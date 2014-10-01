Watch: New 'The Theory of Everything' Trailer Might Make You Burst Into Tears

When’s the last time a film genuinely made you cry? How about the last time a trailer alone made you cry? Well this latest for “The Theory of Everything” might bring on the waterworks.

READ MORE: Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones Salvage Stephen Hawking Biopic “The Theory of Everything”

The film stars Eddie Redmayne as the famed scientist Stephen Hawking and Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. This new trailer focuses more on their relationship, with Jane standing by Stephen during his initial diagnosis with motor neuron disease related to ALS. Though the film looks like it’s pretty much a straight up biopic, it also promises to be an incredibly moving story of the man behind much of modern science. Felicity Jones is earning Oscar buzz for her portrayal of the woman behind the man.

“The Theory of Everything” hits theaters November 7 courtesy of Focus Features. Check out the latest trailer below: