Chris Pratt Eyed By Disney For 'Indiana Jones' Reboot, And Karl Urban Rumored For 'Suicide Squad'

We’re living in a Chris Pratt world, which for Hollywood means throwing every possible franchise his way after he proved his leading man status last summer with "Guardians Of The Galaxy." In a few months, he’ll be welcoming everyone back to "Jurassic World," he’ll shoot the "Magnificent Seven" remake this year, and he’s also the voice for "The LEGO Movie" franchise.

So why not give the charming everyman another bit tentpole to carry? That’s the thinking at Disney, according to Deadline. The studio is eyeballing the actor to lead the inevitable reboot of "Indiana Jones."

Let’s pause a second here. We’ve been down this path before in the past, with Bradley Cooper and Robert Pattinson reportedly considered at various times. Meanwhile, it was only last month when mouse house CEO Bob Iger said "we’d love to make another Indiana Jones movie, but we’re pacing ourselves right now," adding that their focus is on "Star Wars." So does that mean talks aren’t happening? Not necessarily, but it could be early in the process. And certainly Pratt’s dance card is pretty full at the moment. But it’s only going to get busier, so maybe Disney should lock him down now.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. still needs a replacement for Tom Hardy in "Suicide Squad," and another name has entered the mix. JoBlo says Karl Urban is being eyeballed for Rick Flag, but in another twist, apparently Ed Harris and Max Martini are in contention to play Rick Flag Sr., who heretofore will be called Dad Flag.

Lastly, since we’re on the topic of DC movies, Amy Adams recently shared how much screentime her Lois Lane will have with Batman in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice." “I was only in one scene with him, I think I’m allowed to say that. So I didn’t get to see much, but what I saw was fantastic,” she said (via Tewkesbury Admag).