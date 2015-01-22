'Mommy' and Me: Why Xavier Dolan's Film Is This Writer's 'Boyhood'

“What

did you think of it?” a colleague asked me immediately after the screening,

after I had heard his answer to the same question. I was at a loss for words,

and inarticulately sputtered, “I have… feels.” It’s as concise as I could have

worded it, so soon after the film, one I’d been anticipating for months. It was

a film I would not stop talking about since its production had been announced,

since it had premiered at Cannes, and since I had watched the trailer on a loop

and teared up each time. My expectations were high. And though it was a messily

worded response, it was not a terribly inaccurate way of distilling my reaction

to Xavier Dolan’s fifth film Mommy.

But, one word or one thousand, they won’t be a totally satisfying way of

describing my reaction to Mommy, the same problem I had with his first film I Killed my Mother. “Is this your Boyhood?” he asked, when I said I felt

connected to the subject matter. I replied, “Yeah, this and I Killed My Mother are my Boyhood.”

It’s

true, Dolan’s first feature, which he made at 18, is one of the most, if not the most, personal films I’ve ever

experienced. And by “my Boyhood”, I

mean that it’s the film that hits close to home. It’s jarring and almost

soul-crushingly close to the relationship I have with my mother. But I fully

admit that it’s also arguably the weakest in his filmography, filled with an

indulgence that certainly may make sense both contextually and extra-textually

(he was 18), but grates quickly. (Its

latter half also feels a bit unfocused, yet houses some of the strongest

emotions.) To fully elaborate on how I feel about I Killed My Mother, and Mommy

for that matter, would to divulge things about my personal life, a thing I

have been, up until now, hesitant to do.

In

a more boringly qualitative way: If I

Killed My Mother suffered from precocious indulgence, then Mommy suffers from maybe the opposite of

that. Having been a fan of Dolan’s work for a while now, you kind of get used

to his tricks. Mommy is ostensibly

about the torrid relationship between Diane (Anne Dorval) and her son, Steve

(Antoine-Olivier Pilon). Steve has ADHD, which makes him prone to violent

outbursts and manic rages. When Diane first picks him up from the institutional

boarding school, we learn that he has set the cafeteria on fire, burning one of

his classmates. Before we see him on screen, we understand Steve is really something. And so, the film treads on

for two hours, without too much surprise. There’s a plot reversal here and

there, but nothing serious or monumental, even concerning the relationship

between Steve and Diane, as far as the context of Dolan’s films go.

The

most striking aspect of his temper is the altercation that happens between he

and his mother early in the film. It’s unpleasant, maybe a little shocking to

anyone else. But when I watched it, I felt a pang of recognition. That kind of

event, where something small would escalate and erupt into something larger,

became commonplace at home. Steve walks back and forth in an effort to regain

control of his emotions. He punches, no, he pounds the wall as if to destroy it

and knock it down. I had flashbacks to doing similar things, memories of

arguments that flew out of control and my attempts to reign in my rage, whether

it be smacking myself in the head or heading back into my roo to throw

something at the wall so I didn’t hurt anyone. Lest I be completely cliché,

Steve forces the animal back into its cage, or he tries to. But he can’t hear

anything or see anything when his temper flares up. It’s like the world closing

in on him and he has to break free, even if it means hurting himself or a loved

one.

But

then something happens which puts all the previously comparably narratively

uninteresting or conventional events into perspective. There’s the impression

that this film carries itself on the existence of hope, particularly the idea

that love conquers all. But as the principal of the boarding school says,

“Loving people doesn’t save them.” Diane brings Steve to the institution, just

after a nice day at the beach, taking advantage of the bill that was mentioned

in a title card at the beginning of the film, denoting a fictional Canada where

one can dispose of their children into government institutions without due

process of the law. It’s a last resort kind of move, the very last resort. It

denotes the fact that the bond between the two is not enough to ignore Steve’s

behavioral issues. It means that the

hope that existed in the film is now gone, which makes me worry about my own

story. What if all hope is lost?

It

was uncomfortable watching the film. It was unnerving seeing so much of life,

even in an extreme portrayal, up on screen. It was weird to see the

relationship with my mother from my mother’s side. But it was necessary. If I Killed My Mother was from the perspective

of the bratty child (only a tangential understanding of the film, mind you),

then Mommy is like the mirror image.

And that’s awkward for me. It’s like looking through my mother’s eyes at what

I’ve done, at how I’ve taken my mother for granted, how we’ve abused each other

and done terrible things one another. Granted, Steve is a far more extreme

character, but it’s easy to project myself onto him and see the similarities in

the relationships we have with our mothers. It’s almost an unconscious effort

to look at his actions, understand the previously strong bond between them, how

it has since eroded and see myself and my mother in that. In that way, the most

“troublesome” aspect of Mommy was

that it was so confrontational for me.

When

people ask me what the relationship I have with my mother is like, I tell them

to watch I Killed My Mother, in an

off handed snarky way. I add, “It’s like that, but less happy.” I say, “Our

relationship is tempestuous.” I’m not just saying that because the ferocity of

the relationship is something every teenager goes through, and I’m not saying

it because the film is easy to project oneself, myself, onto. I say it because

it is the closest thing to the relationship I have with my mother in any format

or medium or anything. Watching it doesn’t get easier with time, and I assume

the same will be for Mommy. Each

time, I see how precise the dialogue is, precise in the way that chunks of

conversations are things that my mother or I have said to one another,

verbatim. It’s as if Dolan followed me around during high school, recorded the

fights I had with my mother, and then used it for his film. He gets how my

mother seems to insist on surveying every classmate to compare how they act

versus how I act; he gets how the minutia which shouldn’t irk me does, and he

understands how inexplicable the change in the relationship is. But it isn’t

just the torrid nature of the relationship he gets right, it’s the complexities

of that dynamic as well. He understands the pain and the shame I feel about how

I act with my mother (I’ve lied about my mother being sick and not being able

to go to an event), he gets how ridiculous and trivial most of the fights are,

he understands the jealousy I feel when I see my best friend get along with his mother, simultaneously not wanting

to come out to my mother and yet fearing I will die inside if he doesn’t, and

he understands grasping for hope while simultaneously shooting that very hope

down preemptively. He is as bewildered as I am as to why the connection that

mother and son had become so toxic and corrosive. It was once joyous, amiable.

He understands that there is no one catalyst for it. It is inexplicable. And he

wishes it were different. I wish it were different. I don’t feel alone, at

least. But I Killed My Mother ends on

a positive note, with a trace of fideism. Mine doesn’t.

But

I should tell people who ask about us to watch both films. Because then it

won’t be just my side, the prodigal child, it’ll be both. There’ll be nuance

and complexity. In I Killed My Mother,

we hear these confessionals made on video about Hubert’s love for his mother,

or lack thereof. To be totally reductive, we listen to him whine. That’s not

quite right. There’s love there, and it ebbs and flows. It’s tempestuous. But

there’s a sympathy there, all the same, for both he and his mother, though for

Chantal it’s slightly underdeveloped. For now, it’s Hubert’s story. And then we

have Mommy, where Diane tells Kyla,

the neighbor, the details of her life, the kind of struggle it is to raise a

son like Steve. It doesn’t sound like she’s complaining. I can imagine that mix

of pride and embarrassment and the reticence my mother feels when talking about

me to other people. Diane has a warm maternal quality to her, but we understand

through being with her exactly the difficulty of the situation. Juxtaposing

these, side by side, neither is villain nor hero. Mother and son are equally

complicated, but in different ways. But I’m hesitant to love either film

because of how personal they are for me.

Because

loving the film would mean admitting and confronting the fact that I am, in a

fairly objective manner, not a great son. A bad son. I don’t take the

responsibility I should for my actions. I don’t treat my mother the way I

should. I remain petty. I feel like after seeing Mommy I should have called my mother to tell her I love her. I

didn’t. Because, more like Hubert and less like Steve, I’m scared. And more

like Steve and less like Hubert, I’m scared of who I am sometimes.

I

spent my summer living in a suitcase, basically. I lived with my best friend

for a couple of months and living with a couple of other friends because I was

not allowed at home. The day I came home from university for the summer, I got

into an altercation with my mother. She lunged at me. I struck her in the arm.

She grabbed my wrists and twisted my arm. She slapped me in the face. It

happened so quickly, all I can remember was the bubbling of my boiling blood,

the tracks the tears left on our faces, and the shame I felt immediately after

it had happened. As in Mommy, the

world closed in on us. The next day, she went to police to ask about how to

deal with the situation. It was mandatory, though, that the state press charges

against me. I was arrested that afternoon. That event was the culmination of

emotional and physical abuse on both of our ends after several years. It was

the volcanic eruption of tension, hate, fear, sorrow, loss, the desire for love

and validation.

There

are lines in the Mommy that kill me.

Steve looks at his mother as he says, “Maybe one day you won’t love me

anymore.” It’s something I’ve thought, too. Sometimes even think, present

tense. But, simultaneously, my detached distance from my mother causes her to

think the same. Diane, echoing my mother, says, “A mother doesn’t just wake up

one day not loving her son. If anything, she loves him more and more, as he

loves her less and less.” I don’t want that to happen. I don’t want that to be

the end of the story.

I

talked in my sessions with the case worker/therapist about the issues my mother

and I had with one another. He suggested that we meet for lunch every other

week. That barely worked, as each time it would somehow veer off into an

argument. But we worked on it, this fragmented dynamic, anyways. Though the

case itself is over with, expunged off my record, the situation is not. We’re

working on it. We’ll always be trying to work on it.

I

sometimes wonder what would happen if my mother watched these films. Would she

see the same things I saw? Would they hit as closely to home for her as they do

for me? I imagine they would. Even though it’s as if we’re strangers now, we

still know each other better and more deeply than nearly anyone else in our

lives. We both teared up during Maleficent

(of all things) because there’s that hint

of a functional relationship between a mother and their child. That’s what we

want. And, when our pride isn’t in the way, we do try. And for seconds,

minutes, hours, even for a couple of days, it feels like maybe it will be okay.

But that feeling, for both of us, lasts only too briefly.

It’s

easier to distance myself from the situation as much as possible, to

compartmentalize. But then I see films like I

Killed My Mother and Mommy which

are urgent and important for me, because they make me confront those issues I

avoid. It is imperative that both exist, both in general and for me. That’s the

interesting power of art, how some pieces can feel so personal and speak to

you. Both films are intrinsically linked to me. Experiencing art and reacting

to it means that one is factoring in personal baggage, consciously or not. It

feels very strange to say it, but it’s like I

Killed My Mother and Mommy are

one story; the story of me and my mother. And I don’t know how it will end.