Regarding ‘Song of the South’ – The Film That Disney Doesn’t Want You to See

Thinking about
Sony’s problems with “The Interview” and whether or not to release it (the latest word
is that they finally will in a limited release on Christmas day) has one thinking about other
major studio films that haven’t seen the light of day.
It’s not a big list, but there are a few.
Usually, it’s
because the film is so bad, and got such horrible reactions at audience test
previews that the studio, thought it was better off not releasing the film, and writing
off the costs, than to spend even more money marketing a film that no
one was going to see.
And then there’s the special case of Disney’s 1946 film, “Song of the South.”
Actually, I
should admit upfront that the headline is somewhat misleading. For decades, it was
a film that Disney definitely wanted people to see (more about that
later), but for almost the last 30
years, the studio has tried as hard as it can to keep it out of sight, or even admit its existence.
The film is
based on the Uncle Remus collection of black folklore stories written by
Southern writer Joel Chandler Harris, during
the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Harris claimed he
was first inspired to write the stories when he worked on a plantation as a young
man, and according to him, was more comfortable hanging around the slave quarters
than he was among his fellow whites (needless to say, I’m sure the black slaves
on the plantation didn’t feel quite as comfortable, as Harris could
always go back to his comfy bed at the end of the day, while the slaves had to
stay there).
“South” was
the first Disney feature film to use live actors, and is to, still today, considered
a revolutionary step in filmmaking, in terms of combining live action with
animation.
The studio originally
offered the role of Uncle Remus to Rex Ingram (“The Green Pastures,” “Anna Lucasta,” “The Thief of Bagdad”) who turned it down, saying that he felt the role was too demeaning.
But they soon found their lead in the persona of New York based actor James
Baskett, who had originally auditioned for a voiceover job as one of the animated
characters in the film. Amazingly, although he looks much older in the film, Baskett
was only 41 years old when he made it, and in poor health (He died in 1948 only
two years after the film was released, due to heart failure).
The film was a modest hit when it was first released (Baskett himself was not allowed to attend
the film’s premiere in Atlanta, due to segregation laws in Georgia) and, believe
it or not, Baskett was actually awarded a special Oscar in 1948 “for his able and heart-warming
characterization of Uncle Remus, friend and story teller to the children of the
world in Walt Disney’s ‘Song of the South”. Though one should keep in mind
that, studios and publicists had much more power back then over the Academy
Awards than they do today, and Baskett’s special Oscar smells more of an arranged publicity
stunt between Disney and the Academy.
But what of
the film itself? As animated films go, it’s wonderful, but everything else, not
surprisingly, is a lot more troubling. Like other similar films of the period also dealing
with the antebellum South, the slaves in the film are all good-natured, subservient,
annoyingly cheerful, content and always willing to help a white person in need
with some valuable life lesson along the way.
In fact, they’re
never called slaves, but they come off more like neighborly workers lending a helping hand for some kind, benevolent plantation owners. “12 Years A Slave,” “Song of the South” is not. And it’s sure no “Sankofa.”
Now you
would think that, with all the offensive and muddleheaded stereotypes in the
film, that Disney would be embarrassed by
it, and very quietly hide it as a bad mistake. Well, that’s where you’re
wrong. In fact, the film was a source of pride for the studio, and they re-released
it quite a few times after its 1946 release.
The studio re-released the film in theaters again in 1956, then again in 1972 for Disney’s 50th anniversary, then again the very
next year in 1973, and yet again in 1980 for the 100th anniversary of writer Joel Chandler Harris’ first
book, and even yet again in 1986 for the film’s own 40th
anniversary. There was even a Disney
Uncle Remus newspaper comic strip which started in 1946 and continued until
1972.
Finally, at
long last, someone at the studio came to their senses and realized that, maybe “Song of the South” wasn’t exactly the right sort of film to keep releasing in
this day and age, so the studio stopped all circulation of it.
Since 1986, the film has never been re-released again in theaters, or on any
video format in the U.S. Overseas, however, is an exception, where it was released
on video in parts of Europe, Asia and Latin
America during the 80’s and early 90’s. Since then, it hasn’t been released again
overseas either.
Naturally, there are film lovers and historians who have been arguing for years for the
film to be released on DVD here in the U.S., for its historical value, and there
have been rumors from time to time that Disney was considering it, but those
rumors always turn out to be false.
However, the
film had been available for a time on YouTube, until very recently; which means there’s
a chance someone might post it again. There are also bootleg DVD copies floating
around, if you know where to find them.
But Disney would rather wish the film away.
Should
it? You can argue that, since they made it, they should own up to itm and release
the film on DVD, with an insightful commentary track, and a broader discussion
on the representation of black images in film, with black film historians and
cultural critics.
Or maybe you feel we should just forget about it, and let it
die.
But it’s a permanent record, and it will likely always exist.
And as I have said before, how can you know where you’re going, if
you don’t know where you’ve been? Meaning, we must always look at the past, no
matter how painful it may be, to help us figure out how we should deal with issues we will
face in the future.
What do you
say?
Here’s clip
from the film in which Baskett sing’s the hit song that won the Oscar for Best Original Song. And Happy Holidays!
Comments
How on earth is this racist, it’s part of history. Bring it out on dvd it’s a brilliant film.
Why do you talk about slavery so much in this piece? The movie takes place in the late 19th century – about 30-40 years after slavery was abolished.
I’ve seen a 16mm print of this film. It’s a good film. Considering what is released these days under the Disney banner, I fail to see why Disney would think this film’s re-release would be any more offensive than a lot of the current Disney releases. "Gone With The Wind" is revered as a classic and rightly so. Why should this film be considered too offensive for the public but not "GWTW"? I’m just saying’.
I think it’s just as bad as to "sweep it under the rug" and say it never existed. Not a lot of people realize this, but this movie was set AFTER the Civil War, AFTER slavery was abolished. Unfortunately, people don’t seem to realize that. It’s set in the south, so apparently, it must be set either before, or during the Civil War. Give me a freakin’ break. Is it me, or has the Politcally Correct Police gone too far? I agree slavery isn’t something that should be glorified, and racial stereotypes are wrong, but acting like it doesn’t exist is wrong, too. That being said, if they really are trying to sweep "Song of the South" under the rug, then why don’t they demolish Splash Mountain at the Disney Parks and do away with "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah" all together?
I am very interested in a copy of this movie. Isaw it as a child, my children saw it in the late seventies and I would love my great grandchildren to see it. Adults are the ones who see racism in this. Children only remember Uncle Remus and Brer Rabbit. If anyone can help me obtain a CD, please help me.
For the record, the film takes place during the reconstruction. None of the people being portrayed are slaves. Not that it makes it much better.
whats racist about this? A black man singing a song with cartoons aimed at having children having fun !dont get it !
It’s not very likely that a major American corporation is going to own up to the central role that racist entertainment has played in its success. And if media historians are really interested in the role that film and TV plays in the perpetuation of racist stereotypes, there’s always Birth of a Nation. Or VH-1.
I have mixed emotions about the film Song Of The South. It brings back good memories, and, well, my children HATED IT! Listen, as a kid I remember going to the movies with my brothers to see this. We had sold some pop bottles to acquire enough money for our tickets and refreshments. Yes sir, we were all smiles as we counted our loot, all $ 1.08 cents. That’s right, this was a time long gone by:-) So there we sat, singing along with Uncle Remus and the birds… "zippy do dah, zippity day, my oh my oh what a wonderful day". In fact, to this day, that’s the only thing I remember about the movie, is that song. But when the day came that I could share that wonderful feeling with my children, I was all smiles. However, not long into the movie my children looked at me like I’d lost my mind. In short, they didn’t spare any words in telling me the movie sucked. We walked out. To this day, whenever that movie is brought up, the jokes on me. My kids (now grown) walk around like Uncle Remus singing the zippity do dah song.
This was the first film I ever saw in a theater. I was ~ 6 y/o, and they were still screening this film in the late 80s in my home town. It actually IS as bad as all of the films MV mentioned above. They’re all terrible. Smiling happy pickaninnies, mammies, and uncles all concerned about a little white boy who’s gone missing. I knew then it was extremely racist and problematic. And only later did I realize how all other Disney movies had under and overtones of racist ideology in them. Perhaps Disney can make a mends by addressing it’s problematic history in a film or documentary. They can be creative about the way the awaken the skeletons in their closet. But ignoring it doesn’t work.
This film is NOT any worse than "Gone With The Wind" or the awful racist propaganda Looney Toons of the 30’s and 40’s (ex: "Coal Black and De Sebben Dwarves".) Yes, the Tar Baby sequence is comically offensive (but no worse than FOX’s "Family Guy", I would posit), and Disney may like to forget about it. But in fact there are many warm wonderful moments in the "Song of the South", and seeing James Baskett and the rest of the working "colored cast" on the screen is always a pleasure. I’d advise any serious student of film (and any black parent raising a conscious child) to watch it. Great discussion will always follow.
I loved this movie. I have tried so many times to find this movie so I could share it with my kids and grandkids. Loved and remember Bill ad Coo twitterepayted. I want to be able to purchase it. Song of the South. Remember many years ago when I was very young and I am turning 80 in June