Watch Documentary ‘Rise of the Black Pharaohs’ – PBS Digs Into Kushite History

But, in short, if you, like me, didn’t know about it, PBS aired an hour-long program called "Rise of the Black Pharaohs," which focused on Kush, the little-known state of Egypt around 800 BC, that rose up and conquered Egypt, enthroned its own Pharaohs and ruled for nearly 100 years.
This unlikely chapter of history has been buried by the Egyptians and was belittled by early archaeologists, who refused to believe that dark-skinned Africans could have risen so high. Now, in the heart of Sudan, archaeologists are finding indisputable evidence of an *advanced* African society with powerful armies, vast reach and spiritually-driven imperial aspirations to rival the Egyptians’.
These were the Black Pharaohs of what is today Sudan – the Nubian kings – whose reign has become legendary, especially amongst those of us of African descent.
Watch the hour-long program below, which premiered last night on PBS and will air again tomorrow morning (check your local listings):
Egypt has always been a native African country
When we see GOD will we reject him too?
Don’t believe all that you see here. It’s very skewed. Check out wwwdotikgdashinfodotcom
recorded it on the dvr and finally watched it last night… it was very good…
I agree with the previous comments, which is why discernment is required with All information given by "archaeologist", however it must be told to reveal that not only have the ‘others’ altered history to remove the truth about Black people, but indeed so did the Light-skinned people. Using the description "black" technically is correct, as the Kushite are darker; everyone & thing goes thru evolutionary changes. One could use a simple explanation by saying that the elite were continuously shaded from the sun (of course thats not how melanin works, but I did say simply). One step at a time, allow thos ‘Others’ baby steps to accept centuries of false propaganda to settle in. This is a needed beginning and an unfortunate first, when of course it should’ov been known to ALL as most of us have known, by a book which couldnt completed cover up all the facts, but supremacist Kings did try with many "Versions". Discernment is the key & this video is much more for ‘Them’, then US. The comment Mr. Pilcher says it very clearly, whiteAfricans have embraced the term blackafricans as if the color of the indigenous people is an anomaly.
This was so incredibly disappointing and misleading… They talk about how racist and disillusioned George Risner was but the narrative of this program isn’t much different. From my learnings Kush & Nubia were related but necessarily the same Kingdom or people. They keep referring to Nubia as the subordinate black imperial territory of Egypt as if the Egyptians weren’t related or even Black. WTF? Nubian tradition holds that Egyptians were Nubian colonists who settled in Egypt and created the 1st Kingdom. Nubian architecture and history pre-dates Egypt’s 1st Kingdom they were united/related people. Nubians didn’t adopt Egyptian religion, it was a shared belief originally from Nubia thats why all Egyptian gods live in Nubian mountains. These are related people black people were rivals and partners. No different than Ashanti vs Dahomey. This narrative perpetuates misconceptions, of race the region and re-writes history in a way pleasing to Western European views. I hate this Propoganda!
As long as they are writing and telling our history to the masses Egypt will NEVER be populated by Africans. It destroys the myth that civilization started in the West. What’s said is that most of us don’t even realize that Kush or Nubia were the same society with Nubia giving birth to Kush not the other way around. The reason they highlight Egypt is because unlike Egypt they could NOT conquer Nubia because of the Nubian QUEENS who ruled at the time. Therefore the color lines are to dark in Nubia to try and steal and take credit for like they do in Egypt.
A lot of distortion in this documentary. One shouldn’t be surprise at the narrative. As they say follow the money. This doc was produced by Nat Geo. Nat Geo is under the same umbrella as the studio behind the up coming movie God and Kings, 20th century fox.
In really whites have been trying to take Egypt away from Africa for decades. You have to realize that it is a part of the continent. I do not believe anything whites say about ancient Africa. However, I will check out "Egypt Child of Africa."
I was looking forward to seeing the Black Pharaohs that aired last night. I truly enjoyed it and look forward to seeing the further excavations.
This documentary was full of distortions !
to many to spell out here, but national Geographic has a history of distortions esp. when it comes to ancient Egypt & race. They are finally acknowledging Kush- Nubia & it’s importance, but with a back hand so to speak. It’s time we make our on documentary’s around this subject with scholars who can be fair be they Black or white. Do your own research on ancient Nubia, their are a number of excellent books out there!
I agree with the previous comments. The implications of designating the Sudan(Nubia) as having black pharaohs is that Egyptian pharaohs were something different. There is sufficient evidence that Egypt and Nubia shared the same predynastic culture and were of the same race. Dr. Keith W. Crawford published studies that showed ancient Egyptians from the paleolithic period throughout its dynastic era, Egyptians displayed Broad (negroid) traits. The monuments/icons bear this out. Check out the Youtuve video Egypt Child of Africa (6:06 min.)
In reality, while all the inhabitants of Nubia would have been dark-skinned African people, it is improper to single out the Kushite conquerors of Egypt as the "Black Pharaohs". Osteological analyses of ancient Nubian skeletal remains have repeatedly shown that they differed little in appearance from the neighboring Egyptians. It’s possible Nubians had slightly darker skin since they lived closer to the Equator, but given their otherwise close resemblance, it is only fair that BOTH ancient Nubians and Egyptians be classified as Black African peoples (i.e. indigenous Africans with dark skin).
Indeed, classical Greek writers who were familiar with both Egyptian and Nubian peoples would habitually group them together as "melanchroes" (black-colored). For example, texts dating back to the time of Aristotle describe Egyptians and Nubians together as "too black and cowardly", "bandy-legged", and "having curlier hair than other nations".
Sorry, I don’t trust when white people talk about/narrate black history. And like someone pointed out….it’s like their implying that the indigenous Egyptians weren’t black and that they were temporarily conquered by black people. I’ll never understand why Egypt is literally the ONLY country in Africa that isn’t acknowledged as being a black country. Was their greatness was just to great to have belonged to black people?
This is quite misleading if you ask me. The title alone insinuates that the original pharaohs WEREN’T black. As if Egyptians were indigenous to Egypt! Even though "finally" there is some acknowledgement to something that "WE" already knew, I hope that people don’t run with it and follow this false narrative.
