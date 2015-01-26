Harvey Weinstein Explains What Happened With ‘Grace Of Monaco,’ Says He Was Right About ‘Snowpiercer’

One of the most buzzed about and then quickly forgotten movies of 2014 was "Grace Of Monaco." On paper, it had all the trappings of a potentially strong film, with Nicole Kidman taking the lead role in a drama about Grace Kelly, with "La Vie En Rose" director Olivier Dahan at the helm. But things started to go sour as the film was hitting the finish line. In the fall of 2013, Dahan spoke openly to the French press about his battles with producer Harvey Weinstein who he claimed wanted a more "sanitized" and "Hollywood" friendly film. The Weinstein Company considered not even releasing the movie at all, but relented, and "Grace Of Monaco" headed to Cannes, where it opened the festival, only to be absolutely savaged by critics. So what happened? Will we see it? Well, Weinstein has some answers.
"…you’ll probably see it, either in a small theatrical release or on TV afterwards, but this is what happened. The script we signed on for was like ‘The King’s Speech,’ with the big moment where Princess Grace steps up. That is what attracted Nicole….I’d seen rushes that were great," the producer told Deadline. "The director is French, and he turned it more into a Hitchcock movie like a paean to ‘Vertigo,’ which ironically Grace wasn’t in. The writer, Arash Amel, called me and said, what happened to my script. It’s like welcome to Hollywood. Writers don’t have any say, but we decided to pair him up with a team of people and see what he could do about restoring the movie to the way it looked when he wrote it. He did a wonderful job. You can ask Nicole. A beautiful job."
"The director refused and criticized me profusely," Weinstein continued. "In the old days, I would have fought for it. Here, I said, the better part of valor was just to tell Nicole, you should get this done and if you can’t then I’m not going to, because I’m tired of this. I don’t want these fights. That movie would have been helped greatly by the writer’s cut of the film and it’s something that people should see someday. It wasn’t a transformative movie but it was a damn entertaining one. But Olivier Dahan wanted to do what Olivier wanted to do. He called me names in the French newspapers. I figured the best thing to do was to step out. I had already said what I had to say and let Cannes be the judge…That moniker of Harvey Scissorhands has always followed me and simply put, it was made up by a competitor who probably has re-cut more movies than I have. I’ve never cut a movie behind anybody’s back. We told Olivier what we were doing, and asked him to come for the test. The producer of the film thought Olivier shouldn’t come for the test. Everything is transparent and upfront and yet these monikers persist."
However, there are a few filmmakers who might argue that Harvey’s nickname exists for a reason. Certainly, even if he’s never been in an edit bay cutting a film himself, he has strongly influenced the creative direction and decision making of films released under his banner. Indeed, Weinstein also clashed with Bong Joon-ho over "Snowpiercer," wanting significant cuts for the film’s stateside release. The director insisted upon his final cut being released, and ultimately it was, although the planned wide theatrical bow for "Snowpiercer," was changed to a VOD/limited release rollout. The latter strategy was widely successful, and some even claimed upon seeing the numbers, that Weinstein missed the boat in giving the picture a bigger release, but he stands by his decision.
"I didn’t see the movie as commercial in a 2500 screen launch, which they wanted to do," Weinstein says. "I saw it as an art house film, the way he directed it. I said we should cut 20 minutes and a few other things. Major directors who I will not name said the same thing to me. Some of the biggest directors in the world said Harvey’s helping you. We came up with this idea about VOD and ‘Snowpiercer’ worked great. Then I got criticized. They said, had I had the guts to go wide with such a great movie it would have done well. I owned Australia on the movie and I told them, go wide. We bombed. I wanted to see it for myself and then every other country, with the exception of France where the comic book is based and South Korea where Bong Joon-Ho is a huge hero, and the movie didn’t work anywhere except for America where we did this VOD platform and it was a spectacular hit. Nobody writes that article, one that says, that son of a bitch was right."
Well, we suppose Harv has come out and just said it himself. Thoughts? Did "Snowpiercer" need a trim? Let us know in the comments section.
One of the most compelling science fiction films I’ve seen, and I’ve been watching film since 1955. Wish it had gone theatrical; I would have gone to see it on the big screen, too.
Yeaaahhhh.
"I owned Australia on the movie and I told them, go wide. We bombed." What a crock. It opened in just one cinema in Melbourne. Population 4+ million. If that’s going wide, then easy to see why it ‘bombed’
Snowpiercer never got a wide release in Australia. It played at the Sydney Film Festival & was then released on 2 screens in July 2014, averaging $26,000 per screen on opening weekend.
Now, Australia may not be a huge market, but 2 screens is not a wide release. I’m from Perth, and we didn’t get it in cinemas here.
So how can Harvey say it bombed in Australia with a wide release that it never had???
Harvey’s talking out his backside about the release of Snowpiercer in Australia. Either that or he’s a little confused about what constitutes a wide release down under! To quote the Sydney Morning Herald’s 25th July 2014 edition, a story headed Snowpiercer: the quirky little film that could —
"…given its singular achievements, and universally favourable reviews, why has Snowpiercer arrived in Australia with so little fanfare? And why is it such a limited release? It has opened on single screens in Melbourne and Sydney…"
Harvey’s crime was trying to cut Snowpiercer in the first place. Only cut it, if it’s a bad film. Never cut a good film to try to maximize audience appeal.
my thought is that if Weinstein himself has that much power over the industry for what he says, how about just putting the films as it is and let the art speak for itself. Put efforts in promoting and advertising and critics will do their work, and people will go see the great films.These people think the audiences are dumb and impatient. Don’t corner our culture into your idea of what it is.
Snowpiercer is undoubtedly one of the greatest movies released last year and was a personal favorite for me.
Living in Australia I agree that the film commercially was relatively unsuccessful. But that had nothing to do with the decision to "go wide". It was very poorly marketed before release in major theaters for the entire year pre release. To give you an idea – I was super excited to see this from the overseas and festival hype and I had little to no idea as to what date it was coming out – let alone what month. The commercial failure is indicative of a poorly marketed film rather than the film not having a chance to do better in larger theaters. Maybe that’s just me and the philosophy would be lost on the larger audience though
I can’t help but be reminded of what happened with Brazil. When making a film like Snowpiercier that has such a clear vision and story arc to cut any of it would have been a crime ( not literally but figuratively).
However Harvey has always made it clear that he is looking out for his company first and doesn’t give a –bleep— about the integrity of a film.
Money is his bottom line.
He said he would cut it for wide release. Harvey has a different opinion about what will play over 2500 theaters than what will play in 800. Instead, he left the film how it was and did a smaller distribution and it was a success. We don’t know how it would have played over a wide release.
Snowpiercer didn’t need a trim. It needed a better distributor. Does anyone really expect such an arrogant guy to admit he was wrong?
If Harvey had opted to market the movie the same way he whores himself in marketing Oscar baiting flicks, Snowpiercer would’ve been a huge hit, as it already made double its budget worldwide. Instead he chose a new platform to release it as an experiment, you could tell Harvey did not trust in the movie and the director’s vision. It was a great movie as it is and he wanted to commercial and dumb it down. All he had to do was come up with a savvy marketing and Americans would flock to watch it, it has Captain American for frack’s sake, and hell of a reconisable cast. It would’ve done good business as it proved by its worldwide tally. Harvey just can’t stop tempering with Director’s visions. Why does he even bother with buying these films if he knows he can’t control the director’s vision. Just keep buying oscar baiting films like King’s Speech and Imitation Game crap. And yeah, nobody’s going to write that article, cuz they know you’re bullshitting anyway.
Snowpiercer was probably one of the worst films I’ve seen in years, and I’m a filmmaker who loves all kinds of films. There is even a website dedicated to how God awful that crap film was.
To add to what I wrote before, Snowpiercer had one of the best per screen averages of the year in Australia, which shows they screwed up in not going wide, just as they did in the US where they went VOD only.
yes…GraceKelly deserved more … and Weinstein is to be applauded for trying to present his vision – however, the original script was weak from the very beginning so the writer himself should take some accountability as the real story as portrayed in he book "My Days with Princess Grace of Monaco" would have been just as intriguing.
Snowpiercer was good movie. I believe if it was released in the US it would have gotten good reviews.
Hated Snowpiercer. I have no idea what Weinstein wanted to cut, but that movie had some serious pacing problems at the beginning and the ending, whether you like the content or not, felt so bloated.
Snowpiercer still hasn’t had a UK release, so to be determined if the film would have worked there or not.
Harvey is lying. Snowpiercer played on only one screen in Sydney. They didn’t go wide in Australia at all.
Yeah, I think a lot could have been cut after Evan’s arrives at the end of the train, to me, it "derails" the film… hahahahahahahahahahaha!
They should’ve cut that ridiculous, hammy "babies taste best" scene.
Snowpiercer is one of the best films in recent years. Weinstein’s preference to cut it calls into question his judgement.
Nope. Snowpiercer is fine the way it is. I can also predict the number one thing Harvey would have cut is all the stuff with Chris Evan’s character in the third act so he could stay the "heroic ideal".
Snowpiercer was one of my favorite films of 2014. I respect Harvey’s decision to promote the film via VOD and limited release, after all he had the power to not release the film at all as such what happened with Grace of Monaco. Snowpiercer is a film that not a whole lot of Americans would be used to. Its formula is different from that of traditional American films. I would have preferred to see it Wide-Release, but then again having seen the movie in a small local theater gave me the chance to help spread the film via word of mouth. In the end, I believe it all worked out.
In France, a reaaly small portion of the population read the original comic-book. There may be more french people knowing Bong Joon-Ho than the original book.
What made the difference was that the distributor (also co-producer) put up a big marketing campaign, that’s all.