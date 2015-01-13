'Ghost In The Shell' With Scarlett Johansson Sets 2017 Release Date, 'Jungle Book' Pushed To 2016

You want to make an anime superfan upset? Tell them the live-action remake stars Scarlett Johansson, is coming from Disney, and will be directed by "Snow White And The Huntsman" helmer Rupert Sanders. Now you can bug them for a couple more years about it.

The studio has slated the already semi-controversial "Ghost in the Shell" do-over for an April 14, 2017 release date. It parks the movie right between "Pacific Rim 2" and Universal‘s mystery monster movie project. Summer no longer stands alone as blockbuster season, in case you had any doubt.

Meanwhile, Jon Favreau‘s "The Jungle Book" has been pushed back six months, to April 15, 2016, where it’ll square off against "Goosebumps" and "The Best Man Wedding." Taking its place this year is the true story story drama, "The Finest Hours," with Casey Affleck and Chris Pine. Now arriving on October 9th, does Disney smell Oscar for this one?

Lastly, David Lowery‘s "Pete’s Dragon" will breathe fire on August 12, 2016, where it will face stiff competition from raunchy comedy "Bad Grandpa," raunchy animated movie "Sausage Party," and Universal‘s "Spectral."