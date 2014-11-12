Watch: Gillian Flynn, Chris Rock, Jon Favreau and More Screenwriters on Writing This Awards Season's Top Contenders

The Hollywood Reporte r has kicked off its annual awards season series with a first video focusing on the writers of some of this year’s most talked about films.

Among the topics of conversation were how much of their writing has been autobiographical, who inspires them and how they get past writer’s block.

Naturally, McCarten referenced outer space when discussing his screenplay about the life of Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking: "It’s a bit like stars in the sky. There’s vast distances between the stars, so if you think of these highlights, these points of someone’s life, you’ve got to chart your path to the next star, and this is where the invention comes in. I call it emotional ventriloquism. I have to somehow write dialogue for a genius when you’re something far less than that, so you end up with 95 percent invented dialogue — 50 percent of the scenes didn’t quite happen in the way that you’re representing them. But you’re hoping you’re getting an emotional authenticity out of it."

Flynn is still on the roller coaster of having adapted her own novel into a well-received film. "The entire time I was adapting the screenplay I had a giant sticky note above my computer that said, ‘IT IS A MOVIE!’ to remind myself to not try to take everything from the book that I liked and jam it all in," she said.

Check out the entire video below: