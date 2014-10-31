Remember That Starz Series 'Magic City'? It's Coming Back As A Movie, With Bruce Willis & Bill Murray Joining The Cast

If you don’t remember “Magic City,” don’t sweat it too much, because no one else does. The short-lived Starz series ended last summer after two seasons, in which a promising premise was executed with more sleaze than brains. The show, set in the late ’50s and early ’60s in Miami, chronicled the story of the owner of a fancy hotel (Jeffery Dean Morgan) who tries to put his troubled past behind and go legit, but tangles with a smarmy mobster (Danny Huston, chewing the scenery). It was diverting enough, the but show spent to much time showing skin and delving into potboilery subplots. But for whatever reason, the powers that be think a movie is a good idea.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danny Huston, Olga Kurylenko, and Kelly Lynch will all return, with Bruce Willis and Bill Murray joining the cast. The film kinda follows the show, and picks up in 1962, with JFK, the mob, mistresses, and a plot to kill Castro all coming into play. These are elements that were lingering he show to begin with, so it seems a logical extension, and for better or worse, it also seems like it has the potential for more overheated plotting. If you’re wondering why Murray in particular is coming within a mile of this, writer/creator/director Mitch Glazer is a longtime pal. He wrote “Scrooged” and the upcoming “Rock The Kasbah,” and directed the bomb “Passion Play,” and clearly his friendship with Murray is strong enough to survive that disaster.

No word yet on when production might begin, but the project is going out to buyers at the American Film Market next week.