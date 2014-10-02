Watch Documentary ‘Rise of the Black Pharaohs’ – PBS Digs Into Kushite History

I learned about this really by accident, while flipping through channels last night. I’m surprised I didn’t receive any official announcement that it was scheduled to air. I typically do.

But, in short, if you, like me, didn’t know about it, PBS aired an hour-long program called "Rise of the Black Pharaohs," which focused on Kush, the little-known state of Egypt around 800 BC, that rose up and conquered Egypt, enthroned its own Pharaohs and ruled for nearly 100 years.

This unlikely chapter of history has been buried by the Egyptians and was belittled by early archaeologists, who refused to believe that dark-skinned Africans could have risen so high. Now, in the heart of Sudan, archaeologists are finding indisputable evidence of an *advanced* African society with powerful armies, vast reach and spiritually-driven imperial aspirations to rival the Egyptians’.

These were the Black Pharaohs of what is today Sudan – the Nubian kings – whose reign has become legendary, especially amongst those of us of African descent.