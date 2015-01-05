Aphex Twin Says Chris Cunningham Made A Zombie Movie But Decided Not To Release It, May Collaborate With Him Again

For a certain music fan, the ’90s are defined by the collaborations between knob twiddler Aphex Twin and director Chris Cunningham. The pair delivered two of the most iconic videos of the decade with "Come to Daddy" and "Windowlicker," while Cunningham also directed the beautiful video for Bjork‘s "All Is Full Of Love" (which reportedly features some of the work he did for Stanley Kubrick on "A.I.: Artificial Intelligence" during his brief association with the project, and obviously before Steven Spielberg became involved). But where has Cunningham been lately? He’s been doing commercials and music videos here and there, while also being loosely affiliated with various big screen projects that never seem to pan out. But it seems he has one in the can…he’s just not going to release it.

In a feature for Groove, the electronic artist took questions from other musicians, and Gernot Bronsert of Moderat asked, "Who is Rubber Johnny?", referring to the title character in Cunningham’s experimental short of the same name (also scored by Aphex Twin). And here’s what Richard D. James had to say.

“Chris Cunningham—who did the video—should answer that question. But it’s him who’s playing the guy in the wheelchair. I would like to work with him again, but he lives in Los Angeles now. I’ve talked to him several times, so there might be something happening. I remember him telling me he does a zombie film and then he decided not to release it, cause there was another zombie film coming out. I think he’s too sensitive,” Aphex Twin stated.

So, is Chris Cunningham sitting on a completed zombie movie? Can we Kickstarter a release or something, because we’d love to see it, and can’t imagine what kind of nightmarish approach he took with the genre. Until we know more, check out some of Cunningham’s past work below, including a excerpt from his multimedia project for Warpaint.









