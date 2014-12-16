Seeking Our Story: The Art of Pioneering Animator Lotte Reiniger

The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming book by author Heidi Honeycutt.

Charlotte “Lotte”

Reiniger (1899-1981)

was a German silhouette artist and animator in the first half of the 20th

century. Blessed from an early age with a strange affinity for cutting shadow-puppet silhouettes, Reiniger parlayed her imagination and talent into a

filmmaking career and established the sub-genre of silhouette animated film. In

a 1936 article titled “Scissors Make Films” for Sight & Sound magazine, Reiniger said, “I could cut silhouettes

almost as soon as I could manage to hold a pair of scissors.”

At 17, she was

hired by filmmaker Paul Wegener (director of the horror film Der Golem) to create and animate rat

puppets in his 1918 film Der Rattenfanger Von Hamelin (The Pied Piper

of Hamelin). By the time she was 19, Reiniger was making short silhouette

films for the German Institut fur Kulturforschung, which also exhibited them.

It was at this time that she met and married her life and work partner Carl

Koch, an art historian who became extremely interested in helping Reiniger

further her career as an animator. It was Berlin banker Louis Hagen, however,

who funded her first feature-length animated film as a personal investment –

one for which he never saw a monetary return.

The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926) was the first feature-length

animated film ever made – not Disney’s Snow

White, as many believe. There is another contender for the title, the 1917

Argentinean film El Apóstol by early

animator Quirino Cristiani. However, all of the prints of El Apóstol were lost in a fire, so verification of the length of

the film has been debated (particularly by German film scholars vying for

Reiniger’s crowning as the first feature-length animator in film history). If it

wasn’t the first, The Adventures of

Prince Achmed comes in a cool second.

In 1920s Weimar Germany, expressionism was the

artistic choice of the intellectual set, and in Paris, where Reiniger and Koch

spent plenty of time with artists, the avant-garde movement was in

full swing. Reiniger’s chosen medium allowed for a surrealist quality that

appealed to the modern-art crowd of continental Europe. Jean Renoir and Bertolt

Brecht were among two of Reiniger’s loudest supporters. Reiniger and Koch set

about creating a marvelous and fantastic animated silent film based on stories

from The Arabian Nights, the idea

being that they were not limited by the confines of live-action film production

and could create marvels such as flying horses, demons, and transforming

sorcerers without having to worry about expenses, actors, or a large crew. The Adventures of Prince Achmed took

three years from inception to completion with a small crew of four to aid with

background art, detail work, and special effects. Highly stylized, Reiniger’s

art embodied the bold compositions and theatrical settings of expressionist

live-action film, while also presenting the audience with an entirely new art

form.

Reiniger eventually left Germany in the 1930s because of the

rise of the Nazi party.

Unfortunately,

when she fled, she left many of the original negatives of her films, so that

those that exist today are copies of copies of copies, and much of the original

detail has vanished. Reiniger went on to make two more features and dozens of

short films in the United Kingdom and in France, many of which are available

digitally today, and all of which deal with the fantastic and fairy tales.

Reiniger is hailed by animation academics and fans as one of the greatest

figures in cinematic animation of all time. She made her last film in 1980 and

died shortly thereafter at the age of 82. She had never made a live-action

film or an animated film that did not include silhouettes.

This month, Seeking

Our Story screens Lotte Reiniger’s The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926) on Friday, December 19th at 8 PM as

part of Friday Night Film Club at MiMoDa Studio in Los Angeles.

Prior to the screening

at 7 PM, join @WomenNMedia in connecting film

enthusiasts and above- and below-the-line crew members to build future

collaborative relationships.

Networking at 7 PM.

Film at 8 PM. This is a community screening with donations accepted.

Heidi Honeycutt is a film journalist and author. She has contributed articles and opinions about women directors to Celluloid Ceiling: Women Directors Breaking Through, Indiewire, Fangoria Magazine, Famous Monsters of Filmland, and MovieMaker Magazine, among other publications. She is the Director of Programming of the genre-film showcase Etheria Film Night for emerging women directors.