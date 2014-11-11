Exclusive: Clip From Thriller 'Bad Turn Worse' Has What You Need

It was over a year ago when a movie called "We Gotta Get Out Of This Place" impressed us at Fantastic Fest, leading our critic Todd Gilchrist to declare in his review that it "offers the kind of clean, elegant storytelling whose emotional impact eclipses the cosmetic horrors of its counterparts while announcing the arrival of considerable new filmmaking talents." It’s taken a little while, but the movie has now circled back onto our radar with a shorter, punchier title — "Bad Turn Worse" — and today we have an exclusive clip that we hope spurs you to check this one out.

From directors Simon and Zeke Hawkins, and starring Jeremy Allen White, Mackenzie Davis, Logan Huffman, Mark Pellegrino and William Devane, the story follow three teens in debt to a local gangster. Looking to square the balance sheet, the teens agree to rip off the gangster’s boss, and as you might surmise from the title, things do not go well. And as you’ll see in this darkly comic exclusive scene, local law enforcement may not be the most useful place to turn when facing trouble.

Winner of the 2013 AFI Fest Audience Award, "Bad Turn Worse" opens in limited release and on VOD via Starz Digital Media on November 14th. Watch below.