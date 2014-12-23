Bill Duke's 'Dark Girls' Follow-up, 'Light Girls,' Gets a First Trailer & Release date (Heading to OWN)

Making its world premier as part of OWN Network’s month-long celebration in January honoring civil rights legends who paved the way, will be "Light Girls," Bill Duke’s follow-up to his acclaimed documentary "Dark Girls," which will air on Monday, January 19 at 9 pm ET/PT, featuring an in-depth look into colorism and the untold stories of lighter-skinned women around the globe, in contrast to "Dark Girls" and its focus on the stories of darker-skinned women.

Duke describes "Light Girls" as a study of the advantages and disadvantages of being a light-skinned woman, tackling the question: Does light skin make for an easier life?

The documentary explores skin color from historical, sociological, psychological and scientific perspectives, providing a global analysis, addressing contemporary issues like bullying, skin bleaching, and the popular "#teamlightskin versus #teamdarkskin" that was born on social media.

The documentary features interviews with celebrities including Soledad O’Brien, Diahann Carroll, India Arie, Iyanla Vanzant, Michaela Angela Davis, Kym Whitley, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Russell Simmons and more.

A first-look at the film is embedded below: