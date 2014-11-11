T.D. Jakes Takes Film Rights to ‘Where a Man Stands: Two Different Worlds, an Impossible Situation, and the Unexpected Friendship that Changed Everything’

T.D. Jakes has purchased the film rights to the book, “Where A Man Stands: Two Different Worlds, An Impossible Situation, and the Unexpected Friendship that Changed Everything,” an inspirational story of a coach and teacher from the other side of the tracks, who shook up the status quo and changed a community.
More from the press release:
For the first time in its 80-year history,
Carter was a fish out of water in three distinct ways:
- a black student in an almost exclusively white school
- a Christian in a predominantly Jewish community
- a boy from the wrong side of the tracks going to school in one of the world’s wealthiest zip codes
But Carter not only survived, he thrived. And during his years as a student, his roots to the school were so deeply planted that after he earned his undergraduate and master’s degree, he returned to BHHS as a coach and teacher, becoming a mentor for innumerable kids in need of a nurturing ear or a shoulder to cry on.
One of those students was
During these intervening years, Carter became its most winning and favorite coach. But
The book, just published on November 4, was written by both Carter Paysinger and Steve Fenton.
No word on who else might be involved with Jakes in getting the project to the screen, and whether it’ll be for TV or theaters. But it sounds like just the kind of inspirational story that would draw his attention.
If you’d like a copy of the book, click here.
Comments
This sounds interesting. I would actually like to see Dwayne Johnson take on role like this. Im a fan but I would like to see him do more stories involving people of color and him possibly having an African American wife and child or even a Samoan woman or family would be a nice change. He has fans of all colors and I think it’s about time for this. The Gameplan is one of my favorites and I think he would be a good choice for this.
