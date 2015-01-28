Berlin 2015: Octavia Spencer Reteaming w/ ‘The Help’ Producer for Mary Seacole Biopic

Details on a new project Octavia Spencer is now attached to, which will be shopped at the upcoming European Film Market, which runs in conjunction with the Berlin Film Festival…
Brian O’Shea, CEO of The Exchange, announced today that Octavia Spencer is attached to Brunson Green’s “Seacole.”
The pair last worked together on “The Help,” which Spencer co-starred in, and Green produced.
Via the press release, the project is described as an epic drama that will be directed by acclaimed theater and filmmaker Charlie Stratton, from a screenplay written by Academy Award nominee Dianne Houston and Marnie Dickens. It’ll tell the widely unknown, inspirational true story of the Jamaican doctress, Mary Seacole. Her self-sacrifice on the front lines and fierce, adversarial relationship with Florence Nightingale during the Crimean War made her famous in her time. She became a worldwide sensation, eventually becoming the first black female bestselling author. Her story has been lost in the discrimination of history and overshadowed by Nightingale. The film focuses on the fast-paced and bloody action of the Crimean battlefield, Mary’s desire to work with Nightingale, and her unrelenting dedication to care for the British soldiers during and after the war. “Seacole” will show Mary’s stark contrasts and remarkable similarities to Nightingale – the greatest thing dividing them being the color of their skin.
Octavia Spencer will of course play Mary Seacole.
“It is time to bring Mary Seacole’s story to the big screen, Octavia Spencer will bring her wit and determination to this strong character”, said Brian O’Shea from The Exchange.
Brunson Green commented: “It’s exciting to be working with Octavia again to bring this important and moving story to life. Mary Seacole was a dynamic, complex and charming woman, knowing Octavia and her immense talent, there is no one better to embody this impressive and courageous historical figure.”
In brief… Seacole was born Mary Jane Grant in Kingston, Jamaica in 1805 to a Scottish soldier, and Jamaican mother. She learned her nursing skills from her mother, who ran a boarding house for injured soldiers. In 1836, Mary married Edwin Seacole but the marriage was short-lived as he died in 1844. Seacole was an inveterate traveller, and before her marriage, visited other parts of the Caribbean, including Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas, as well as Central America and Britain. On these trips she complemented her knowledge of traditional medicine with European medical ideas. In 1854, she traveled to England again, and approached the War Office, asking to be sent as an army nurse to the Crimea, where there was known to be poor medical facilities for wounded soldiers. She was refused. But, undaunted, Seacole funded her own trip to the Crimea where she established the British Hotel near Balaclava, to provide “a mess-table and comfortable quarters for sick and convalescent officers.” She also visited the battlefield, sometimes under fire, to nurse the wounded, and became known as “Mother Seacole.” Her reputation rivaled that of Florence Nightingale. After the war, she returned to England destitute and sick. Word of her plight spread, which would lead to a benefit festival organised to raise money for her, attracting thousands of people. Later that same year (1857), Seacole published her memoirs, “The Wonderful Adventures of Mrs Seacole in Many Lands.” She would eventually die on May 14, 1881.
The project, which reads like it could be an awards season contender (the film overall and its star), is to be co-produced and financed by Umedia (“The Artist,” “Grace of Monaco”).
“Seacole” will be introduced to international buyers by The Exchange at Berlin EFM’15, February 5-12, 2015.
Comments
As much as I love OS, my pet peeve is inauthentic Jamaican accents. I guess I’d better brace myself for this one! Oof!
@ Troublemaker, oh me oh my, I do believe you’ve did it, this time. Yep, you’ve managed to win me over. History says the white viewing audience loves black female characters when they’re maids, sleeping with men other than their husbands and mammy types. Examples: Benjamin Button, The Help, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder and Monsters Ball. Now, to quiet the voices of the African American community who may protest negative stereotypes, they simply give the characters fancy clothes and/or a fancy title or degrees (Lawyers). Additionally, as in The Butler and The Help, although the black characters are maids and butlers who had the white man’s foot on their neck and deep in their a$$, to appease the black viewers, the lowly servants get a bone by serving dookie pies or being invited to the white house for dinner. So Octavia’s character better stay within Hollywood’s rules if the producers knows what’s best for them. As you pointed out, this crew, The Help crew has been there and done that, to the sound of $$$MILLIONS$$$. Yes sir Ms. Troublemaker, I do believe you’ve uncovered the mammy in the Mary Seacole biopic. But tell me, what new trick will they use to fake-n-shake black folks into soppin’ this up?
@CC Oh lawd! Again this is not personal. Not personal at all! Yes, Octavia’s character will be a mammy! Look who is producing this movie! It’s the same producer on "The Help!" This is basically "The Help 2!" Florence Nightingale was a nurse back in her day. So if Mary Seacole worked closely with her, she too was a nurse but let me stress that the nurse of back then is what is called the nurse’s aide of today which means that Octavia’s character will be doing all the grunt work like cleaning the wounds, washing sick bodies, cleaning up blood and vomit and holding the dying to her big breast and telling them they have to hold on for dear life. With Octavia being so overweight, her character will be a mammy. Y’all should know that Hollywood ain’t trying to portray no full black woman as a pioneer but to continue a stereotype. "The Help" made a lot of money for those producers and they are trying to make more money on Mary Seacole aka "The Help 2" but they can’t name it "The Help 2" because they know that black folks will get up in arms. That’s why they disguised this film as some sort of "doctress" when they know it’s really a mammy. Mother Seacole is really Mammy Seacole
@troublemaker
Maybe you should read more about Mary Seacole. She wasn’t changing bandages for Florence. She worked on her own to helo the soldiers because Nightingale did not accept her to work with her.
Also Mary describes herself in her autobiography as a “portly woman” so she was a larger woman. Octavia’s weight shouldn’t even be something you bring up.
I will agree on one thing, a biracial actress should play her if we are to keep to the truth of who she is. I love Octavia, however if we are upset when white actors play people of other races, then we should have a biracial woman portray a biracial woman from history.
I’m sure people will disagree but it is how I feel.
Mammy!!!??? Troublemaker, what in the world are you talking about? How did you visualize a mammy type from this post? It appears as if you have a thang against Octavia… and I don’t know why? Speaking of being puzzled by your recent comments, whatsup with your opinion of Ava DuVernay? I mean, these women can’t seem to do right by you? One is playing the part of a doctor but in your mind she’s a mammy b/c she’s not built like Viola Davis. And, if Ava isn’t giving 100% of the profits of her next film on Katrina to the survivors of Hurricane, then she is using the film as Oscar bait. What the…? Come on Ms. Troublemaker, what’s up? What the real issue you have with these successful black women? I can assume what that may be but I think it’s best that you tell us what’s really going on? Because as of late you’re not making much sense. Some might say you’re showing the signs of the H-Word, so say it ain’t so. You’re starting to make Daryl look good :-)
@Lauren Mary Seacole was biracial also but Octavia isn’t. So if they could get a full black woman to play an overweight biracial woman, why the hell can’t she be in shape like Viola? If they want to keep it real, let them get an overweight biracial woman to play mammy.
Fat shaming much Troublemaker? From the picture above Mary Seacole was not skinny.
This story needs to be told I hope they do it justice
My 1998 book was the first book about Nightingale to mention Seacole. I described her as a hero. Can we stop calling her a ‘doctress’ in English please. We don’t call female actors actresses any more. Back in the day ‘doctress’ was a word in the Creole culture for a real doctor. Male doctors were considered quacks in that culture. Today in English ‘doctress’ means fringe medicine. She was mainstream. Herbals was all they had in the 1850s.
Meryl Streep wasn’t cast. I guess that’s a step in the right direction. If the film is actually about Mary Seacole and not some insignificant or made up white person, that’s two steps in the right direction.
I really like this story but my only concern is Octavia Spencer needs to drop at least 50 – 60lbs. If she remains overweight, this character can be easily seen as a mammy.
I will check this out, good to see black people doing work like this.
Go Octavia!!! Go!!!