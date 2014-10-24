Warner Bros. Animation announces “Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas” starring Jim Parsons

blends the look and feel of the stop-motion animated Christmas specials of the past with the sharp sensibility of the modern-day classic holiday film. In the special, Santa narrates the story of Buddy’s travels to New York City to meet the father he never knew he had. Along the way his unrelenting cheer transforms the lives of everyone he meets and opens his father’s eyes to the magic of Christmas.

The voice cast also includes Mark Hamill, Ed Asner, Fred Armisen, Jay Leno, Matt Lauer, Gilbert Gottfried, Kate Micucci, Rachael MacFarlane, Max Charles and Steve Higgins. There are nine songs in the special, including “Happy All the Time,” “A Christmas Song” and “Nobody Cares About Santa Claus.”

“Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, directed by Mark Caballero and Seamus Walsh, teleplay by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin and Aaron Horvath & Michael Jelenic. Score by Matthew Sklar and Christopher Guardino. Original songs from “Elf: The Musical” — music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Based on the New Line Cinema theatrical motion picture “Elf,” written by David Berenbaum, and the Broadway musical “Elf,” originally produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures in association with Unique Features.