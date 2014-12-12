Theatrical Release Date for Critically-Acclaimed Coming-of-Age Drama 'Girlhood' Set

Announced a month ago, Karidja Touré and Assa Sylla – stars of one of the most buzzed about films this year, French filmmaker Céline Sciamma’s coming-of-age drama “Bande de filles” (“Girlhood”) – were selected by the French Academy to be honored with its Révélations des César (essentially a breakthrough award for newcomers; or performers to watch). The César, of course, is the French equivalent of the Oscars here in the USA, so this is a top honor for both of them.

“Girlhood” follows Marieme, a high schooler who feels oppressed by her family environment, dead-end future prospects, and the rowdy boys in her neighborhood, whose life gets a much-desired lift when she meets a group of 3 free-spirited girls. She changes her name, her dress code, and quits school to be accepted by her new friends, hoping that becoming a part of their clique will provide her with the escape she’s long wanted.

The film, which made its world premiere as a 2014 Directors’ Fortnight selection – a Cannes sidebar which is distinguished by its independent-mindedness, and its non-competitive nature, striving to be eclectic and receptive to unlikely forms of cinematic expression – was eventually picked up by Strand Releasing for USA distribution, for an early 2015 release. Today, Strand has announced that the film’s premiere date has been set for January 30, 2015, starting in New York.

Both Zeba and Wendy reviewed the film (at TIFF and LFF respectively), and both praised it! Read their thoughts here and here.

Trailer below (although I’m sure we’ll get a new one from Strand soon)::