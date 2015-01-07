Review: Ethan Hawke’s ‘Predestination’ An Overlong, Pretentious & Underwhelming Sci-Fi Thriller

This is a reprint of our review from the 2014 SXSW Film Festival.
There seem to be two Ethan Hawkes working in the movies these days, operating in parallel universes. They look the same and sound the same, but their choice in movies couldn’t be more wildly different. There’s the Ethan Hawke whose warm, naturalistic performances in things like "Boyhood" are amongst the best in the business, profoundly moving and deeply identifiable. Then there’s the Ethan Hawke who makes things like the horror romp "Sinister," where his defining character trait is his oversized cable-knit sweater that he wears in every scene. Last year might have reached a "Back to the Future, Part II" paradox, with Hawke starring in both one of the year’s best movies ("Before Midnight") and one of the worst ("Getaway"). So it makes sense that he would sign on to "Predestination," a twisty time travel adventure that deals in alternate timelines and parallel dimensions. The question is: which Hawke showed up for this one?
The movie opens with an engaging set piece: a man in a spiffy hat is walking down a long, marbled hallway. He disappears into a boiler room and opens up some kind of futuristic suitcase. Uncovering a large bomb, this man, whose face is obscured, is soon fired upon by another man, looking to ensure the bomb’s detonation. (This man’s face is obscured too—if you’ve seen any time travel movie in your life, you probably know what’s going on.) The man in the hat is unsuccessful in totally detonating the bomb, and his face is engulfed in flames. The other man (the one with the gun) presumably gets away. Burn-face is spirited away by his other crazy briefcase.
When the burned man returns to the headquarters of the mysterious agency he works for (this might be in the future, but it’s is never really made clear), they tell him that his face will be almost completely unrecognizable, but that he will look pretty much like middle-aged Ethan Hawke, which isn’t necessarily a terrible thing. Through gravelly voice over, Hawke lets us know that he works for an agency that can affect history through time travel and that he’s currently working on stopping the Fizzle Bomber, a terrorist responsible for killing over ten thousand people in New York in the mid-seventies. There are certainly gifts, he explains, that make him uniquely suited for the demanding physical and psychological effects of time travel (even though he seems to be experiencing some kind of psychological break at the beginning of the movie). "You could say I was born with it," he voice-overs.
From there, the movie shifts to the early ’70s. Hawke is playing the role of a Manhattan bartender. He gets to talking to a young stranger who definitely seems off. It’s unclear if this man is supposed to be the Fizzle Bomber or if this is just some kind of random aside, but his importance is made clear when he begins a long, rambling explanation of how he got to Manhattan and into writing a sort of self-help column for women. To paraphrase Austin Powers—that man is a woman, man! He explains story of how she went from an apple-cheeked young woman (played by Sarah Snook) to the grizzled pulp magazine writer standing before Ethan Hawke, in excruciating detail, for what seems like the next 30 minutes of the movie.
In some ways, this section of the movie is uniquely engaging. There’s the transgender element of the story, which doesn’t come in until quite late and when the audience’s patience is at its thinnest, but should be commended for being attempted at all. Then there’s this other element, laid on top of that, about a secret society looking to send young women into outer space. It gives the section of the movie the minimum amount of sizzle required to actually sit through it (although this was the part of the movie when we noticed several of our fellow SXSW-ers nodding off). Hawke’s role is mostly to watch her tell the story, as it intermittently cuts back to the bar and him asking her arbitrary questions or making some face that says, "wow, I’m astonished."
To think that this is really the central narrative thrust of a movie that claims to be about the repercussions, both personal and historical, of time travel, and about a man on the brink of collapse, chasing down one last criminal, is just flabbergasting. But it’s true. There are broken hearts and unrequited loves and stolen babies and a mystery at an orphanage… (No, really). This could have been compelling, if the filmmakers (Australian brothers Michael andPeter Spierig) were more articulate storytellers. But they aren’t, so it’s just clunky and bizarre. By the time that the "hard sci-fi" elements of doppelgängers and parallel universes finally crop up again, it’s hard to get engaged. Not only has the story of Snook’s transgender reconfiguration taken over the narrative almost entirely (and left us quite bored), but it feels unearned and too elaborate to be shoved into the movie so late.
Hawke too, you can tell, is bored in the role and probably did it as a favor to the Spierig brothers, who directed him in the sort-of cool, retro-future vampire movie "Daybreakers." His face is an expressive one, and the way that he’s aged certainly lends itself to a story about the effects of time and the toll it can take on the human experience. Linklater knows this, since he cast him in the "Before…" movies and "Boyhood," both of which are obsessed with the notion of time, both as it’s presented by cinema and enacted in real life. But there aren’t such heady concerns in "Predestination." There’s a lot of empty commitment to the movie looking cool and some dorm room-worthy references to paradoxes and ouroboros. "So I’m just the snake that eats its own tail?" Hawke asks his shadowy superior (played, thanklessly, by Noah Taylor). Yes, Ethan, you are.
Ultimately, "Predestination" isn’t about anything, really. There are some handsome compositions and the twinkly electronic score is sometimes nice, but it’s an effort in futility. There are so many interesting ideas and concepts that could have been spun from this framework. Instead, it’s the work of a bunch of filmmakers who seemingly wanted to offer up a WTF-worthy twist ending and tried to reverse engineer a movie from it. In the end, it’s worse than nonsensical—it’s boring, overlong, pretentious, and oddly under-styled. Unfortunately, the Ethan Hawke that’s easily swayed by underwhelming genre movies is the one that showed up for "Predestination." [D]
Comments
very nice review. For me this movie is just a B MOVIE with a poor storyline. Just something bizarre disguised as a sci-fi. All the main questions of the movie are supported by hidden faces, magical surgery and time travels. This movie was custon made to meet the demands of the market, who needs something easy to understand but leleaves a feelin of "wow, very inteligent" to the distracted audience.
"Looper" was an excuse to have gratuitous violence. With "Predestination", they actually tried to say something. Drew’s review was boring. Predestination was well directed and superbly acted.
If "Predestination" is only worth 1 star, then Drew’s crappy review only warrants 1/4 of 1 star. Drew didn’t learn from Ebert to be interesting.
I completely agree The movie had an interesting concept but overall it failed to explain its self in a realistic manner if you are going to make a movie about something as unrealistic as time travel and a paradox then you have to be smart enough to explain how that unrealistic situation could come into existence in a realistic manner and the movie failed to that we were basically dropped into a plot with no explanation of how one could arrive at such a situation, with a little thinking and theorizing this plot hole could have been avoided let me elaborate this paradox is like the chicken and egg paradox, (just realised was referenced in the movie) which came first? but this paradox can be explained because it has a base, whats the base you ask? Speculation. We can speculate that x is the base and x made the E=egg which then made the C=chicken (X=E=C=E=C…..) because a chicken has to come from an egg in order to be a chicken but an egg does not have to come from a chicken to be an egg which is why it cannot be (X=C=E) because C would not be a chicken all chikens have to come from eggs it would be an XC whatever that is now back to the plot hole the paradox known as jane has no base=X thus is nothing more then just an interesting concept not a brilliantly written paradox. A brilliantly written paradox requires an X=base because that makes an unrealistic situation realistic even if its impossible but isn’t that whats mind blowing about it so people can say they couldn’t have thought of that there selves, we live in a universe of logic everything happens for a reason or it just does not exist in our universe there is no reason for the character jane at least one was failed to be thought of, you might as well had add a bunch of other whatever concepts to the movie just to get people going. With that being said take your time to write movies and books because a great movie and book has no plot holes
Sadly, I just sat through this thing specifically BECAUSE of all of the "good" reviews. Apparently people just flat aren’t as smart as they used to be. The movie was utterly predictable from the beginning, and the directors were all but beating you over the head with "foreshadowing". Right off the bat, they tell you, "Well, you won’t look the same." So we’re told, "Expect to see previous-him as different actor." Sure enough, we get into the hermaphrodite storyline, right around the time "I’m my own grandpa" is playing on the radio in the bar (seriously, I’m not making this up.) My wife and I had figured out that he was both the bomber and the chick/dude sitting at the bar before the ACHINGLY long "backstory" story had finished. All we could do then is sit and watch it play out precisely as we’d predicted. It was like watching Sixth Sense when you already know the ending, and when the director pulled the "twist" it was already so obvious it was groan worthy. Worst of all, the most interesting part of the plot (HOW was this paradox ever created? Why?) is the elephant in the room that’s completely ignored. Even at the end you’re left just going, "Oh… So… Nothing at all has changed?" Which I suppose is the point of the title "Predestination". Horrible movie. I’m shocked it’s getting such good reviews.
‘Instead, it’s the work of a bunch of filmmakers who seemingly wanted to offer up a WTF-worthy twist ending and tried to reverse engineer a movie from it.’
You do realise it’s based on a short-story, the ending of which is accurately portrayed in the film? So I guess you could say they’ve wrapped a movie around a short story, but they’d hardly be the first directors to do that would they? Very lazy review and at odds with every review I’ve had from friends who’ve seen the film.
I especially agree with the reverse engineering sort of feel. This movie felt like "twist " masturbation, but the frustrating part is that the clues were so heavy handed. By the end I didn’t even care any more. Sarah Snook’s performance was great, but the story was just gimmicky crap.
The reviewer is apparently a dim-witted fellow eh? This is a really great sci-fi flick see it if you like these types movies; it really excels.
This movie left me thinking for days,snd still is. Came second on my 2014 movies of the year list,just behind Edge of Tomorrow.
As such, this review is bullocks.
Indiewire just doesn’t like the Spierig Brothers. So I wouldn’t take this review all that seriously. And any critic that uses "pretentious" these days also should only be taken with a grain of salt. Add to the fact that this movie is like an hour and thirty minutes, far from being "overlong", it makes this review one of the worst I’ve ever read.
Oh I agree, I agree. This was a terrible movie. Glad to see my feelings recognised.
Lazy review, All you, zombies…
Absolute bulls*** again from IndieWire. This movie was excellent.
You need to learn a little bit before writing reviews. First of all before review – read the literature on which this film is based. Then you can start thinking about reverse engineering and understand that you talking bullshit. Great movie. Actors are brilliant. Directors moved brilliantly the book to the screen. Very recommended.
PS: This “reviewer” is not a professional