilet." So who does Martin think young screenwriters should turn to for

help? William Goldman and his novel "Adventures in the Screen Trade."

Hollywood Can Make a Difference When Cities Offer Tax Credits



After being asked what cities can do to bring in

more Hollywood productions, Martin pointed out the obvious answer: tax

credits. He singled out the "short-sighted stupidity" of current New Mexican

Governer Susana Martinez for eliminating certain tax credits, and Martin’s

impassioned rebuttle drew the biggest applause of the event: "Even if all the

actors and directors come from Hollywood, and even if the production is being

made by a Hollywood studio like Paramount or whatever, they’re still hiring a

ton of grips, gaffers, Kraft service people and they’re staying in hotels and

they’re eating in the restaurants."

He supported this response by proving how influential "Game of Thrones" is to the community of Belfast, Ireland.

Shockingly, Belfast pays "Thrones" $1 million a year to shoot there and gives them access to the country’s largest sound stage for only $1 year. While some people

are opposed to their taxpayer money going to the budget of "Thrones," Martin

refutes these claims since the production in return contributes $40 million to the Belfast

community. "The government gives $1 million to us, but the $40

million we give back goes to the hotels, to the people who are hired to grip

and gaff. It goes to the restaurants we eat at and to the taxi drivers who are

driving us all around. It goes to all the people who make our costumes and the

local actors who make up the extras. You give up a $1 million and you get $40

million into the economy, which is the kind of stuff politicians have to

realize."

We’re the Reason Martin is Taking So Long to Finish "A Song Of Ice And Fire"



"Writer’s block

isn’t to blame here, it’s distraction. In recent years, all of the work I’ve

been doing creates problems because it creates distraction. Because the books

and the show are so popular I have interviews to do constantly. I have travel

plans constantly. It’s like suddenly I get invited to travel to South Africa or

Dubai, and who’s passing up a free trip to Dubai? I don’t write when I travel.

I don’t write in hotel rooms. I don’t write on airplanes. I really have to be

in my own house undisturbed to write. Through most of my life no body did

bother me, but now everyone bothers me every day. I have assistants and minions

whose main job is to make sure people don’t bother me so I can actually get

writing done."

Martin’s Big Advice to Parents: Read to Your Kids!

"My

mother thankfully read me stories as far back as I can remember.

Something like ‘Beatrix Potter’ and ‘Peter Rabbit.’ My mother would even read me

horror. There was something about this weasel. I don’t remember exactly what it

was, but god that weasel terrified me when I was three years old. Like learning

a foreign language, reading is something you absolutely have to start learning

early in life. If you have a kid, start reading to them now. Encourage their imagination

and creativity." Martin thinks reading is more important than ever in the age

where there are so many consumption possibilities. "When I look at it, I think

some of my creativity was a result of being forced into making things up

because we didn’t have so many things available for us to consume. Now there’s

so much to consume and some of it is so detailed that you can loose yourself in

things even like video games." For Martin, reading is a way to blur out

distractive consumption and get the creative juices flowing.