Review: ‘Marco Polo’ Disappoints History, ‘Game of Thrones’ Comparisons & Netflix’s Great Reputation

Created by John Fusco, Netflix’s newest entry in its reinvention of television aims to be a grand historical epic, but is too caught up in borrowing from other works to find its own voice. The math is simple: "Game of Thrones," minus that show’s richly developed world and fantastical elements, plus some kung fu movie pastiche and even more female nudity. (Yes, more female nudity than "Game of Thrones" is possible, it turns out.)
All this in the name of telling the story of famed explorer Marco Polo, who as played by Lorenzo Richelmy is a well-meaning but somewhat bland minor character in his own story, who rarely feels essential to the political battles and literal battles being waged in 13th century China.
Calling Richelmy the star of this show is technically true, but it’s really the characters of Kublai Khan (Benedict Wong) and Jia Sidao (Chin Han) who command real attention. And it is genuinely great to see Benedict Wong (a British actor whose work has largely been limited to supporting roles in bigger projects, such as Danny Boyle’s "Sunshine" and Ridley Scott’s "Prometheus," rule so effortlessly over scenes as Khan. Beneath the beard, hairpiece and elaborate costuming, he’s still able to bring out the commanding soul of the character.
Han (perhaps most recognizable as the Hong Kong accountant in "The Dark Knight") is also a force as the influential Chinese chancellor, and in later episodes the brotherly friendship between Khan’s sons Jingim (Remy Hii) and Ahmad (Mahesh Jadu) brings some genuine humanity to the series. (Decider has a helpful character guide, if you’re struggling to keep the relationships straight.)
But in the episodes screened, there’s not a single female character who pushes beyond trope — regal Joan Chen, as Empress Chabi, spends the majority of her time focused on Khan’s concubines, while one-time concubine to the Chinese emperor Mei Lin (Olivia Cheng) doesn’t get much personality beyond loving her daughter and being manipulated by her brother, and even the tough and strong Khutulun (Claudia Kim), who wrestles with glee amongst her fellow Mongols, is quickly reduced to another love interest for Marco.
Sure, "Game of Thrones" might not be above the occasional whorehouse scene, but it’s also a show rich with a diverse array of strong, intriguing female characters, some of whom kick serious ass. Kung fu isn’t strictly limited to the men of "Marco Polo," but when women dip into the action, they tend to do so either fully nude or right before or after a sex scene. There are hints that the women of the show might be able to develop beyond the cliches they’re trapped in, especially in Episode 6. But it’s a long and naked road to that end.
Comparing one show to another may not be the most fair thing, but the question of whether "Marco Polo" is Netflix’s "Game of Thrones" is so saturated in the narrative of the show that it becomes hard to avoid. (We at Indiewire definitely asked the question after seeing a trailer.) And in case it wasn’t clear, "Marco Polo" is on a technical level as well-made as "Thrones," but otherwise definitely suffers both by comparison and on its own merits.
Netflix, for the record, has not been infalliable in the past. "Hemlock Grove" remains a very particular flavor of weird for most viewers, "Lilyhammer" has its fans but can’t ever seem to get any real traction, and "Arrested Development" Season 4, while a bold experiment in storytelling, did more to alienate old fans than bring in new ones.
But "House of Cards" has taken advantage of its creative freedom to dig into the quirks of politics and human sexuality. "Orange is the New Black" has become one of television’s most powerful celebrations of diversity, across all possible planes. And "Bojack Horseman" hid its delicate dramedy heart beneath the trappings of a raunchy animated comedy. So much of what has come before from Netflix has at least felt inspired on some level.
And the best part, it always seemed, was that these programming decisions weren’t driven primarily by studio executive whims — instead, Netflix would pick up shows based on what they’d seen performing well, algorithm-wise. "The Killing" has fans on Netflix? Netflix helps produce a new season of "The Killing." Bill Burr’s comedy specials do well? Bill Burr gets his own series.
So when I first sat down to watch "Marco Polo," I admit that it just didn’t make any sense to me. Why had Netflix spent $90 million to make a series that looked pretty good, but didn’t seem at all challenging or groundbreaking on the level of past shows? Things cleared up, though, when I found out the show had originally been developed as a series for Starz — perhaps the biggest problem with "Marco Polo" is that thanks to its Starz DNA, it can’t escape a decidedly old school feel, and thus has no place in the television revolution that Netflix, up until this very moment, had been leading.
(I’ll also say that even Starz has shown more originality and spunk recently: Take "Outlander," which in its first half-season became a rallying point for viewers interested in seeing a bold, open take on female sexuality — not to mention a pretty blatant reversal on the male gaze, never hesitating to objectify young Scotsmen above and beyond the story’s demands.)
Perhaps the most dated element of "Marco Polo" is the fundamental concept of the court of Kublai Khan as seen through the eyes of a Westerner: In a recent interview with Indiewire’s own Ben Travers, Fusco honest-to-God referred to the setting of his show, the home of 99 percent of its characters, as "an alien empire" that we would only be able to understand thanks to the perspective of its white male protagonist.
But there’s no shortage of story material in this time period; researching some of the real history behind the characters depicted was fascinating. So it might be wishful thinking on the part of this reviewer, to imagine a version of "Marco Polo" made for the same budget, with the same cast — but without relying on this outside-looking-in approach. Maybe Marco is there watching, taking notes on the sidelines for his famous future memoirs, but the real stars are the actual men and women driving the events of history. Because the fact is, a Western perspective on a foreign culture is no longer that interesting in a media environment when diverse voices are finally, finally getting a chance to break through. And it’s definitely not all that innovative or groundbreaking.
We’ve learned in the past to give Netflix shows a chance beyond the first several episodes, and the fact is that it’s not unwatchable. Some bits were amusing. Some bits were shocking. And maybe, in the back half, it might start to elicit a different reaction. But it’s definite a gamble, and that initial feeling of disappointment is always hard to overcome.
Grade: C+
READ MORE: How ‘Marco Polo,’ Netflix’s Biggest Bet Yet, Could Forever Change Film and TV
Comments
Your review is shit!!!!!!!!
Ignorance is bliss. The world has been done listening to feminist ramblings since it started. The show is not only accurate but entertaining. I can cite sources to back it up, can you?
PS – the show has rave reviews so .. Yea.
so shoulf we rewrite history to suit your feminist ideologies
Great points Josh! Yes it doesn’t make sense to me either to watch just a few episodes and then draw a conclusion on it for the whole world to see a somewhat negative view of the show. I’m only 2 episodes in and i can tell you that this is a good show and i love the sets and cinematography. Whether its accurate with its history of Marco Polo (i honestly have no clue about his story), it still does create a very majestic looking and quite beautiful world of the empire and all of the regions on their travels to his empire in China/Mongolia. The author of this says that it borrows so much from the Game of Thrones, but like you i have watched the whole Game Of Thrones series (and read all of the books) and the Marco Polo sets are astonishing and if they are similiar it is because its meant to be epic and grand like both shows are, plus its set in the 12th or 13th century. It seems that they put a lot of amazing work and time on the sets, with so much intricate detail. The kung-fu theme is pretty interesting whether or not Marco Polo did actually become a kung-fu expert or not, but it adds the fun of martial arts to the show, which can be seen as silly, but who knows what Marco Polo really learned or not. Plus Hundred Eyes is really a great character and teacher. In fact i really enjoy the differences of all the characters so far. Again i havent watched the whole 1st season yet, but so far so good! It is at least pulling me in to want to watch more of it. Thanks!
Agree with you 100%. The series should be called Khan and focus on Kublai vs. Jia Si Dao. Wong and Han are quite compelling. Maybe then, the female leads wouldn’t be there just to give away their virginity to the foreigner.
I have only watched half of the pilot episode of Game of Thrones and did not like it. I think most people that compare this show to GoT are die-hard tv show fanatics that are always looking for a constant ‘high’, tv shows seem like crack to them!
For someone that has not watched GoT, I am quite pleased to watch Marco Polo. I think bringing together international actors (who were all equally fantastic!!), the wardrobe and production, depiction of the period.. All deserve 5 stars!
So please judge the show without comparison to anything this is stupid of you!
The ability to draw people in and care about the Charictors and the story is a difficult thing to do. This is one of the best series in Netflix; I can only hope that there will be an episode 2…3…etc
Brilliant and well done Series, Comparisons to "Game of thrones "can only be made as in the epic style and expense made on sets and costumes ( and the laid back approach to naked women :-) It’s like saying Star wars is the same as star trek…As for a "Pastiche of Kung Fu" I think you nailed it without meaning too, the choreography is extremely well done along with the acting. I agree it’s good to see Benedict Wong playing a main role, Kudos!! He plays it well. If you like these grand historical drama’s I’d definitely give this one a watch and I might add it’s very loose on any real history.
What a ridiculous,uninformative review. Obviously you are very taken with Game of Thrones. What that has to do with Marco Polo is beyond me. I also find this show very interesting. Perhaps this is your first review? It seems to ramble and meander all around everything except the point. THIS show. I’m certainly glad I saw and enjoyed it before coming across this.
Basically what’s wrong with this series is that it’s called Marco Polo instead of Kublai Khan. There IS a series from 2013 about Kublai Khan though – it’s Chinese, so no sex scenes, but the story and intrigue make the series pretty good, despite lower production quality because of less cash. It’s called The Legend of Kublai Khan or 建元风云, and yes, its opening sequence looks quite similar to Game of Thrones, though the song is catchy I think.
You mention female nudity and you mention martial arts – but did not mention that there are female nude martial arts scenes…
I was wondering if Marco Polo was a good historical fiction show, not how it did or did not compare to Game of Thrones. I do not watch Game of Thrones, I do not care to watch Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones is not the epitome of a television series. There have been better shows before it, and will be better shows after it. If this was a fantasy show, by all means, draw some comparisons. But again, this is a historical fiction. I was wondering how well it compared to actual history, and how accurate the details were. This entire article barely skimmed on any topics of relevance, which is extremely absurd being that this was supposed to be a review of the show. Go watch Game of Thrones if that’s all you like, stop pretending to review shows.
Cannot agree with your review at all. I watched it loved it…. Feels like i am in 12th century.. the way it was produced.
watch the whole thing before write a long article. I’m sure Your opinion will be changed afterwards. I would give a ten even its distorted history.
Love how all the bad reviews bout this show i read are all from women. I think the women dont approve of the male to female nude ratio. This show was great and far from being one of the worst shows. Everyone i know thats watched it likes it as well. Why critics dont like this show is beyond me. I always thought critics tend to approve of shows people actually like to watch considering their jobs depend on people relating to their opinions.
Agree fully with Josh, Marco Polo cannot be compared with Game of Thrones – it is not supposed to be a fantasy… I’m watching it now annd loving it. The only point I can agree with in this review is that there are no female characters as strong as in Game of Thrones, but then again, I doubt it would make sense in the historic setting to have a female leader, even so, the story has strong female characters.
This review was awful. You didn’t even finish the series and you’re making all these pronouncements about it. Anyone who is a fan of Mongol history will certainly appreciate the many historical details, such as waiting until all four of the horse’s feet are off the ground before firing an arrow. This reviewer seems like a Tumblr SJW, trying to find reasons to be offended. There are plenty of in-depth female characters and stories, and there are plenty of flimsy male characters. Get over yourself, stop trying to seem thoughtful by finding petty shit to complain about, and enjoy the damn show.
>All of these comparisons to game of thrones seem pretty ridiculous to me. I religiously watch and have read game of thrones and I don’t see it.
That’s because you are a fcuking imbecile with an IQ no higher than your shoe size.
It reminds me more of Chinese cinema of the 1980s especially Farewell My Concubine. It is funny that you criticize it for treating Chinese history and society as alien then immediately grab a fantasy reference (hey they got dragons too!) to hang it on.
Couple thing- when you write "through the eyes of a Westerner" you seem to be making the assertion that your fascinating research was somehow not written in English- which I doubt. You also seem to make the assertion that 13th century Earth would somehow not be "dated." Worst yet you have this idea that women in the 13th century Khan empire would have some kind of modern womens-rights lens. You are obviously disilussioned with the reality of history itself. Get help.
I agree that the comparison to Game of Thrones is completely unfair. This is historical fiction. MP stands and dies on it’s own merits. Unfortunately, the only interesting characters are Kublai Khan and the Chines Chancellor. The women are pure sex objects and Marco character is bland as bland can be. On the positive, great costumes and sets.
The comparison to game of thrones is too simplistic and does not give this series its due. This series is on par with The Borgias and almost as compelling as Rome. The female nudity is rather gratuitous, the dialogue somewhat laborious at times, but it’s worthwhile viewing.
this series should be called marco polio–it is a Hollywood disease.
All of these comparisons to game of thrones seem pretty ridiculous to me. I religiously watch and have read game of thrones and I don’t see it. I literally just watched every episode of Marco today and I just don’t see it. The story, the cinematography, and I guess just the show as a whole feels very different to me. I have somewhat of an advantage over the author of this article because I watched the whole season, but I love this show. I feel like writing a review on a show before you’ve seen the whole season(especially on netflix, considering it’s meant to be watched as a whole) is just ridiculous. Like, let’s watch the first 3 episodes of breaking bad and declare it awful like most of the reviews I’ve seen. Damn man, watch the full season. I just finished it and I feel like I blew my load and now I have to wait forever. One of the best season finales I’ve ever seen.
Psst…Italians aren’t white.
Very informative article and I appreciate your trying to be fair to Netflix. As you mentioned, everything they’ve done wasn’t a home run, but what is successful is VERY successful. I am a huge fan of House of Cards and can’t wait for the 1st of the year to arrive. I am such a Netflix fan that I actually feel bad that they didn’t knock it out of the park with Marco Polo. Oh well. . . I will continue to look forward to the new shows. No matter how "not so good" Netflix is – it is 100% better than network and some cable TV.
Nothing like switching Netflix regions, you get so much more content for the same money, non-US libraries might have less but alot of different content, see thevpn.guru/netflix-proxy-region-how-to-change-dns-vpn
Did the “reviewer” even watch the series? Almost everything they said is so wrong it makes me gag. Ridiculous. Also, to say that something “disappoints history”, while ignoring a piece of written history as important to Mongolian culture as The Secret History of the Mongols is ludicrous. Please, someone tell me that this person is not getting paid to write this?! Because I could help my seven year old nephew to write a better review for a much better price.