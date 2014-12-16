Relative Newcomer Jaz Sinclair Joins Regina Hall & Morris Chestnut in 'Hand that Rocks the Cradle"-Style Thriller

Jaz Sinclair has joined the cast of Screen Gems’ psychological thriller "When the Bough Breaks" in which she’ll co-star with Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut.

To be directed by Jon Cassar, "When the Bough Breaks" (previously titled "The Surrogate"), tells the story of a couple who hire a surrogate to have their baby, but, as you might expect, things don’t go entirely as expected.

No confirmation yet, but I’d guess that Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut are playing the couple, while Jaz Sinclair will be the surrogate.

Director Cassar’s resume includes helming episodes of hit TV series like "24," "Daybreak" (which starred Taye Diggs), "La Femme Nikita," the most recently-broadcast "24: Live Another Day," and more. He’s also currently finishing a western titled "Forsaken," starring Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland, and Demi Moore.

Production on "The Surrogate" is set for early winter, with Unique Features’ Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne, producing.

Relative newcomer Sinclair’s credits include appearances on the small screen in "Rizzoli & Isles," and "Revolution."