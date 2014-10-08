Here's How to Make a Career in Documentary Filmmaking

Over a three-day stretch, some of the biggest names in the industry convened to discuss the hurdles, rewards and strategies of working in the documentary field.

The conference kicked off with a keynote presentation from Morgan Spurlock followed by a panel on "Getting Real About the Doc Career." We’ve pulled some of the best tips aimed at helping veteran documentary filmmakers, those looking to break into the field, and everyone in between. Here are the highlights below:

READ MORE: 6 Must-Read Documentary Tips from Academy Award-Nominated Filmmaker Marshall Curry

On how the documentary field looks today:

"I think there was a lot more naiveté in the general population about what it meant to make a film back in 1993 when we started shooting (Paradise Lost). Today when you go for a story people are much more media-savvy. There are 20 other filmmakers who have already made that phone call. And it’s just a much more competitive environment." — Joe Berlinger ("Paradise Lost")

"There’s something very exciting happening right now in television. As the bar for scripted television has just continued to rise, so has the desire for networks to provide deeper, smarter, and better nonfiction programming. Countless network execs have told me in meetings that they want to create more shows that challenge audiences. They want to emulate what HBO and the BBC have done so well for us for years. It’s great for us, it’s huge. One of the things that happened with reality TV is it opened up the door years ago for audiences to see there are interesting and engaging stories in the lives of regular people, something we’ve all known for years. What they also know now is that it can be better. And in the next year you’re going to see the bar be raised by multiple networks. Multiple networks who are now wanting to challenge audiences in a very different and exciting way." — Morgan Spurlock





On balancing film and academia:

"I frequently get calls from filmmakers who have this sustainability problem who say, ‘Well now I want to be professors because I have all this experience. ‘Well the fact is academia has its own career path…and universities, for better or for worse, have a way of exploiting adjuncts…

There has been a professionalization because of film schools in a lot of ways. There are so many people in film schools who do get that terminal degree that now getting these academic jobs are tough…What happens in academia is that they will support your filmmaking. And academic institutions will provide your office space, they provide your billing, they provide your legal counsel, they provide all kinds of assets that otherwise we as filmmakers would have to pay for. So now when people say to me, should I go to film school? I say to them, if you want to go into narrative film you’ll probably definitely want to go into film school. If you want to go into teaching you have to go into film school because you have to have the MFA at this point." — Nina Gilden Seavey ("The War at Home")

READ MORE: Making a Living at Documentary Filmmaking is Harder Than Ever

On building an audience: