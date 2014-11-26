It’s Time To Forgive the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Series Finale

Almost exactly eight months ago, the ninth and final season of CBS’s "How I Met Your Mother" came to its long-awaited conclusion. As the show had promised since the very beginning of the series, the series finale finally showed Ted (Josh Radnor) meeting Tracy (Cristin Milioti), the future mother of his children. It only took 208 episodes and about twelve dozen close calls, but "How I Met Your Mother" did it, finally letting Ted and Tracy meet-cute under a yellow umbrella in the rain.
The story didn’t end there, however. Tracy, a quick montage revealed, has been dead for six years in 2030, and the true point of 2030-era Ted rambling to his increasingly bored children was to test the waters regarding their thoughts on "Aunt Robin," Ted’s longtime off-and-on love interest (Cobie Smulders) with whom Ted was apparently always meant to end up.
People were pissed.
Of course, that’s not unusual for a series finale — sticking the landing is one of the hardest things a show ever has to do. For one thing, the terms are sometimes impossible to dictate, thanks to an abbreviated season, unexpected cancelation or lack of renewal. And even when the show has some sense of control over its ending (or at the very least, a little bit of warning), it then has to measure up to fan expectations, which can be even more brutal than the critics. "Lost" had literally three years to work up its conclusion, and people still got pretty mad.
Over the last 40 years of television, the only universally beloved series finales are the last episodes of "M.A.S.H." and… Wait. It might just be "M.A.S.H." Oh, and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." "M.A.S.H." and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." That’s it.
While some level of disappointment and dissatisfaction always accompany that very last role of the credits, there are a few finales that are considered full-on failures, and the general consensus is that "How I Met Your Mother" is one of them. But after eight months of thinking about "Last Forever (Parts 1 and 2)"… Maybe it’s time we tried to forgive it.
Reasons to Still Be Mad
In writing this, I’m not trying to argue that "Last Forever" was perfect. But the finale’s biggest flaws, to me, aren’t really found in the Ted/Tracy/Robin storyline. Instead, what annoys me upon rewatching is the treatment received by the other half of the ensemble.
The biggest crime the finale perpetrates is that it undercuts one of the major defenses fans of the show would use in support of weaker seasons — especially weaker seasons that drifted away from the original premise. Saying that "It’s a show about friendship and growing older — it doesn’t really matter, who the Mother is or whether Ted eventually ends up with Robin" loses a lot of weight as an argument when that’s literally all the last minutes of the finale are about.
The thing is, when "HIMYM" was at its best, it really was a show about friendship and growing older — transitioning through tough moments and life choices, with the help of the family you’ve formed on the path towards adulthood.
The "Star Wars" jokes, the Slap Bet, the pineapple, Puzzles the Bar, Robin Sparkles, "Haaaaaaave you met Ted?" — none of these things played a major role in helping Ted eventually procreate. Yet all of those moments number amongst the show’s most classic, thanks to the ensemble.
As members of that ensemble, forever-in-love Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) get sidelined more than they deserve by the final episodes, as they often functioned as the show’s beating heart (especially when Ted’s was broken). However, thanks to several flash-forwards to the future, we know that they enjoy a relatively happy and prosperous life through middle age.
It’s really Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) who gets the most screwed: As the show’s resident shallow lothario, from the very beginning Barney as a character had the clearest opportunity for growth, and some of the strongest pre-finale episodes of Season 9 had to do with Barney discovering a new level of maturity, in preparation for marrying Robin.
However, in "Last Forever," Robin and Barney get divorced and Barney backslides spectacularly into his old ways. Until, that is, Barney has a daughter by a forever-unseen one night stand — being a father cures him of his lothario nature and maybe literally fixes him as a human being? We never know for sure, because he pretty much vanishes from the show afterwards; an unsatisfying coda to a character whose most affecting moments were a major part of the show’s emotional core.
So Lily, Marshall and Barney get shortchanged. But what about the others?
You Had to See This Coming
I first began to suspect, at some point during the show’s eighth season, that the reason Ted was telling his children the story of how he met their mother was that their mother was dead. (My theory that she would be revealed as dead during the finale was actually the first thing I ever wrote for Indiewire, in an article which ran the morning of the series finale.) I was actually nervous about being wrong (though as a fan of the character I wouldn’t have minded too much), but felt comfortable with my guess because not only was there plenty of evidence to support it, it felt tonally in line with the show.
"How I Met Your Mother" had dealt plenty with grief before — the two big examples being Marshall’s father dying of a heart attack and Robin discovering that she can’t have biological children — and while revealing that the Mother was dead the whole time was a bold move, it wasn’t out of line for a show that, despite being a sitcom, had driven me to tears on multiple occasions.
So maybe that’s why I was surprised, at the level of vitriol the "HIMYM" finale received, vitriol which seemed to break down into two separate concerns: People didn’t want The Mother to be dead, and people didn’t like the bait-and-switch that the ending represented.
To the former point — yeah. Death sucks. And there is perhaps a level of cruelty to killing Tracy just as her story in the past catches up with us in the present; it gives the character an ephemeral quality, as if she wasn’t ever real. Just a character in the stories of others, rather than the real star of the show.
But here’s the thing about that: I can think of no better depiction of what it’s like to lose a friend or loved one. Because when someone who mattered to you passes away, in large part that’s what they become — the works they created, the memories they left behind. For Ted and his children, Tracy has been gone for years. But she is real and alive, in these stories. Because that’s now where she lives.
As for the latter. it is true that what occurred was a bait-and-switch: We believed we were being told one love story, and actually we were being told another. After falling in and out of love with Ted and Robin as a couple for nearly a decade, being genuinely unsure who to root for — especially when Tracy entered the scene — that final scene, in which Ted runs to Robin with a blue French horn, felt just a little bit like emotional whiplash. Had Ted and Robin really earned a happily ever after? After all, was that really the story Ted had been telling his children, all these years?
What Makes It (Potentially) Great
The concept of an unreliable narrator in fiction is often belabored to the point of boredom (in fact, I bet the words "unreliable narrator" just now gave you an uncomfortable flashback to high school English class). But in many respects television is only beginning to scratch the surface.
The current standard-bearer is Showtime’s twisty domestic thriller "The Affair," but "How I Met Your Mother" was also a pioneer, as the show made regular use of its framing device to create both quick gags and deeper cuts, including in-jokes that stretched over years. (For example, Ted’s inability to remember which of his birthday parties featured him having a fistfight with a goat.)
Ted is presented as relatively infallible, as narrators go — when he’s telling his kids something that doesn’t match up exactly with reality, the show calls him out deliberately on that point. Until the finale, when the entire premise is turned on its head.
It all comes down to that last scene between Ted and his kids, which — in case you didn’t know — was filmed in part after "How I Met Your Mother’s" Season 2 finale. The filmed part was, very specifically, the shots of Ted’s kids (Lyndsy Fonseca and David Henrie) telling Ted that they knew their widowed father was only talking about their mother because he wanted their approval to date Robin.
The decision to film that scene in advance was made because Fonseca and Henrie were aging out of the roles, but the result was that for nearly the entire run of the show, creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays have known exactly how they wanted their show to end.
Unfortunately, the ending they ended up with in 2014 didn’t perfectly match up with that original concept, perhaps because Tracy was integrated too well into the final season. The best proof of that is the fan-cut, then tacitly-approved alternate ending which removed any mention of the mother’s death and instead featured Ted and Tracy, alive and together.
Plenty of "HIMYM" fans would have been satisfied with Ted finally actually meeting Tracy and living happily ever after. However, thanks to that early commitment to what is still the official ending to the show, Thomas and Bays did pull off one of television’s more exciting series finale twists.
From Ted’s perspective, he was telling a love story driven by fate as much as coincidence, a love story where the happy ending, for him, was the two children who wouldn’t exist without it. However, when Ted’s children tell him what story he’s actually been telling — the story of why he and Robin should be together — they make the storyteller fallible, removing his authority over the narrative just as it comes to a close.
It’s a bold move that puts "HIMYM" on a unique list: the series finales that actually surprised us. For some, that surprise was a disappointment. But disappointment is expecting that a life has only one love story, that happily ever after only happens once, that surprises, good and bad, happen along the way. "How I Met Your Mother" was never perfect. But then again, whoever said life was?
Comments
i hate the end of HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER
The series ending got me quite hard…
I think I managed to settle some of my issues with the ending.
At first, I did see it (the ending) as most fan did, Tracy wasn’t but a stepping stone in the way to the real ‘One’. I guess I partly struggle with the concept of more than one "The One" in a person life. I was pretty big Tracy fan, and never really got to like Robin since the very first episode. Still, I can see her in different light regarding this.
Look, more than Robin and Ted can’t work, we were also exposed in several occasions that Ted can’t really get far with anyone as long as Robin is around (Victoria even says that explicitly when she ends their relationship).
Robin understood that in the "let go" episode (can’t remember the names…), so she may deliberately distant herself from the gang, and by that, sacrificing her friendship so Ted might stand a chance with Tracy. This obviously messed her relationship with Barney, as well as with her friends. This might even show how much she cares for him, and not necessarily romantic wise.
I still feel a bit melancholic about it, as we clearly see that the spark between Ted and Robin, never really died. Which still makes me wonder at times if Tracy, as great as their relationship was, was still just a compromise (even if he wouldn’t admit it). And watching the last scene of ‘Vesuvius’ in retrospective was the saddest moment I saw in TV for a while (maybe because some cheap tricks, but still). I’m still wondering why Ted used "I *had* to love her" instead of "I loved her".
There were a lot of signs that Tracy was as important as Robin (especially, as a lot mentioned in "Time Travelers"), so maybe it just ranting over a fiction character dying. Probably, just hating the idea of true love ending in death.
Sorry for my terrible english, I hope the idea was clear enough
I agree with u marta but some how I also ranting over a fiction & I got conclusion it’s good at last his & her mother died & end Mr Ted mossbee met his lover Mrs Robin as how he met at the starting for the show, if I just fiction the story how the mr Ted life become so quandary at one time he almost stop dating a girl , finally universe send angel but really this lesson taught me that how u care ur frnds ur wife ur sons as much as u can as far as u can don’t stop love even single second ty you gyuzzz. by making this show I’ll also go by this way I’ll also make frnds & life partner like that who u & who forget everything ”bout his or her meeting & just be there for u like Ted do when Robin asked for help she say it’s stupid & Ted know very well wht stupid means & finally he is there FOR her ty you I love u all Ted(Josh Radnor,cobie smulders,Jason segel & annyln ..
I am still mad because the ending sucked. Nothing more nothing less. I mean the friends everyone grew to love just separated, and Robin just went off and left everyone. Barney and Robin, the couple you spent the last season growing to love, got divorced. I mean, what kind of a ending is that!?
oh I love ted and robin together.. but somehow I still can’t accept how they just write barney character off just like that. at least give him nora, give him quinn, and let him cling to that maturity in loving one woman again… maybe he rediscovered his fatherhood with a child, but really, everyone’s then happy with their own partner but why not barney?
Some people didn’t liked finale coz ppl expects normal and happy ending for all the characters, which actually is far from reality. And if ted & tracy have been together forever, there was no meaning or sense on starting the pilot from the time ted met robin. The finale make perfect sense and even after knowing finale, I love to read repeated telecast. Kudos!
Nicely written, very thoughtful. However, I will not be “forgiving” the creators of HIMYM any time soon for the finale. I am a big fan of the show and continue to be so. However, here’s where I think Bays and Thomas went wrong: they did way too good of a job of writing Tracy’s character as the perfect match for Ted! When they decided back in season 2 that Ted would end up with Robin after all, they could not envision the show lasting 9 seasons, and that in those nine seasons they would have a chance to develop two beautifully convincing story arcs: (1) Barney and Robin growing as individuals and falling in love together, and (2) Ted and Tracy being off the charts good together in every scene they filmed for season 9. Those were the 2 arcs that anchored season 9, so yes, it was terribly disappointing and emotionally unsatisfying for the writers to crap all over both of those storylines, and to do it all in one fatally flawed episode. It seems to me that the writers were misguided in their stubborn decision to stick with their original plan, without much regard to the 6-7 other years of material (and ALL of the season 9 material) that came after they had filmed the scene with the children giving Ted permission to go after Robin. Also, if Barney was not going to end up with Robin, they could have done more than a 4-minute bit in Argentina to explain why/how their marriage (which we waited 1.5 years to actually happen) failed. And finally, with Ted being the narrator and the main character, with his story of the hopeless romantic driving the central plot of the show, I think that many viewers (myself included) wanted to see him and his faith in true love be rewarded with a happily ever after, especially after the writers introduced us to the wonderful character of Tracy McConnell played perfectly by Cristin Milioti. Let the guy have his soulmate, his family, and the life he had been hoping for so badly for nine long years.
This is a wonderful re-evaluation. I want to invite you and your readers to listen to my extended interview with Josh Radnor on the official HIMYM podcast, where Josh talks at length about the finale. (This comment box won’t let me post the link, but you can find it in iTunes!)
I won’t forgive, no never, for reasons I don’t care to go over yet again. By the way, Newhart had a universally loved finale even more so than M*A*S*H.
It was not that the final was bad. It was that it made it look like it was the story about how he ended up with Robin. And not how he met the mother.
I was cheering at the end. Love love loved it!
I think the so-called "general consensus" is stupid. It was a great finale. Certainly better than (and somewhat served to redeem) the rest of the last few seasons.
I was LIVID watching the finale. I have no problem with the mother dying – it was the inevitable conclusion once they got within the last few episodes. And it provided a driver for the whole telling, after all. But to COMPLETELY throw away the character development of Barney and Robin developed over a whole season, was insulting. And to have Ted truly, honestly, get over Robin and "let her go", and then undo that an hour or so later, is again insulting. The writers didn’t paint themselves into a corner – they just for some reason thought they did. There’s no reason they had to use the footage from many years ago with the kids, just because they shot it. Stories change. Actors and characters develop. Plotlines you thought were throwaways become hits that you unexpectedly end up carrying on. I’d stopped watching the show in a real way for the last couple of seasons, and then gave it a real chance to watch the final season; and I was pleased to see the characters actually showing growth. Then… poof. Big, bad, reset button.
No!
James, the "signs" that marriage won’t work are the same as the signs that say it will. That’s why it’s "in good time and in bad," but more importantly there’s nothing to indicate from the writers’ standpoint that they’re not going to make it as a couple. The blame is squarely placed on Robin’s job. I’ve seen the finale three times and the last season twice. Glad to see another supportive comment of Liz’s brilliant writing, though.
You’ve hit the nail on the head. I loved the finale when it originally aired and will continue to love it. Happily ever after would not have been in keeping with the show, which dealt as much with grief as it did with joy.
(9 year recap)-couldn’t edit mistake
Even though the whole show was Ted mourning his wife, I needed a death scene. The Mother got sick and we never saw her again. If we could have had a funeral scene or Ted crying later, I would have been happier. It seemed she died and he was fine. That is what bugged me. If Ted mourned on screen (besides the 9 year reacap), I would have LOVED the Finale.
NEB: Robin & Barney could have made it work, but decided not to after 3 years. That’s another sad reality of marriage today: it’s too easy for people to give up. That said, all the warning signs were given throughout season 9 (& part of 8) that Robin and Barney would have a rough road ahead. I wish we had another movie or something to fill in the details behind Robin & Ted after Tracy’s death, and what romances Robin had in the 12-ish years between the divorce and the finale.
Liz has some great points here. The finale was surprising, and while it was disappointing to see the ending, it is something that is real for many – dealing with love lost. I recommend going back and watching the series knowing the ending. It gives a better perspective from how the kids are seeing the story. Major kudos to Thomas and Bays for sticking with their guns. Time will show their brilliance with the story.
I loved the finale. :-)
While exceptionally well-written and offering an appealing "devil’s advocate" position on "HIMYM," I think you’ve forgotten one key character who isn’t shortchanged in the finale, but downright ruined. Robin, who has spent the entire series trying to strike the delicate balance between work and romance, loses her husband because her professional life takes off. She’s punished for succeeding, implying women can’t, in fact, "have it all." For a show so progressive in its thinking and for a character so bold, unique, and inspiring, it’s Robin’s fate that rubs the wrong way—and Ted’s French horn can’t save her from the romantic failure attached to her financial success.
This gentleman, who I must say is a handsome bloke, put my thoughts into words best in that final "read more" link. It’s so nice to see both sides covered.
To be honest, regarding Barney, it bugs the crap out of me that people think his “reward” for, essentially, stopping being such a repulsive jerkoid is to get Robin. Women aren’t prizes to be won, and Robin deserved better. Was Ted better for her? I don’t know, but he’s a better human being, it’s a start.
The way they had Robin pine after him in S7 didn’t make me want them to get together, it made me side eye Robin’s previous characterisation as a strong, independent woman with reasonably good taste and a lot of sense.
I’m not suggesting the finale was perfect, but the number of times I’ve seen it as being somehow unfair that Barney didn’t get a reward for all his character growth? That’s gross. You don’t get brownie points and the girl just for behaving like a decent human being.
Honestly, if the ninth season had been teds life with Tracy and every other little event between 2013 and 2030, and it hadn’t been rushed into two episodes, the finale would have been really good. The finale in my opinion was very good, it just needed some time to think it over and even rewatch the entire series to develop a solid opinion. The show was great and to those who hated the finale, look at the bigger picture.
First, you put into words what I didn’t know how to express so thank you. I just finished re-watching the finale and for me, I wonder the same thing I did it when it first aired. It’s not that the ending was necessarily good or bad, it’s that they didn’t give us enough time to digest the situation before having Ted get together with Robin. There was no time for us to process. I wonder if they had shown or told us about the mother’s death during part one, given time to catch us up on everyone else’s lives in part 2 and THEN told us about Robin if they would have gotten a better reaction. They had a long time to make peace with the love of Ted’s life dying but we needed time too.
I JUST completed a HIMYM marathon, and I must say that I am at peace with the ending. 1) Clearly things were never “off” between Ted and Robin. 2) Ted & Tracy were meant-to-be and had their happily ever after (death happens, and one is bound to die before another unless there is an unfortunate accident which happens to claim two birds with one stone). 3) Life still continues after the death of a loved one, and perhaps there is more than one “the one” per person. 4) Over the seasons, the two have finally gotten to where they can be together without stepping on each others toes: Robin had a successful career, changed into someone ready for a commitment & who likes children. Ted had children. The checklist finally cleared for both….and I actually like the open ending too! Would they finally get their happily ever after now that the checklist is cleared? Or would it have still failed because of other differences? Ted & Tracy was an obvious happy ending, but I now think that it may have been too unrealistically perfect.
WHAT IN THE SAM HELL WAS THAT!!?!?!
That ending, are you freaking kidding me?! You build up for 9 bloody seasons, finally Barney ends his womanising ways, he gets with robin, ted FINALLY gets over robin and meets the perfect girl and you BLOODY END WITH THAT. are you freaking high?! what the hell was the matter with the writers, producers whoever!?!? Your way of an ending is to kill off the mother and the whole 9 damn seasons and writet that that ted ends up running back to robin?! what the hell. HOW CAN you forgive an ending like that!!!? IT WAS SO FREAKING SIMPLE. All you needed was:
*umbrella floats to ground* “and that kid is how i met your mother”.
THE END.
boom. done. thats how it should have been. Why did we bother watching it after the first damn episode if that was the result…
why does there always have to be a “twist”. why couldn’t you (the writers, the producers) just let it be. so so disappointed by that ending.
It was revealed in season 1 that the mother would be Tracy and not Robin… Has anyone wrote this and I missed it? In season 1 Ted tells the kids about a stripper called Stacy and then ends joking “and that’s how I met your mother” (and the kids yell “what???”).
That doesn’t explain why Stacy should eventually die, but it was clear right from the very beginning that a ‘Tracy’ will show up in the future.
I have sort of a unique perspective. I watched this show from the day it started until the first few episodes of the last season. Then I got busy and never saw it. Somehow the ending was never spoiled. So, I watched the entire series again on Netflix and most of the last season for the first time this year. In fact, I just now watched the last episode. I was saddened, disappointed, but also, in may ways, happy with the ending. I was sorry the mother died, but not devastated. I am glad Barney had a child, because I think he was always supposed to. Maybe that is why the writers knew things would not work with Robin. But I liked Robin and Barney. I would like to think that they would have ended up together. I don’t think Robin and Ted were as good a match. In my imagination, the rekindled thing with Ted will bring Barney back to the chase. Being a father will have grown him to be the man he needs to be, and also open up the chance for Robin to grow in becoming a step-mother. Ted will realize that chasing Robin again was his “safe” way to get back into dating (she was always his comfort zone). He will realize he was really chasing after his old hopeful self rather than Robin. They will both realize what they have is just being best friends, and not romantic love. Which will make her realize that she has been avoiding the group because losing Barney broke her heart. And then they will find their way back to each other
No. The ending sucked. It was awful. And not just because she dies. It was awful because her death was horribly executed. Horribly. It violated eight years of character development. It violated the heart of the show. The show’s creators are willing to spend episode after episode after episode leading up to a marriage that lasted ten minutes- what a legen… (wait for it…) DARY, LEGENDARY waste of time. They revealed that she died as a toss-away line, and Ted, who we spent eight years watching suffer on account of this woman, is just fine with it. It would have been no different than the love of his life tripping and falling in front of that train, then Ted just shrugging his shoulders and going back to Robin. The conclusion soured eight years of a good TV show. Horrible. Just horrible.