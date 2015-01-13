Sam Pollard Directs New Doc on Life & Legacy of August Wilson – Coming to PBS in February

Coming to PBS primetime next month, as part of its AMERICAN MASTERS series, is the documentary, "August Wilson: The Ground on Which I Stand," airing on February 20 at 9pm ET.
Directed by Emmy and Peabody-winner Sam Pollard (long-time Spike Lee editor, as well as a director and producer in his own right), the documentary explores the life and legacy of Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright August Wilson – the man some call America’s Shakespeare — from his roots as a Pittsburgh activist and poet, to his indelible mark on Broadway.
Unprecedented access to Wilson’s theatrical archives, rarely seen interviews, and new dramatic readings, bring to life his seminal 10-play cycle chronicling each decade of the 20th century African American experience. The film features new interviews with Viola Davis, Charles Dutton, Laurence Fishburne, James Earl Jones, Suzan-Lori Parks, Phylicia Rashad, his widow/costume designer Constanza Romero, and others, sharing stories of the late great African American playwright’s rich theatrical canon.
The DVD will be available on February 24 from PBS Distribution.
“Having the opportunity to explore Wilson’s creative process and his tenacity in looking at the African American experience in the 20th century was one of the most exciting endeavors I have ever had in my film career,” said filmmaker Sam Pollard.
No trailer yet.
Comments
YES! Love me some August Wilson. Not enough good can be said of him. Please keep us updated on this project, Tambay. Thanks.
I first discovered the genius of August Wilson when I saw a live theater version of the “The Piano Lesson” in my hometown a few months before his untimely death. I have been working my through all of his plays since. I just finished watching the new film version of “Fences” starring the great and talented Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.